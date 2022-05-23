AP News Summary at 6:37 p.m. EDT

Wall Street ends higher following 7 straight weeks of losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street Monday following seven weeks of declines that nearly ended the bull market that began in March 2020. The S&P 500 rose 1.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Banks and technology stocks made some of the strongest gains. Concerns about inflation have been weighing on the market and have kept major indexes in a slump recently. The S&P 500 is coming off its longest weekly losing streak since the dot-com bubble was deflating in 2001. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 2.86%.

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations. Three months after the invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts. Harsh new restrictions and the closure of independent media have prompted many Russians to flee. But even that has gotten much harder, as Western nations banned flights. One expert says a summer of economic misery could be coming for Russians.

Pentagon says more high-tech weapons going to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says nearly 50 defense leaders from around the world met Monday and agreed to send more advanced weapons to Ukraine, including a harpoon launcher and missiles to protect its coast. And Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said that “low-level” planning is underway on how the U.S. may need to adjust its training of Ukrainian forces or use of U.S. troops in the country. Asked if U.S. special operations forces may go into Ukraine, which officials have insisted they are not doing yet, Milley said that any reintroduction of U.S. forces into Ukraine would require a presidential decision. Milley said the U.S. was “a ways away from anything like that.”

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

TOKYO (AP) — President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

If Roe falls, some fear repercussions for reproductive care

If the Supreme Court follows through on overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion will likely be banned or greatly restricted in about half of U.S. states. But experts and advocates fear repercussions could reach even further, affecting care for women who miscarry, couples seeking fertility treatments and access to some forms of contraception. Many supporters of abortion bans insist they are only interested in curtailing abortion, and legislation passed so far often has exceptions for other reproductive care. But rumblings in the GOP have doctors concerned, and laws banning abortion could also have unintended side effects.

Southern Baptists face push for public list of sex abusers

A blistering report on the Southern Baptist Convention’s mishandling of sex abuse allegations is raising the prospect that the denomination, for the first time, will create a publicly accessible database of pastors known to be abusers. The creation of a such a system was one of the key recommendations in a report released Sunday by Guidepost Solutions. That firm was contracted by the SBC’s Executive Committee after delegates to last year’s national meeting pressed for an investigation by outsiders. The proposed database is expected to be one of several recommendations that will be presented to thousands of delegates attending this year’s national meeting, scheduled for June 14-15 in Anaheim, California.

South Asia's intense heat wave a 'sign of things to come'

NEW DELHI (AP) — The intense heat wave sweeping through South Asia was made more likely due to climate change and is a sign of things to come. An analysis by international scientists said that this heat wave was made 30 times more likely because of climate change and future warming would make heat waves more common and hotter in the future. Its effects have been cascading, ranging from forest fires and glacial floods to crop losses that forced India to ban exports on wheat. It impacts the poor inordinately, who may not have access to cooling. But while some cities, like western Ahmedabad have actively tried to adapt to the heat, most Indian cities still lag behind.

Facebook, Instagram to reveal more on how ads target users

WASHINGTON (AP) — Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, said it will start publicly providing more details about how advertisers target people with political ads. It is acting just months before the U.S. midterm elections and years after criticism that the social media platforms withhold too much information around how campaigns, special interest groups and politicians target small pockets of people with sometimes polarizing and misleading messages. Meta will start showing the demographics and interests of audiences advertisers select to target with political ads on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. The company will also share how much advertisers spent in an effort to target people in certain states.

Surgeon: Johnny Depp's severed finger story has flaws

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A hand surgeon has testified that Johnny Depp could not have lost the tip of his middle finger the way he told jurors it happened in his civil lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard. The finger injury has been one of several points of dispute in the lawsuit. Depp says he was injured when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him. Heard has said she never saw specifically how it happened, but that it occurred on a night when Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle. Depp is suing Heard for libel in Virginia over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote in The Washington Post describing herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

MLB suspends Yanks' Donaldson for 1 game for 'Jackie' remark

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball has suspended Josh Donaldson for one game after the New York Yankees slugger made multiple references to Jackie Robinson while talking to White Sox star Tim Anderson on Saturday. Donaldson also was fined an undisclosed amount. The punishment was announced Monday by Michael Hill, the senior vice president of on-field operations for MLB. Donaldson has elected to appeal the penalty. Shortly before the suspension was announced, the Yankees said Donaldson had been put on the COVID-19 injured list. AL East-leading New York is slated to open a three-game series against Baltimore, and then head to Tampa Bay for a four-game set beginning on Thursday.

