AP News Summary at 7:00 a.m. EDT

Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change

LENORAH, Texas (AP) — New aerial surveys show that massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin. The emissions endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. Methane’s earth-warming power is some 83 times stronger than the carbon dioxide that comes from car tailpipes and power plant smokestacks. Congress and the EPA have largely failed to regulate the invisible gas. That leaves it up to oil and gas producers to cut methane emissions on their own, but in some cases they are the very companies who have been fighting regulations. An Associated Press investigation shows hundreds of sites spewing the gas over and over again.

Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine amid counterattacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have launched massive missile strikes on the Kyiv and the Chernihiv regions, areas that haven’t been targeted in weeks. Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials announced an operation to liberate an occupied region in the country’s south. Russian troops withdrew from the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions months ago, failing to capture either. The renewed strikes on the areas come a day after the leader of pro-Kremlin separatists in the east publicly called on the Russian forces to “liberate" a number of Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Chernihiv. Also on Thursday, Ukrainian media quoted Ukraine’s presidential adviser as saying that Ukraine's operation to liberate the occupied southern region of Kherson “has already begun.”

Kim threatens to use nukes amid tensions with US, S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has warned he’s ready to use his nuclear weapons in potential military conflicts with the United States and South Korea. State media reported Kim made such a warning in a Wednesday speech marking the 69th anniversary of the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. Some experts say Kim's threats were apparently meant to boost internal unity in the impoverished country suffering pandemic-related economic difficulties. Kim also called South Korea's new president “a confrontation maniac” who’s gone further than past South Korean leaders. Some observers expect more North Korean threats before the United States and South Korea hold military drills the North views as an invasion rehearsal.

US economy likely grew modestly, if at all, last quarter

WASHINGTON (AP) — After going backward from January through March, the U.S. economy probably didn’t do much better in the spring. On Thursday, the government will reveal just how weak economic growth was in the April-June quarter — and perhaps offer clues about whether a recession may be approaching. The report comes at a critical time: On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a sizable three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its push to conquer the worst inflation outbreak in four decades. The Fed is aiming for a notoriously difficult “soft landing”: A slowdown that manages to rein in rocketing prices without triggering a recession.

What's in, and out, of Democrats' inflation-fighting package

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s initial effort to rebuild America’s public infrastructure and family support systems had a price tag of $4 trillion. And it stalled in Congress. A much slimmer but still substantial compromise package costing $739 billion is now being considered by lawmakers. With strategies aimed at inflation-fighting health care, climate change and deficit reduction, the new measure appears headed toward quick votes in the Democratic-controlled House and Senate. A major component is allowing the Medicare program to negotiate prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies. That could save the federal government some $288 billion over 10 years, money that would help seniors pay for their medications.

JetBlue agrees to buy Spirit for $3.8 billion

JetBlue has agreed to buy Spirit Airlines in a $3.8 billion deal, a day after Spirit and Frontier Airlines agreed to abandon their merger proposal. JetBlue will acquire Spirit for $33.50 per share in cash, including a prepayment of $2.50 per share in cash payable once Spirit stockholders approve the transaction. There’s also a ticking fee of 10 cents per month starting in January 2023 through closing.

'New Cold War': Russia and West vie for influence in Africa

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Russian, French and American leaders are crisscrossing Africa to win support for their positions on the war in Ukraine, waging what some say is the most intense competition for influence on the continent since the Cold War. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and French President Emmanuel Macron are visiting several African countries this week. Lavrov, in his travels across the drought- and hunger-stricken continent, has sought to portray the West as the villain, blaming it for rising food prices, while Macron has accused the Kremlin of cynically using food as a weapon and waging an imperial-style war of conquest — words calculated to appeal to listeners in post-colonial Africa.

Black family sues Sesame Place, alleging discrimination

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Baltimore family is suing a Sesame Street-themed amusement park for $25 million in federal court over claims of racial discrimination. They say multiple costumed characters ignored a 5-year-old Black girl during a meet-and-greet event. The lawsuit comes in the wake of a video, shared widely on social media, showing two other Black girls apparently being snubbed by a costumed employee during a parade at the park. Sesame Place apologized in a statement and promised more training for its employees after the video went viral earlier this month. The park is in Langhorne, outside Philadelphia.

Rejected by courts, retirees take last shot to save pensions

WASHINGTON (AP) — When General Motors went through the biggest industrial bankruptcy proceedings in history, 20,000 retirees from GM's Delphi Corp. subsidiary saw their retirement savings slashed. They fought unsuccessfully in court for 13 years to get that money back. Now, they're focused on congressional legislation to restore what they lost. Lawmakers from the left and right support the bill, which passed the House on Wednesday. But there's also some resistance to spending tax dollars to bail out pension funds. Supporters are hopeful for swift Senate action. And President Joe Biden's White House has expressed support for the measure.

Wounded Knee artifacts highlight slow pace of repatriations

BARRE, Mass. (AP) — Tribes in South Dakota are working with a rural Massachusetts museum to return hundreds of items believed to have been taken from ancestors massacred at Wounded Knee Creek in 1890. It’s a recent example of efforts to repatriate human remains and other items to tribes nationwide. A federal database shows some 870,000 items that should be returned to tribes by law are still in the possession of colleges, museums and other institutions across the country. The holdings include nearly 110,000 human remains. The University of California, Berkeley tops the list, followed closely by the Ohio History Connection.