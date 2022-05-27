AP News Summary at 6:41 p.m. EDT

Official: Girl told 911 'send the police now' as cops waited

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Authorities say officers waited in the hallway of a Texas elementary school for more than 45 minutes before agents used a master key to open a door and confront a gunman. Steven McCraw, the director of the Texas Department of Public Safety, said at a contentious news conference Friday that children repeatedly called 911 from inside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, where 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 students and two teachers. He says the commander at the scene believed Ramos was barricaded inside the classroom and that the children were not at risk, and that “It was the wrong decision.” He says as many as 19 officers were in the hallway by the time agents went into the room.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

HOUSTON (AP) — One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump calls for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

Students who survived Texas school attack describe scene

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A young survivor of the massacre at a Texas elementary school says she covered herself with a friend’s blood and pretended to be dead while she waited for help to arrive. Miah Cerrillo told CNN that she and a friend called 911 from her dead teacher’s phone Tuesday and waited for what felt like, to her, three hours for officers to arrive at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Top law enforcement officials say the 18-year-old shooter, Salvador Ramos, was inside the school for more than an hour before he was shot to death by Border Patrol tactical officers. Ten-year-old Samuel Salinas told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he and other classmates pretended to be dead after Ramos opened fire on the class. The attack killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers.

Governor saw deadly arrest video months before prosecutors

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards watched a key video of Black motorist Ronald Greene's deadly 2019 arrest six months before prosecutors knew it existed. The Democratic governor has distanced himself from allegations of a cover-up, saying evidence was promptly turned over. But an Associated Press investigation found that wasn’t the case with the video he watched in October of 2020. It didn't reach those with the power to charge troopers who stunned, punched and dragged Greene until nearly two years after his death. Edwards' lawyer says the governor couldn't have known at the time that prosecutors didn't have the video.

Ukraine fears repeat of Mariupol horrors elsewhere in Donbas

KRAMATORSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials and international observers are raising concerns that Russia's relentless attacks on the country's eastern Donbas region carry echoes of an earlier devastating assault on the port of Mariupol. The fighting Friday focused on two key cities: Sievierodonetsk and nearby Lysychansk. Ukraine’s foreign minister warned that without a new injection of foreign weapons, Ukrainian forces would not be able to stop Russia's advance in the region, where separatists claimed to have captured a railway hub. Now in ruins, the port of Mariupol was constantly barraged by Russian forces in a nearly three-month siege. The battle ended last week when Russia claimed its capture. More than 20,000 of its civilians are feared dead.

Iran seizes 2 Greek tankers in Persian Gulf as tensions rise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard says it has seized two Greek oil tankers in the Persian Gulf. The Guard’s statement on Friday night said the ships were seized over unspecified violations. It did not elaborate. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet had said it was investigating earlier reports that Iran seized two Greek tankers. Iran had threatened to take “punitive action” earlier in the day over Athens being involved in the U.S. seizure of an Iranian oil tanker in Greek waters. The Guard’s announcement comes as tensions remain high between Iran and the West over stalled negotiations regarding its rapidly advancing nuclear program.

McCarthy, GOP lawmakers escalate standoff with Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy is making it clear that he will likely defy a subpoena from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. An attorney representing McCarthy wrote to the committee Friday that it does not have the authority to issue subpoenas to the lawmakers. He also demanded the panel provide answers to his questions and documents if his client were to comply. The apparent defiance will escalate a standoff over McCarthy and other GOP lawmakers’ testimony as the committee will now have to decide whether it will enforce its congressional subpoenas. It's looking to wrap up its investigation and prepare for public hearings in early June.

Liberal Los Angeles could take right turn in mayor's race

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles is a heavily Democratic city, but voters this year could take a turn to the political right. A leading candidate for mayor is Rick Caruso, a billionaire former longtime Republican who sits on the Reagan Presidential Foundation board. He's promising to expand and not defund the police. Caruso is in a tight race with Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass, who is a favorite of the party's progressive wing. Twelve names are on the ballot for the June 7 primary but several candidates have dropped out. Bass and Caruso, who is now a Democrat, could end up in a November runoff that would present a stark choice.

Prepare for sticker shock if you are traveling this summer

DALLAS (AP) — If you haven't booked your summer vacation plans, you are already too late to snag the best deals, according to travel experts. Airfares are up, hotels rates are up, and airlines are bracing for a big summer. High prices are not the only thing travelers need to worry about. Airlines have thousands fewer employees than they did before the pandemic, and that means they could struggle to handle the expected crowds. Consumers seem to be taking it all in stride. Airlines say bookings are running at record levels, and spending on U.S. flights is running ahead of 2019 levels.

Surfer helps families honor loved ones with 'one last wave'

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island surfer Dan Fischer created the One Last Wave Project to use the healing power of the ocean to help families coping with a loss. He etches their loved one’s name onto one of his surfboards and takes them out into the ocean, in spirit anyway, for “one last wave,” as a way to memorialize them in a place that was meaningful to them. He started the project in January while coping with the loss of his father and his beloved dog. He says surfing is no longer a solitary pursuit, he's committed to helping the families and honoring them every time he goes out.

