AP News Summary at 7:00 p.m. EDT

Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — An adviser to Ukraine’s presidential office says Russian forces have tried to storm a steel plant that is the last defense stronghold in the strategic port city of Mariupol. And Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will meet Sunday in Kyiv with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The White House declined comment. The reported assault on the steel mill came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of Mariupol except for the seaside plant. Ukrainian officials reported that cruise missiles hit the Black Sea port city of Odesa, killing six people.

In election misinformation fight, '2020 changed everything'

WASHINGTON (AP) — As voters get ready for hundreds of elections of local and national importance this year, officials and voting rights advocates are bracing for a repeat of the misinformation that overwhelmed the 2020 presidential election. This year, the voting advocacy group Common Cause hopes to rely on thousands of volunteers to identify misinformation floating around online and push for social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter to take down the most egregious falsehoods. One official in Ohio says that “2020 changed everything” and that fighting election misinformation “has got to be a part of our job now.”

Russian mercenaries are Putin's 'coercive tool' in Africa

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Russia has engaged in under-the-radar military operations in at least half a dozen countries in Africa in the last five years using a shadowy mercenary force analysts say is loyal to President Vladimir Putin. The analysts say the Wagner Group of mercenaries is also key to Putin's ambitions to re-impose Russian influence on a global scale. Wagner fighters are part of the current Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine and have previously been active in conflicts in Syria and Libya. It's less well-known that they have gained substantial influence for Russia in sub-Saharan Africa, where experts say the Kremlin uses them to undermine democracy and turn countries toward Russia.

McCarthy's push to ascend to House speaker relies on Trump

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — The next House speaker could very well hail from California, but if Republicans take control, that leader won't come from the part of the state represented by the current speaker, Democrat Nancy Pelosi of San Francisco. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is a son of California’s Central Valley, a farming and oil-pumping heartland. It's a swath of rural conservatism amid California’s progressive politics. McCarthy is depending on Donald Trump's support to win back the House in November and seize the speaker's gavel. But this past week, McCarthy’s future as GOP leader was thrown into jeopardy after audio was released of him telling fellow Republicans in the aftermath of the Capitol riot that Trump should resign.

EXPLAINER: Johnny Depp's wild testimony, cross-examination

For three days, Johnny Depp has been testifying in a libel trial that is supposed to be about whether Amber Heard defamed him in a 2018 newspaper op-ed. The trial has turned into a spectacle. Depp has testified about everything from taking pills as a child to using his severed finger to write bloody messages about his ex-wife's alleged lies on the walls. Depp denies ever physically or sexually abusing Heard. And despite the public attention brought to his drug use and his violent text messages, Depp said he’s obsessed with revealing the truth and not disappointing his supporters.

French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff. Yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home. A victory in Sunday’s runoff would make Macron the first French president in 20 years to win a second term. It is also expected to have far-reaching repercussions for Europe's future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine. France's April 10th first-round vote eliminated 10 other presidential candidates. Who becomes France’s next leader will largely depend on what supporters of those losing candidates do on Sunday. Polls have already opened in overseas French territories.

EXPLAINER: How South Carolina execution firing squad works

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — It’s unknown how long a stay will hold off the execution of South Carolina’s first-ever inmate to be put to death by a firing squad as his attorneys pursue legal challenges. But the issuance of Richard Bernard Moore's death warrant has renewed interest in how a state puts in motion its plans to shoot an inmate to death. South Carolina had planned to put Moore to death by firing squad on April 29. The state added the method to its approved capital punishment methods last year. Since then, prisons officials have been retrofitting the death chamber to add a slot in the wall through which three volunteers will shoot rifles at the condemn's heart.

Sanctions hit Russian economy, although Putin says otherwise

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly two months into the Russian-Ukraine war, the Kremlin has taken extraordinary steps to blunt an economic counteroffensive from the West. While Russia can claim some symbolic victories — most notably a recovery in the ruble — the full impact of Western sanctions is starting to be felt in very real ways. Russia’s economy is facing the worst inflation in seven years, unemployment is growing, companies have shut down operations and the country is in danger of defaulting on its debt. And economists say the full effects of the sanctions have yet to be seen. Rosstat, Russia's economic statistics agency, said inflation last month hit 17.3%, the highest level since 2002.

Tigers' Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers star Miguel Cabrera has gotten the 3,000th hit of his decorated career, becoming the 33rd major leaguer to reach the mark and the first player from Venezuela to accomplish the feat. Still an imposing presence at 39, Cabrera made history by grounding a single to right field in the first inning of Detroit’s game against Colorado on Saturday. Cabrera immediately raised his right arm as he headed toward first base. The crowd of 37,566 at Comerica Park gave him a rousing ovation and fireworks were shot off. The milestone hit came off Antonio Senzatela, a fellow Venezuelan, in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. Cabrera later added a two-run single and was replaced by a pinch-runner. Cabrera drew another huge cheer as he trotted off. The Tigers won 13-0.

County grants approval for Amazon's helix-shaped HQ tower

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — The Arlington County Board has given unanimous approval to Amazon’s plans to build a unique, helix-shaped tower as the centerpiece of its emerging second headquarters in northern Virginia. Amazon announced plans last year for the 350-foot tower. It will support a second headquarters for Amazon that is expected to welcome more than 25,000 workers when it’s complete. The helix stands out among several office towers granted approval in the redevelopment plans. The spiral design features a walkable ramp wrapping around the building with trees and greenery planted to resemble a mountain hike. The County Board approved the project at its Saturday meeting.

