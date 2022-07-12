AP News Summary at 6:45 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 'siren call' to extremists

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to highlight how violent far-right extremist groups answered what one lawmaker says was Donald Trump’s “siren call” to come to Washington. The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol is set to convene Tuesday. The committee is probing whether extremist groups coordinated with White House allies ahead of the violence. Leaders and members of the far-right Proud Boys and Oath Keepers are facing rare sedition charges for their alleged roles in the attack. Florida Democrat Stephanie Murphy says Trump's tweet about a big rally was “a siren call to these folks.”

Ukraine reports striking Russian ammunition depot in south

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say their forces targeted a Russian ammunition depot in southern Ukraine with overnight, resulting in a massive explosion captured on social media. The Ukrainian military’s southern command said Tuesday that a rocket strike targeted the depot in Russian-held Nova Kakhovka, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) east of the Black Sea port city of Kherson, which is also occupied by Russian forces. The nature of the strike suggested Ukrainian forces used U.S-supplied multiple-launch High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, to hit the area. Ukraine indicated in recent days that it might launch a counteroffensive to reclaim territory in the country’s south as Russia devotes resources to capturing all of the eastern Donbas region.

Biden to discuss immigration, trade with Mexico's president

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to meet with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador. The White House says their discussions Tuesday will showcase the underlying strength of the two nations’ relationship. But there have been recent disagreements on issues including energy and Ukraine policy. It will be the second in-person meeting between Biden and López Obrador at the White House. They spoke virtually amid the coronavirus pandemic last year and have held several calls. First lady Jill Biden hosted Mexican first lady Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller during this spring’s White House celebration of Cinco de Mayo.

Japanese say final goodbye to assassinated former leader Abe

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese have bid their final goodbye to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as a family funeral was held at a temple days after his assassination shocked the nation. Abe, the country’s longest-serving prime minister, remained influential even after stepping down two years ago for health reasons. He was gunned down Friday during a campaign speech. Hundreds of people filled sidewalks outside Zojoji temple in downtown Tokyo to bid farewell to Abe. Some called out “Abe san!” as a motorcade with the hearse slowly drove by the packed crowd. Only close family members and senior governing party leaders including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attended the funeral.

Far out: NASA space telescope's 1st cosmic view goes deep

The first image from NASA's new space telescope is the deepest view of the universe ever captured. The image from the James Webb Space Telescope was unveiled at the White House on Monday. The picture is the farthest humanity has ever seen in both time and distance, closer to the dawn of time and the edge of the universe. The world’s biggest and most powerful space telescope launched last December. It reached its lookout point 1 million miles from Earth in January. On Tuesday, four more galactic beauty shots will be released from the telescope’s initial outward gazes.

Sri Lanka lawmakers to pick new president but no deal on PM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s leaders have agreed that lawmakers will elect a new president next week but are struggling to decide on the makeup of a new government to lift the bankrupt country out of economic and political collapse. Facing severe shortages of food, fuel and medicine, protesters on Saturday stormed embattled the president’s home, his seaside office and the official residence of his prime minister. Both officials said they would concede to demands that they resign. The president promised to step down Wednesday, while the prime minister said he would leave once a new government was in place. A partial solution came late Monday, with lawmakers agreeing to elect a new president from their ranks. But they continued to struggle Tuesday to decide who will take over as prime minister.

High UAE gas prices stand out where cheap fuel was the norm

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fuel prices in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates have soared since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. That has accentuated differences with neighboring petrostates that heavily subsidize gasoline. The contrast has stoked complaints among nationals who receive generous cradle-to-grave welfare and prompted the UAE government to boost social spending for low-income Emiratis. The UAE’s relaxing of costly fuel subsidies in 2015 put the country at the forefront of long-delayed fiscal reforms in the region. Even now, Gulf Arab rulers getting a windfall from the sky-high oil prices know it can't last forever, as world economies move away from fossil fuels. The fuel price surge in the Emirates signals the region is not immune to global market forces.

Global shares fall as investors await US inflation update

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are mostly lower after a slump on Wall Street erased recent gains. Investors are on the lookout for updates on inflation and corporate profits, while renewed coronavirus outbreaks are adding to jitters. Shares in Europe declined in early trading. Benchmarks finished lower in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong and Shanghai but rose slightly in Sydney. Adding to the pessimism, Hong Kong authorities said earlier this week that they are considering implementing a health code system restricting the movements of those infected with COVID-19, as well as overseas arrivals, similar to what’s already in place in mainland China.

Amazon Prime Day comes amid slowdown in online sales growth

Amazon is heading into its annual Prime Day sales event on Tuesday much differently than how it entered the pandemic. The company has long used the two-day event to lure people to its Prime membership. This year, it could help Amazon boost profitability amid a slowdown in overall online sales. That's quite a reversal from the early days of the pandemic when the e-commerce giant’s profits soared as homebound shoppers turned to online shopping to avoid contracting the coronavirus. Now, Amazon says it has too many workers and too much warehouse space. Some analysts says the excess capacity is likely to be a short-term problem for the company.