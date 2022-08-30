AP News Summary at 6:44 a.m. EDT

Iraqi cleric tells loyalists to leave streets after clashes

BAGHDAD (AP) — An influential Iraqi cleric has called on his supporters to withdraw from the capital’s government quarter. Muqtada al-Sadr's supporters have traded heavy fire with security forces there in a serious escalation of a monthslong political crisis gripping the nation. In a televised speech Tuesday, al-Sadr gave his supporters an hour to leave. Minutes later, some could be seen abandoning their positions. Iraq’s military announced an end to a curfew, further raising hopes that there might be a halt to the street violence. The unrest began Monday, when al-Sadr announced he would resign from politics. Officials said at least 30 people have been killed.

Women race political clock, cross state lines for abortions

DAYTON, OHIO (AP) — With abortion limits enacted or looming nationwide, an Ohio provider has been referring hundreds of patients to its sister clinic in Indianapolis. Their pregnancies exceed Ohio’s six-week limit, passed when the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The women are racing a political clock. Indiana recently passed a near-total abortion ban. It takes effect Sept. 15. Until then, in-clinic abortions are allowed until 13 weeks and six days of pregnancy. Most of the women the clinics see are desperate. Some have been raped or have ectopic pregnancies. For others, birth control failed. Many fear telling family and friends. Both clinics likely face closure next month. But staff say they'll work to help as many patients as possible until then.

In new gun law, a quiet breakthrough for victims of abuse

WASHINGTON (AP) — Victims of abuse and their families saw a quiet breakthrough this summer when a new bipartisan gun safety law made it more difficult for intimate partners convicted of domestic abuse to obtain firearms. Congress' move to close the so-called “boyfriend loophole” was nearly a decade in the making. It makes it tougher for a convicted domestic abuser to obtain firearms even when the abuser is not married to or doesn't have a child with the victim. Advocates and lawmakers are hopeful the change will save countless lives and become a significant part of the law’s legacy.

Student loan relief limited for many by US drug war's legacy

Many have cheered the White House proposal to provide student loan debt relief to millions of Americans as a significant step toward addressing the nation’s racial wealth gap and other inequities facing borrowers of color. President Joe Biden said his plan would address the “especially heavy” debt burden felt among Black and Hispanic borrowers. But Black and Hispanic Americans were disproportionately shut out of access to federal student loan programs due to a “war on drugs” policy that the president supported as a U.S. senator. Criminal justice reform advocates say the president’s solutions to the student debt crisis should be as comprehensive as the anti-drug laws were.

Eyes on Kherson as Ukraine claims bold move on Russians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A surge in fighting on the southern front line and Ukrainian claims of new attacks on Russian positions is feeding speculation that a counteroffensive has started to try to turn the tide of the war. The British defense ministry said Tuesday that as of early Monday “several brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces increased the weight of artillery fires in front line sectors across southern Ukraine.” A U.N. nuclear watchdog team has arrived in Kyiv and is further preparing a mission to safeguard the endangered Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia atomic plant from a nuclear catastrophe.

UN to seek $160 million in emergency aid for Pakistan floods

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials say the United Nations and Pakistan are set to appeal for $160 million in emergency funds for nearly a half million displaced victims of record-breaking floods that have killed more than 1,150 people since mid-June. On Tuesday, Pakistani authorities backed by the military continued battling the aftermath of the floods that have affected more than 33 million people, or one in seven Pakistanis. Preliminary government estimates put the damage to the economy at $10 billion.

Zombie ice from Greenland will raise sea level 10 inches

A new study finds that Greenland has more than 120 trillion tons of ice that can be thought of as zombie ice that's going to raise sea level globally by at least 10 inches. Monday's study looks at the edges of Greenland's ice sheet, ice that authors say is starving and dead. It will unavoidably melt and increase sea level rise no matter what else happens with future carbon pollution. That's because of decades of global warming. 3.3% of Greenland's ice sheet is not getting replenished from winter snow. Scientists calculated the ratio of area getting new ice to those starved of new ice and figured this much sea level rise is in the pipeline no matter what.

Ex-classmates recall Safeway gunman as angry, liked to fight

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The 20-year-old who opened fire in a Bend, Oregon, supermarket, killing two before he turned the gun on himself, was a loner who was known for getting into fights at the high school where he graduated in 2020. A former classmate says shooting suspect Ethan Blair Miller “tried to fight quite literally everybody” at Mountain View High School and once threatened to shoot a student after a school fight. Police say they are investigating reports that the gunman posted his plans on social media before Sunday’s shooting and wanted to attack his alma mater next week but grew impatient.

AP Was There: Diana's final hours, on a tragic Paris night

PARIS (AP) — An elegant dinner at the Ritz in Paris. A post-midnight drive past the city’s floodlit treasures. And then, tragedy. The story of Princess Diana’s death at age 36 in that catastrophic crash in a Paris traffic tunnel continues to shock, even after a quarter-century. Twenty-five years later, The Associated Press is making available this account of Diana’s final hours in the French capital, published on Sept. 5, 1997, a few days after the Aug. 31 crash.

Serena Williams not done yet; wins 1st match at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has won her match in the first round of the U.S. Open. Williams beat Danka Kovinic 6-3, 6-3 under the lights in Arthur Ashe Stadium. Williams is a 23-time Grand Slam champion who turns 41 next month and has said she is ready to move on from her playing days. After her victory Monday night, Williams said she has been intentionally vague about whether the U.S. Open will be her last tournament — and wants to keep it that way. She will play again Wednesday in the second round of singles against No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit.