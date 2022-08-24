AP News Summary at 6:56 p.m. EDT

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Uvalde school chief defends actions ahead of possible firing

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An attorney for Uvlade’s embattled school police leader is defending the response of the Robb Elementary School massacre as the school board was set to consider firing Chief Pete Arredondo. Uvalde residents and families of the May 24 massacre packed a meeting Wednesday in which Arredondo was set to potentially become the first officer to lose his job over the hesitant response by hundreds of heavily armed law enforcement personnel. Attorney George Hyde called Arredondo a “courageous officer” who should be “celebrated for the lives saved." State police and a damning investigative report in July have criticized the police chief of the roughly 4,000-student school district for failing to take charge of the scene and not breaching the classroom sooner.

22 reported killed in Independence Day attack in Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s president says Russian forces have launched a rocket attack on a train station in central Ukraine on the country’s Independence Day, killing 22 people. The lethal strike Wednesday came after warnings from President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent days that the Russians might “try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel” this week. Wednesday is a national holiday in Ukraine commemorating the country’s declaration of independence from the Soviet Union in 1991. It also marks the six-month point in the war against Russia.

Whitmer kidnap plot convictions unlikely to curb extremism

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for a political cooling-off after two men were convicted of plotting to kidnap her. But experts say that appears unlikely. A federal jury found Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. guilty of conspiracy Tuesday. Whitmer said afterward that over-the-top political rhetoric is endangering many public officials. Legal observers say the outcome shows jurors in a deeply divided nation can still reach agreement in politically charged cases. But it leaves unanswered questions about the potential for violence by extremists with a vendetta against government and law enforcement.

Panel: Trump staffers pushed unproven COVID treatment at FDA

WASHINGTON (AP) — A special House panel looking into the government's coronavirus response says the Trump White House tried to pressure U.S. health experts into reauthorizing the drug hydroxychloroquine that had been discredited as a COVID-19 treatment. The report by the Democratic-led subcommittee provides new evidence of the administration’s efforts to override Food and Drug Administration decisions early in the pandemic. And it sheds light on the role TV personalities such as Fox News' Laura Ingraham and Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon now running for the Senate, played in first bringing hydroxychloroquine to the attention of White House officials. The report focuses on pressure at the FDA, the gatekeeper for the drugs, vaccines and other countermeasures against the virus.

Gender dysphoria covered by disability law, court rules

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Advocates for transgender people say a federal ruling that gender dysphoria is covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act could hurt conservative political efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care. A panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week became the first federal appellate court in the country to find that the anguish and other symptoms experienced by transgender people over the disparity between their assigned sex and their gender identity is covered under the landmark federal law. The ruling could give transgender people a powerful tool to challenge legislation restricting access to medical care that assists with gender transitions.

Legality of student loan plan relies on pandemic, 2003 law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is tying its authority to cancel student debt to the coronavirus pandemic and to a 2003 law aimed at providing help to members of the military. Legal challenges are expected. Skeptics of the administration’s ability to act on its own, without new legislation, had included President Joe Biden himself and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. But in a legal opinion released Wednesday, the Justice Department said that the law, the HEROES Act of 2003, gives the administration “sweeping authority” to reduce or eliminate student debt during a national emergency, ”when significant actions with potentially far-reaching consequences are often required.”

SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor. The state’s Government Accountability Board appears to be leaving it up to Noem whether to defend herself in a public hearing or simply accept an “appropriate action” that the board hasn’t detailed. By accepting the board’s action, Noem could avoid a public hearing. But accepting the board's action could also have political fallout for Noem. She is positioning herself for a potential 2024 White House bid and running for reelection this year.

Study: Pfizer COVID pill showed no benefit in younger adults

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill appears to provide little or no benefit for younger adults. That's according to a large study by Israeli researchers. The study of more than 100,000 patients showed the drug significantly reduced hospitalization and death among seniors, similar to past research. But younger adults didn't show any measurable benefit in the study, which was published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The results raise questions about the U.S. government’s use of Paxlovid, which has become the go-to treatment for COVID-19. The Biden administration has spent more than $10 billion purchasing and distributing Pfizer's drug.

EXPLAINER: NASA tests new moon rocket, 50 years after Apollo

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut next week in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit. If all goes well, astronauts could strap in as soon as 2024. Liftoff from Florida's Kennedy Space Center is set for Monday morning. The launch comes 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots. The price tag for this single mission exceeds $4 billion. The entire program will have set NASA back $93 billion by the time astronauts are back on the moon.