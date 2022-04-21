AP News Summary at 6:46 a.m. EDT

Putin tries to claim Mariupol win but won't storm holdout

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to claim victory in the strategic port of Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to storm the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the war’s iconic battleground. Russian troops have besieged the southeastern city since the early days of the conflict and largely pulverized it. Top officials have repeatedly indicated it was about to fall, but Ukrainian forces stubbornly held on. In recent weeks, they holed up in a sprawling steel plant. Putin said Thursday that, for now, he would not risk sending troops into the warren of tunnels under the giant Azovstal plant. Putin’s order may mean that Russian officials are hoping they can wait for the defenders to surrender after running out of food or ammunition.

Many say Biden not tough enough on Russia: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — Many Americans continue to question whether President Joe Biden is showing enough strength in response to Russia’s war against Ukraine, even as most approve of steps the U.S. is already taking and few want U.S. troops to get involved in the conflict. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows 54% of Americans think Biden has been “not tough enough” in his response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Thirty-six percent think his approach has been about right, while 8% say he’s been too tough. The results underscore the political and security conundrum for the U.S. and NATO.

Surprisingly low Shanghai COVID death count spurs questions

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a city of 25 million people with hundreds of thousands of COVID-19 cases, Chinese health authorities have reported only 25 coronavirus deaths. An Associated Press examination of the death toll sheds light on how the figures have been obscured by the way Chinese health authorities tally virus statistics, applying a much narrower, less transparent, and at times inconsistent standard than the rest of the world. Interviews with family members of patients who have tested positive, a publicly released phone call with a government health official and an internet archive compiled by families of the dead all raise issues with how the city is counting its cases and deaths, almost certainly resulting in a dramatic undercount.

Justice Dept. to appeal order voiding travel mask mandate

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is filing an appeal seeking to overturn a judge’s order that voided the federal mask mandate on planes and trains and in travel hubs. The notice came minutes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention asked the Justice Department to appeal the decision handed down by a federal judge in Florida earlier this week. A notice of appeal was filed Wednesday in federal court in Tampa. The CDC says it is its “continuing assessment that at this time an order requiring masking in the indoor transportation corridor remains necessary for the public health.”

Gaza violence intensifies as Jerusalem clashes resume

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s air force and Palestinian militants have traded fire across the Gaza frontier as clashes erupted again between Israeli police and Palestinians at Jerusalem’s most sensitive holy site. The developments early Thursday worsened an escalation that has been eerily similar to the lead-up to last year’s Israel-Gaza war. The violence along the Gaza front, fueled by the unrest in Jerusalem, appears to be the heaviest-cross-border fighting since last year’s 11-day war. It comes despite efforts to prevent a repeat. Palestinian militants fired two rockets toward Israel from the Gaza Strip late Wednesday and earlier Thursday, and Israeli aircraft hit militant targets in Gaza.

'We found nothing:' Thousands of IS victims still missing

BEIRUT (AP) — Thousands of people taken captive by the Islamic State group remain missing years after the extremists' territorial defeat. Accountability for their captors remains elusive. Families of the missing feel abandoned by a world that has largely moved on, while they struggle to uncover the fate of their loved ones. Amer Matar's brother, who disappeared in 2013 in Syria, is one of the missing. While trying to uncover his brother's fate, Matar has dedicated his life to documenting crimes committed by IS in his country.

More Cubans immigrating to the US by crossing from Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — More immigrants from Cuba are coming to the U.S. by making their way to Mexico and crossing the border illegally. It’s a very different reality from years ago, when Cubans enjoyed special protections that other immigrants did not have. The increase coincided with Nicaragua’s decision starting in November to stop requiring visas for Cubans to promote tourism after other countries, such as Panama and the Dominican Republic, began to require them. U.S. border authorities encountered Cubans almost 32,400 times in March, according to figures released Monday. That was double the number in February and five times the number in October.

2 months after Griner's arrest, mystery surrounds her case

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is easily the most prominent American citizen known to be jailed by a foreign government. Yet as a crucial hearing approaches next month in Russia, the case against Griner remains shrouded in mystery. Little clarity has come from Russian prosecutors since the Phoenix Mercury player was detained in February. Only measured public statements have come from the U.S. government as it seeks more information about the circumstances of Griner's detention. An otherwise mundane drug case features storylines of race and gender, professional athletics, geopolitics and international criminal justice.

Benedict XVI turns 95 as book focuses on anomaly of 2 popes

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Emeritus Pope Benedict XVI turned 95 this past weekend. And to mark the occasion, a new book sets out to examine the current state of the Catholic Church not so much through the lens of Pope Francis’ nine-year papacy, but via Benedict’s nine-year retirement. And it isn’t pretty. Veteran Italian commentator Massimo Franco’s “The Monastery,” published in Italy on Thursday, shifts the focus of most papal books by using Benedict’s retirement home in a converted monastery in the Vatican gardens as the symbolic prism to view the absolute anomaly of having two popes living together in the Vatican.

Scholar uses trash as treasure to study life in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A South Korean scholar has turned to a different way of collecting information about secretive North Korea as pandemic restrictions make it harder for outsiders to find out what life is like for North Koreans. Professor Kang Dong Wan from Dong-A University has been combing the beaches of South Korean border islands for North Korean trash. He's collected about 2,000 pieces of trash, ranging from snack bags, juice pouches, sweet wrappers and drink bottles to seasoning sachets. He says his findings confirm North Korean state media reports that the country has been producing a variety of consumer goods on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un. People's tastes have grown and there's even a bigger industrial design sector to meet the demand for goods.

