AP News Summary at 7:13 a.m. EDT

Japan votes for key election in shadow of Abe assassination

TOKYO (AP) — Japan is holding elections in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, gunned down while making a campaign speech. Abe’s governing party appeared to be cruising to a major victory. As people voted Sunday, police in western Japan sent the gunman to a local prosecutors’ office. Abe was shot in Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the alleged attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. The regional police chief has acknowledged possible lapses in protecting the still-influential former Japanese leader.

Abe's killing haunts Japan with questions on handmade guns

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sent shudders through low-crime, orderly Japan. The 16-inch-long handmade gun confiscated from the suspect looked crude, more like a propellant made of pipes taped together and filled with explosives. A raid of his home turned up several such guns. Homemade weapons are more difficult to trace and rarely used in Japan, where most attacks involve stabbings, dousing a place with gasoline and setting it ablaze, or running haywire on the street in a vehicle. Police say strict gun control laws likely made the suspect choose a handcrafted weapon. Experts agree there were obvious lapses in Abe's security and say his guards were caught asleep while others say they became complacent in a generally peaceful nation.

Sri Lanka opposition hopes to install new gov't amid turmoil

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s opposition political parties will meet to install a new government a day after the president and prime minister offered to resign in the most dramatic day of monthslong political turmoil. Protesters stormed both officials’ homes Saturday and set fire to one of the buildings in a rage over the economic crisis. An opposition lawmaker says all opposition parties combined could easily muster the 113 members needed for a majority in Parliament, at which point they will request President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to install the new government and then resign. The parties hoped to reach consensus Sunday. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he will leave office once a new government is in place.

Ukraine Muslims pray for victory, end of occupation

KOSTIANTYNIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — On Eid al-Adha, an important religious holiday in Islam, Ukrainian Mufti turned fighter Said Ismahilov asked fellow Ukrainian muslims to pray for victory and for those still living in areas under Russian occupation. Muslims make up almost 1 percent of the population in Ukraine, which is predominantly Orthodox Christian. In Kostiantynivka, in the last remaining operational mosque in Ukrainian-controlled territory in Donbas, dozens of Ukrainian muslims gathered to mark the religious holiday. Ismahilov works now as a military driver for paramedics evacuating the wounded from front lines or besieged towns. He sees his new job as “a continuation of my spiritual duty before God.”

Anxiety grows for Ukraine's grain farmers as harvest begins

ZHURIVKA, Ukraine (AP) — An estimated 22 million tons of grain are blocked in Ukraine, and pressure is growing as the new harvest begins. The country usually delivers about 30% of its grain to Europe, 30% to North Africa and 40% to Asia. But with the ongoing Russian naval blockade of Ukrainian Black Sea ports, millions of tons of last year’s harvest still can’t reach their destinations. One local expert says that without opening the Black Sea ports, he doesn't see any solution for Ukrainian farmers to survive. That would lead to disruptions of the world's food supply, especially for developing countries in Africa.

South Africa police say 15 killed in bar shooting in Soweto

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa police say a shooting at a tavern in Johannesburg’s Soweto township has killed 15 people and left others in critical condition. Gauteng province police commissioner Lt. Gen. Elias Mawela said police are investigating reports that a group of men arrived in a minibus taxi and opened fire on some of the patrons at the bar shortly after midnight Sunday. The injured have been taken to Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital. Police say the number of cartridges found on the scene indicates that a group of people opened fire in the bar. In a separate incident, four people were shot dead by unknown gunmen at a tavern in Sweetwaters township in the coastal city of Pietermaritzburg on Saturday night.

Anger simmers for Dutch farmers who oppose pollution cuts

MAASLAND, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch farmers are embroiled in a summer of discontent that shows no sign of abating. Their target? Government plans to rein in emissions of nitrogen oxide and ammonia that they say threaten to wreck their way of life. The Dutch government aims to slash nitrogen emissions by 50% by 2030 and has earmarked an extra 24.3 billion euros ($25.6 billion) to fund the necessary changes. Provincial governments have been given a year to draw up plans for achieving the targeted reductions. One professor thinks the government targets are unrealistic and farming lobby group LTO describes them as “simply unfeasible.” Dutch farms produced exports worth 94.5 billion euros in 2019.

Balkan activists keep fighting for Europe’s last wild rivers

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It took a decade of court battles and street protests, but Balkan activists fighting to protect some of Europe’s last wild rivers have scored an important conservation victory in Bosnia. A new electricity law, which passed Thursday, bans the further construction of small hydroelectric power plants in the larger of Bosnia’s two independent entities. Still, the new law only highlights the long road ahead to protect such public rivers across the entire Balkans from being degraded, diverted and commercialized by people with connections to the region’s corruption-prone political elite. One conservation leader called the new law “extraordinary," adding that “it will become the role model for other European countries.”

Iran enriches to 20% with new centrifuges at fortified site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran says it has begun enriching uranium up to 20% using sophisticated centrifuges at its underground Fordo nuclear plant, state TV reported, an escalation that comes amid a standoff with the West over its tattered atomic deal. Tehran’s 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers had called for Fordo to become a research-and-development facility and restricted centrifuges there to non-nuclear uses. The International Atomic Energy Agency said it had verified Iran was using a set-up that allowed it to more swiftly and easily switch between enrichment levels. The announcement on Sunday deals yet another blow to the already slim chances of reviving the nuclear deal. The talks have been at a standstill for months.

Tribal elders recall painful boarding school memories

ANADARKO, Okla. (AP) — Native American tribal elders in Oklahoma delivered powerful testimony to federal officials about their experiences in government-backed Indian boarding schools. The stop Saturday at Riverside Indian School in Anadarko, Oklahoma, was the first visit by U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland. She has embarked on a yearlong nationwide tour to hear about the painful experiences of Native Americans who were sent to the schools designed to strip them of their cultural identities. Although most of the boarding schools closed long ago and none still exist to assimilate Native children into white society, some like Riverside still function as schools, albeit with drastically different missions that celebrate the cultural backgrounds of their Native students.