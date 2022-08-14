AP News Summary at 6:55 a.m. EDT

Agent: Rushdie off ventilator and talking, day after attack

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Author Salman Rushdie has been taken off a ventilator and is able to talk, a day after being stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture. Rushdie's agent confirmed information contained in a tweet by another author Saturday. Earlier in the day, the man accused in the attack in upstate New York pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges. A judge ordered Hadi Matar held without bail after the district attorney told her Matar took steps to purposely put himself in position to harm Rushdie. Rushdie, the renowned author of “The Satanic Verses” remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Officials: Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41, hurts 14

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Coptic Church says a fire at a Cairo church has killed at least 41 people and injured at least 14 others. The Church, citing health officials for the casualty toll, said the blaze Sunday ripped through the Abu Sefein church in densely populated neighborhood of Imbaba. The cause of the blaze was not immediately known. Police said an initial investigation blamed an electrical short-circuit.

Despite public anger, no progress in Iraq political deadlock

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq’s political crisis shows no signs of abating weeks after followers of an influential cleric stormed parliament. That’s despite rising public anger over a debilitating gridlock that has further weakened the country’s caretaker government and its ability to provide basic services. Iraq’s two rival Shiite political camps remain locked in a zero-sum competition, and the lone voice potentially able to end the rift — the revered Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani — has been conspicuously silent. For now, hundreds of supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, a firebrand Shiite cleric, are still camped outside the legislative building in Baghdad, ready to escalate if their demands are not met.

Physician Green wins Hawaii Democratic primary for governor

HONOLULU (AP) — Lt. Gov. Josh Green is the Democratic Party’s candidate to be Hawaii’s next governor. Green defeated U.S. Rep. Kaiali’i Kahele and former Hawaii first lady Vicky Cayetano in Saturday’s primary election. Green has served as second-in-command to Hawaii Gov. David Ige for the past four years. Ige has served two four-year terms and is not eligible to run for re-election. The winner of the Democratic primary would be the favorite to win the general election in the liberal state. Former Lt. Gov. James R. “Duke” Aiona won the Republican primary for governor, defeating mixed martial arts championship fighter B.J. Penn.

In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help

NOVOSELIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — Residents in many heavily-damaged areas in Ukraine have set up their own initiatives to rebuild homes before the winter as international organizations rush aid to Ukraine to help with the reconstruction effort. The battled-scarred village of Novoselivka north of Kyiv is one of many sites where a local team of volunteers strip damaged homes of debris and and begin to rebuild. Ukraine’s authorities last month said the country had suffered more than $100 billion in infrastructure damage alone but estimate that the reconstruction effort could cost more than seven times that amount.

High oil prices help Saudi Aramco earn $88B in first half

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi oil company Aramco’s half-year profits peaked just shy of $88 billion as oil prices remain high globally. The oil and gas company, which is nearly entirely state-owned, said Sunday it also saw a 90% surge in net profits for the second quarter of 2022 compared to the same time last year. Aramco said the results set a new quarterly earnings record for the company since it floated around 5% of the company on the Saudi stock market in late 2019. Aramco said the profits were driven primarily by higher crude oil prices and volumes sold, and higher refining margins.

GOP candidates stress urgency at annual Nevada cookout

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (AP) — At the 7th annual Basque Fry in Gardnerville, a lineup of GOP national heavyweights and local Nevada politicians fired up a crowd of 1,500 Republicans with a message of urgency. The midterm elections are in 80 days and will decide which party controls both the State House in Carson City and Congress in Washington D.C. Texas Sen. Ted Cruz called Nevada Republican Senate nominee Adam Laxalt’s race “the single best pickup opportunity for Republicans.” Lawmakers referenced a portion of the Inflation Reduction Act and gas prices as reasons why they're poised to take the Senate. Others criticized the FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Audit: Va. failed on earlier advice before I-95 gridlock

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — An audit about what caused gridlock along Interstate 95 in Virginia during a January snowstorm says state government failed to carry out numerous lessons gleaned from a previous weather event. Friday's report from Virginia's Office of the Inspector General was critical of how the state transportation, police and emergency management agencies performed. The severe snowstorm led to logjams along a 40-mile (65-kilometer) stretch not far from the nation’s capital and to some motorists being stuck in vehicles overnight. The report says the mess could have been avoided if officials had taken preventive measures recommended after a 2018 snowstorm that blocked traffic on I-81 in southwest Virginia.

Palestinian gunman wounds 8 in late-night Jerusalem shooting

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police and medics say a Palestinian gunman opened fire at a bus near Jerusalem’s Old City, wounding eight Israelis. It came a week after violence flared up between Israel and militants in Gaza. Two of the victims were in serious condition after the attack early Sunday. The shooting took place as the bus waited in a parking lot near the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray. The attack in Jerusalem follows a tense week between Israel and the Palestinians, including three days of fighting in Gaza after Israel killed Islamic Jihad commanders there and the killing of three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank.

Brief scuffles slow tallying in Kenya's close election

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya’s peaceful presidential election saw a brief disruption late Saturday when riot police responded to scuffles at the national tallying center amid tensions over the close results. Police remained at the center on Sunday morning. An agent for longtime opposition leader and candidate Raila Odinga announced from the lectern that the tallying center was the “scene of a crime” before calm was restored. The agent offered no evidence in the latest example of the unverified claims that both top campaigns have made as Kenya waits for official results. The electoral commission has seven days from Tuesday’s election to announce results. The commission chair says the process is too slow.