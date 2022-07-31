AP News Summary at 6:39 a.m. EDT

Floods strike new blow in place that has known hardship

JACKSON, Ky. (AP) — Some people lost everything in the floods that devastated eastern Kentucky, and many didn't have much to begin with. The rains brought another blow to a region that is among the poorest in America. In a state where coal production has plunged by some 90% since 1990, good jobs have long been hard to come by. Experts say support networks that extended families have built will be important as the region recovers from massive flooding that wiped out homes and businesses and engulfed small towns. But they also say the road to recovery will be long and hard.

Maggie's legacy: Divisive Thatcher looms over UK Tory race

LONDON (AP) — Two people are running to be Britain’s next prime minister, but a third presence looms over the contest: Margaret Thatcher. Almost a decade after her death, the former prime minister casts a powerful spell over Britain's Conservative Party. In the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister, both Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak claim to embody the values of Thatcher. Truss even dresses in outfits that evoke the Iron Lady. But while Conservatives adore Thatcher, she is a contentious figure elsewhere in Britain. Critics see her as an intransigent ideologue whose free-market policies frayed social bonds and gutted industrial communities.

Why Louvre's Mona Lisa keeps a smile: Paris' cooling system

PARIS (AP) — Perhaps the reason why the Mona Lisa maintains her famously enigmatic smile is that she benefits from one of Paris’ best-kept secrets: An underground cooling system that’s been helping her cope with sweltering heat that has broken temperature records in Europe. The little-known network lies underneath Europe’s biggest “urban cold” system in the French capital. Water is pumped from one of three locations lying by the Seine. These units need electricity to function, and in this case, it's 100% renewable energy from solar panels and wind turbines. Paris City Hall has signed an ambitious contract to triple the size of this network by 2042 to 252 kilometers (157 miles) and make it the largest in the world.

Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet HQ

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Officials say a drone-borne explosive device has detonated at the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, injuring six people. The explosion at the headquarters in the city of Sevastopol on the Crimean peninsula that Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 caused the cancellation of observances of Russia’s Navy Day holiday. The Black Sea Fleet’s press service said the drone appeared to be homemade. It described the explosive device as “low-power” but Sevastopol mayor Mikhail Razvozhaev said six people were injured in the blast. There was no immediate information on where the drone began its flight.

Pelosi confirms trip to Asia, but no mention of Taiwan

BEIJNG (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has confirmed she will visit four Asian countries this week but made no mention of a possible stop in Taiwan that has riled Beijing, which claims the island as its own territory. Pelosi said in a statement she is leading a congressional delegation to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan to discuss trade, the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, security and democratic governance. Pelosi has yet to confirm news reports that said she might stop in Taiwan. China's ruling Communist Party has warned against visiting the island. Beijing sees contact between American officials and Taiwan as encouragement to make its decades-old de facto independence permanent. The Defense Ministry has warned of “strong measures to thwart any external interference.”

Wildfires in West explode in size amid hot, windy conditions

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wildfires fed by windy and hot conditions have grown dramatically in California and Montana, forcing evacuation orders for over 100 homes. In northern California, the fast-moving McKinney fire tore across an estimated 28 square miles by Saturday morning after starting Friday in Klamath National Forest. California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Saturday as the fire intensified. Meanwhile in Montana, a wildfire doubled in size to more than 6 square miles near the town of Elmo and Flathead Lake. Roughly 200 miles to the south, Idaho residents remained under evacuation orders as the Moose Fire in the Salmon-Challis National Forest burned more than 67 square miles of timbered land near the town of Salmon.

Africa sees some artifacts returned home but seeks far more

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — African countries’ efforts at restitution of artifacts from institutions in Europe are now blossoming with the return of pieces that once were thought unattainable. But many objects are still out of reach, and some officials worry they don't even know the true extent of what was taken abroad. Pressure is growing on authorities in Britain in particular after Nigeria and Germany signed a deal for the return of hundreds of artifacts known as the Benin Bronzes and France vowed to return 26 pieces known as the Abomey Treasures. One official says British authorities should “swallow their pride” and return treasures.

Is Danish king who gave name to Bluetooth buried in Poland?

WIEJKOWO, Poland (AP) — More than 1,000 years after his death in what is now Poland, a Danish king whose nickname is known to the world through wireless Bluetooth technology is at the center of an archaeological dispute. A Polish researcher and a Swedish archaeologist claim that they have pinpointed the probable burial site for King Harald Bluetooth Gormsson in a small village in northwestern Poland, an area that once had ties with the Vikings. The evidence they cite is an old gold coin-like object with Harald's name in Latin on it, coming from a tomb in the Wiejkowo church, and an old chronicle of the land's history translated from Latin into Polish that mentions the king.

Biden tests positive for COVID-19, returns to isolation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 again, slightly more than three days after he was cleared to exit coronavirus isolation. Medical authorities say such "rebound” infections following treatment with an anti-viral drug are rare. White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor reports that Biden isn't showing symptoms and feels well. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says most rebound cases remain mild and that severe disease during that period hasn't been reported. The White House says Biden will follow CDC guidelines and isolate for at least five days.