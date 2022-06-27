AP News Summary at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Russian missile strike hits crowded shopping mall in Ukraine

KREMENCHUK, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say scores of civilians are feared killed or injured after a Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping mall in the central city of Kremenchuk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the number of victims “unimaginable” and labeled it a “terrorist attack.” He said more than 1,000 civilians were inside at the time of the attack. Zelenskyy stressed that the target presented “no threat to the Russian army” and had “no strategic value.” The regional governor, Dmytro Lunin, said at least 15 people were dead and more than 40 wounded. Rescuers worked into the night to search for victims.

Supreme Court's abortion ruling sets off new court fights

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The fall of Roe v. Wade shifted the battleground over abortion to courthouses around the country, as abortion foes looked to quickly enact statewide bans and the other side sought to buy more time. The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to end constitutional protections for abortion opened the gates for litigation from all sides. Much of Monday's court activity focused on “trigger laws” that were designed to go into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned. On Monday, judges in Louisiana and Utah issued orders blocking trigger laws from going into effect. In South Carolina, a federal judge ruled that a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy can take effect immediately.

Supreme Court backs coach in praying on field after games

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says that a high school football coach who knelt and prayed on the field after games is protected by the Constitution. It's a decision that opponents say will open the door to “much more coercive prayer” in public schools. The court ruled 6-3 for the coach with the court’s conservative justices in the majority and its liberals in dissent. The justices in the majority emphasized that the coach’s prayer happened after the game was over. The liberal justices in the minority said there was evidence that the coach’s prayer at the 50-yard-line had a coercive effect and it let him incorporate his “personal religious beliefs into a school event.”

Lawyer who advised Trump says federal agents seized phone

WASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer who aided former President Donald Trump’s efforts to undo the 2020 election results says in a federal court filing that federal agents have seized his cell phone. John Eastman says the agents took his phone as he left a restaurant last Wednesday evening. Federal law enforcement officials conducted similar activity around the country that day as part of broadening investigations into efforts by Trump allies to overturn the election results. The action was disclosed in a filing in federal court in New Mexico in which Eastman challenges the legitimacy of the warrant.

Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 panel says it is calling a surprise hearing on Tuesday to present “recently obtained evidence.” The hearing comes after Congress left Washington for a two-week recess. Lawmakers on the panel investigating the 2021 insurrection said last week that there would be no more hearings until July. The subject of the hearings is so far unclear. A spokesman for the panel declined to comment. Among other investigative evidence, the committee recently obtained new footage of Trump and his inner circle taken both before and after Jan. 6, 2021 from British filmmaker Alex Holder. A lawyer for Holder declined to comment.

3 killed, dozens injured in truck-train crash in Missouri

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Three people were killed and dozens others were injured Monday when a passenger train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago struck a dump truck and derailed in a remote, rural area of Missouri. Two of the people who died were on the train and one was in the truck, Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Cpl. Justin Dunn said. It was not immediately clear exactly how many people were hurt, the patrol said, but hospitals reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash and were expecting more. The Southwest Chief was carrying about 243 passengers and 12 crew members when the collision happened near Mendon at a rural intersection on a gravel road with no crossing arms, officials said. Seven cars derailed, the Highway Patrol said.

What to watch in primaries in Colorado, Illinois, elsewhere

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven states are set to host primary elections Tuesday as the nation comes to terms with last week’s stunning Supreme Court ruling eliminating the constitutional right to an abortion. The slate of nominating contests could offer the first clues as to whether the political landscape has shifted. Abortion is a particularly relevant issue in Colorado, where GOP voters are deciding whether to nominate a rare pro-choice Republican in the state’s high-profile U.S. Senate contest. The primaries will also offer new insight about the state of the Republican Party. The central issue in virtually every GOP contest remains fealty to former President Donald Trump and his baseless conspiracy theories.

Zelenskyy tells G-7 summit Ukraine forces face urgent moment

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has underscored the urgency of helping his country’s military improve its position against Russia during a video meeting with leading economic powers. Zelenskyy, in his remarks on Monday to the Group of Seven summit, addressed the delicacy of the moment for Ukraine in its war with Russia. The Ukrainian leader's comments came as G-7 leaders prepared to unveil plans to pursue a price cap on Russian oil, raise tariffs on Russian goods and impose other new sanctions. The G-7 leaders in turn pledged to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Officials: US sending advanced missile systems to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is planning to buy and send more medium- to long-range missile systems to Ukraine. The hope is that the new systems will help Ukrainian forces hold onto the last remaining segments of land in the eastern Donbas that Russia has not yet been able to capture. A senior defense official tells The Associated Press that Ukrainian forces are already effectively using advanced rocket systems, and more will go into Ukraine with trained troops soon. An announcement is expected about the U.S. plan to buy and send a Norwegian-developed anti-aircraft system known as NASAMS.

Some cities nix July 4 fireworks for shortages, fire dangers

PHOENIX (AP) — The skies over a scattering of Western U.S. cities will stay dark for the third consecutive Fourth of July as some big fireworks displays are canceled again, this time for pandemic-related supply chain or staffing problems, or fire concerns amid dry weather. The city of Phoenix cited supply chain issues in canceling its three major Independence Day fireworks shows this year. The northern Arizona city of Flagstaff is replacing fireworks with a laser light show. Some cities in California and Colorado are also nixing the once traditional fireworks shows for their July 4 celebrations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

