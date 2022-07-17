AP News Summary at 7:27 a.m. EDT

'I worry about this place': A day in Ukraine's Donetsk

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainians living in the path of Russia's invasion in the eastern Donetsk region are also fighting personal battles as the front line moves closer. The mayor of Pokrovsk is mentally preparing for a military-ordered evacuation in which he would be among the last to leave. In the city of Kramatorsk, a young restaurant worker can’t bring himself to leave family behind even as the latest attack carves a crater in the earth nearby. A 61-year-old humanitarian worker cannot envision pulling up roots now. And beneath a soldier's bravado is his wish to see his four small children again.

Russia strikes south Ukraine city, presses attacks in east

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have hit industrial facilities at a strategic city in southern Ukraine as Moscow continues efforts to expand its gains in the country’s east. Mykolaiv Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych said that the Russian missiles struck an industrial and infrastructure facility in the city, a key shipbuilding center in the estuary of the Southern Bug river, early Sunday. There was no immediate information about casualties. Early in the campaign, the Ukrainian forces fended off Russian attempts to capture Mykolaiv, which sits near the Black Sea Coast between Russia-occupied Crimea and the main Ukrainian port of Odesa. Since then, the Russian troops have stopped their attempts to advance in the city but pummelled it with regular missile strikes.

Abortion laws spark profound changes in other medical care

The Supreme Court's decision to let states outlaw most abortions is having profound repercussions in reproductive medicine as well as in other areas of medical care. Some patients are choosing sterilization rather than risking an unwanted pregnancy. Others who develop dangerous pregnancy complications are getting delayed care as doctors struggle to assess if their lives are truly in danger. Some patients with lupus or arthritis who don't plan to get pregnant are losing access to a helpful drug that can cause miscarriages. The American Medical Association's president says it's a "frightening and fraught time.''

Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup

PARIS (AP) — France is holding ceremonies Sunday to commemorate the 80th anniversary of a mass roundup of Jews in Paris under the Nazi occupation. French police rounded up 13,000 people on two terrifying days in July 1942, including 4,000 children. They were herded into the Winter Velodrome in Paris, known as the Vel d'Hiv. They were then dispatched to Nazi death camps. The commemoration comes at a time of rising antisemitism and far-right discourse sugarcoating France’s role in the Holocaust. The dwindling number of survivors of France’s wartime crimes worry that history’s lessons are being forgotten. A week of ceremonies culminates with a speech by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Experts to comb site of plane crash in northern Greece

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts are poised to investigate the site of a plane crash in northern Greece to determine whether any dangerous chemicals or explosive cargo remains. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two villages late Saturday. Local residents reported seeing a fireball and hearing explosions for two hours after the crash. The Serbian defense minister told a news conference Sunday that all eight crewmembers were killed. He said the plane was carrying 11.5 tons of Serbian-made mortar ammunition to Bangladesh, which was the buyer. It had taken off from the Serbian city of Nis and had been due to make a stopover in Amman, Jordan.

Fires scorch France, Spain; temperature-related deaths soar

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters are struggling to contain wildfires in France and Spain as Europe wilts under an unusually extreme heat wave that authorities link to a rise in excess mortality. Two blazes that have been consuming pine forests for six days running just south of the city of Bordeaux have forced the evacuation of some 14,000 people. Spain is trying to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country. The heat wave has kept highs above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in many parts of Spain. Spain’s Carlos III Institute says that 237 deaths from July 10-14 can be attributed to high temperatures.

Zimbabwe students scoop international awards for moot court

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A history-making team of Zimbabwean high school students that became world and European moot court competition champions has been widely praised in a country where the education system is beset by poor funding, lack of materials and teachers’ strikes. The 11-member Zimbabwean team of nine girls and two boys aged between 14 and 18 and drawn from different schools was crowned world champions last month after winning the International High School Moot Court competition held online at the end of May. A team from New York City came second in the competition where participants used fictional cases to simulate proceedings in the International Criminal Court pre-trial chambers.

US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LGBTQ guidance

A federal judge in Tennessee has issued an order barring two U.S. agencies from enforcing new federal guidance extending enforcement of discrimination in schools and workplaces based on gender identity. U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr. in an order Friday wrote that an executive order issued by President Joe Biden infringes on the rights of states to enact their own laws about whether transgender athletes can participate in sports matching their gender identities or whether schools and businesses must provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate LGBTQ people. The ruling comes after attorneys general from 20 states challenged Biden's executive order in a lawsuit filed last August.

McIlroy, Hovland avoid blunders to share British Open lead

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy is one round away from ending eight years without a major. But he shares the stage at St. Andrews with Viktor Hovland. They played inspired golf at the British Open and each shot 66 to share the lead on the Old Course. They also avoided the mistakes that cost so many other contenders. McIlroy and Hovland are four shots clear of Cameron Smith and Cameron Young. They played in the final group and each made double bogeys. McIlroy is the crowd favorite. He fills the void left by Tiger Woods and had the crowd behind him all day.

Ouch! Actor Cranston hit by liner at All-Star celeb softball

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bryan Cranston was hoping to get a hit in the All-Star Celebrity Softball game at Dodger Stadium. Instead, the “Breaking Bad” actor got hit. Cranston was struck in the right shoulder by a line drive off the bat of Grammy Award winner Anthony Ramos as they took batting practice in side-by-side makeshift cages outside the ballpark. The 66-year-old Cranston doubled over for a couple minutes, then headed to his nearby trailer. The Tony, Emmy and Olivier award winner later felt well enough to play in the game on the field. He took a called third strike and feigned an argument with the umpire.