AP News Summary at 6:51 p.m. EDT

Powell: Rate hikes may slow, but inflation fight hardly over

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell sought to strike a delicate balance at a moment when high inflation is bedeviling the nation’s economy and commanding a central role in the midterm elections. Powell suggested that the Fed may decide in coming months to slow its aggressive interest rate increases. Yet he also made clear that the Fed isn’t even close to declaring victory in its fight to curb an inflation rate that is near four-decade highs. The Fed pumped up its key rate by a substantial three-quarters of a point for a fourth straight time. It was the sixth rate hike this year — a streak that has made mortgages and other consumer and business loans increasingly expensive.

As Israel's Netanyahu nears victory, trouble may lie ahead

JERUSALEM (AP) — After four inconclusive elections, it looks like the fifth time finally worked for Benjamin Netanyahu. With about 85% of the ballots counted, it appears voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in parliament. Votes are still being counted and results are not final, but Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Initial results point to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

Parkland school killer formally sentenced to life in prison

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz has been formally sentenced to life in prison without parole. Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer sentenced him Wednesday for the 2018 murder of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Scherer could not sentence him to death because the jury in his recently concluded trial could not unanimously agree that he deserved execution. Before Cruz was sentenced, parents and other relatives of Cruz’s victims spent two days telling him of their anger and hate toward him. They called him evil, a coward, a monster and a subhuman.

With Bolsonaro tamed in defeat, Brazil steps back from brink

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s apparent acknowledgment of his electoral defeat may have helped avert political chaos. Still, he has not directly conceded the race and is not discouraging die-hard supporters who have staged protests across the country and asked the military to step in and keep him in power. Meanwhile, leftist President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is facing considerable challenges. The 77-year-old former union boss will need to right a wobbly economy and confront still-formidable conservative forces in many states and Congress.

UN Security Council denies Russia call for bio weapons probe

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has overwhelmingly rejected Russia’s attempt to establish a commission to investigate its unfounded claims that Ukraine and the United States are carrying out “military biological” activities that violate the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons. Russia only got support from China in the vote, with the U.S., Britain and France opposing the Russian resolution and the 10 other council nations abstaining. The 2-3-10 vote reflected the council’s continuing opposition and skepticism about Russia’s actions since its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

CBS, Moonves must pay $30.5 million for insider trading

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS and its former president, Leslie Moonves, will pay $30.5 million as part of an agreement with the New York attorney general’s office, which says the network’s executives conspired with a Los Angeles police captain to conceal sexual assault allegations against Moonves. The broadcast giant is required to pay $22 million to shareholders and another $6 million for sexual harassment and assault programs. Moonves will have to pay $2.5 million, all of which will benefit stockholders who the New York attorney general said were kept in the dark because network executives concealed the allegations.

Ethiopian govt, Tigray agree to end fighting after 2 years

PRETORIA, South Africa (AP) — Ethiopia’s warring sides have formally agreed during talks in South Africa to a permanent cessation of hostilities in a 2-year conflict whose victims could be counted in the hundreds of thousands. Enormous challenges lie ahead, including getting all parties to lay down arms or withdraw. African Union envoy Olusegun Obasanjo says Ethiopia’s government and Tigray authorities have agreed on “orderly, smooth and coordinated disarmament.” Other key points include “restoration of services” and “unhindered access to humanitarian supplies.” The war, which marks two years on Friday, saw abuses documented on both sides. Eritrea, which has fought alongside neighboring Ethiopia, was notably not part of the talks.

Biden, the optimist, wrestles with election, other worries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing a midterm election that will define, and quite possibly constrict, the next two years of his term, President Joe Biden is treading a difficult line. At once he is the optimist, with a bright promise of better days ahead, only to then paint what he sees as a darker portrait of a Congress potentially controlled by hard-right Republicans. Biden is leaning on the positive at a time when many voters are feeling the pain of record inflation and higher prices, and harbor deep concerns about the fragility of democracy itself. And it’s not clear that his optimistic vision is breaking through. Just 25% of Americans said the country is headed in the right direction in an October AP-NORC survey.

Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — A witness in the trial of Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes has testified that Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection. He wanted to urge Trump to fight to stay in power and “save the republic." The message never made it to the president. Prosecutors presented the testimony on Wednesday before resting their case after more than four weeks. The case will now turn to the defense, which will get a chance to persuade jurors that Rhodes and his co-defendants should be acquitted in the most serious case to go to trial yet in the Capitol attack.

'Manifest' takes off on Netflix for fourth and final season

When NBC cancelled the sci-fi family drama “Manifest” after three seasons, the cast, crew and its fans were devastated. The show was cut short with its storylines unresolved. Around the same time, the show began streaming its first two seasons on Netflix to high numbers, leading the streamer to revive it for a fourth and final season debuting Nov. 4. The show starring Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh follows what happens after a commercial plane disappears for more than five years, only to reappear with its passengers and crew unable to account for the time lost. The cast believes fans will be satisfied with the show's ending.