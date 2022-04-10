AP News Summary at 6:54 a.m. EDT

Zelenskyy: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia is targeting all of Europe with its aggression, and that stopping the invasion of Ukraine is essential for the security of all democracies. In a late-night video address to Ukrainians, Zelenskyy said “Russian aggression was not intended to be limited to Ukraine alone” and that the “entire European project is a target for Russia.” Several European leaders have made efforts to show solidarity with the battle-scarred nation. Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of Britain and Austria for their recent visits to Kyiv and pledges of further support. Zelenskyy also repeated his call for a complete embargo on Russian oil and gas.

Analysis: War, economy could weaken Putin's place as leader

NEW YORK (AP) — The Russian military is bruised and retreating from around Kyiv. There's harsh political repression at home and the Russian economy is battered by Western sanctions, Bow adversaries and allies are raising the same question about President Vladimir Putin: Can he hold onto power? The answer is probably for now, but maybe not forever. After 22 years as president, Putin has built a powerful phalanx of loyalists who surround him, both in the Russian military and the secret services. He also has significant support among the Russian people. Yet, all strong-man states inherently are vulnerable to the unforeseen. Just ask Hosni Mubarak.

Poland-Ukraine ties seen as target of Russian disinformation

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish and Ukrainian authorities have for years accused Russia of trying to provoke hostility between their neighboring nations as part of a broader effort to divide and destabilize the West. The concerns have gained greater urgency since Russia invaded Ukraine. Poland and Ukraine are neighbors and allies but they share a difficult history of oppression and bloodshed, and those historical traumas sometimes rise to the surface. Poland has also accepted large numbers of Ukrainian refugees, creating fears that could become another wedge issue that Russia could exploit. Poland's government has issued warnings about Russian provocations and disinformation, hoping to prevent them from succeeding in causing discord.

Living with COVID: Experts divided on UK plan as cases soar

LONDON (AP) — For many in the U.K., the pandemic may as well be over. Mask requirements have been dropped everywhere and free mass testing is a thing of the past. The sense of freedom is widespread even as infections soared in Britain in March, driven by the milder but more transmissible omicron BA.2 variant that’s rapidly spreading around Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere. France and Germany have seen similar big spikes in infections in recent weeks, and the number of hospitalizations in the U.K. and France have climbed again. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s conservative government is determined to stick to its “living with COVID” plan, but experts disagree on whether the country is coping well.

Polls open in 1st round of France's presidential election

PARIS (AP) — Polls have opened across France for the first round of the country's presidential election, where up to 48 million eligible voters will be choosing between 12 candidates. President Emmanuel Macron is seeking a second five-year term, with a strong challenge from the far right. Polls opened at 8 a.m. Sunday and close at 7 p.m. in most places and an hour later in some larger cities. Unless someone gets more than half of the nationwide vote, there will be a second and decisive round on Sunday, April 24. Aside from Macron, far-right candidate Marine Le Pen and far-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon are among prominent figures vying to take the presidential Elysee.

The AP Interview: Zelenskyy seeks peace despite atrocities

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he's committed to pressing for peace despite Russian attacks on civilians that have stunned the world. He also told The Associated Press in an interview Saturday that he's renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east. Zelenskyy looked visibly exhausted yet animated by a drive to persevere a day after at least 52 people were killed in a strike on a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk. That attack came after evidence of civilian killings emerged as Russian troops withdrew from the outskirts of the capital, Kyiv.

India extends COVID-19 booster shots to all adults

NEW DELHI (AP) — India has begun offering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine to all adults but is limiting free shots at government centers to front-line workers and people over age 60. India’s Health Ministry says the doses will be available to people nine months after they receive their second jab, and those outside the two priority categories will need to pay for the shots at privately run facilities. India has so far vaccinated about 96% of those aged 15 years and older with at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, while about 83% have received both shots, according to official data. India’s booster program started in January.

Pakistan's PM vows to fight on after Parliament ousts him

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a parliamentary no-confidence vote has set Pakistan on an uncertain political path. Khan has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest Sunday while the political opposition is preparing to install his replacement Monday. The leading contender is Shahbaz Sharif, a brother of disgraced former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Khan’s ouster comes amid his cooling relations with the powerful military. The opposition has charged Khan’s government with economic mismanagement. Khan has claimed the U.S. worked behind the scenes to bring him down, purportedly because of Washington’s displeasure over growing ties to Russia and China.

Scheffler survives wild, windy cold day to lead Masters by 3

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler is one round away from winning his first major at the Masters. The No. 1 player in the world stretched his lead to as many as six shots in the third round. And then he held on for a 71 and a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith. Scheffler finished with a good bogey from the bushes. Smith had a 68 and was the only player to break 70. Sungjae Im was the only other player within five of the lead. Tiger Woods had his first four-putt in the Masters and his worst score at 78.

Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been killed in an auto accident near Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Authorities say Haskins was hit by a dump truck while walking on a highway. The Steelers and Washington Commanders, his former team, released statements extending their condolences. The 24-year-old Haskins was a first-round draft choice of Washington in 2019 and started seven games, going 2-5 as a rookie. He was 1-5 in six starts the next season for the team, then was released on Dec. 29, 2020. A few weeks later, he was signed by Pittsburgh, but did not play in the 2021 season.

