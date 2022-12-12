AP News Summary at 7:01 a.m. EST

Young voters' enthusiasm for Democrats waned during midterms

WASHINGTON (AP) — Young voters who have been critical to Democratic successes in recent elections showed signs in November's midterms that their enthusiasm may be waning. That's a potential warning sign for a party that will need their strong backing heading into the 2024 presidential race. Midterm voters under 30 went 53% for Democrats compared with 41% for Republicans nationwide. That was down from 2020, when such voters supported Joe Biden over his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, 61% to 36%. That's according to AP VoteCast, a sweeping national survey of voters in November’s election.

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.

'I want to talk': Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON (AP) — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want quiet time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” Griner said. That's according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week. Carstens told CNN's “State of the Union” on Sunday that Griner walked throughout the plane, introducing herself to every member of the flight crew, shaking their hands, and “making a personal connection with them."

Dog therapy for kids facing the trauma of the war in Ukraine

BOYARKA, Ukraine (AP) — Bice is an American pit bull terrier with an important and sensitive job in Ukraine — comforting children traumatized by the war. The Center for Social and Psychological Rehabilitation is a state-operated community center where a group of people are trying to help those who have experienced a trauma after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion, and now they are using dogs like Bice to give comfort. Some of the children witnessed how Russian soldiers invaded their hometowns and beat their relatives. Some are the sons, daughters, brothers or sisters of soldiers who are on the front lines — or were killed on them.

China to drop some travel tracking as it relaxes COVID rules

BEIJING (AP) — China plans to stop tracking some travel, potentially reducing the likelihood people will be forced into quarantine for visiting COVID-19 hot spots. That's part of an uncertain exit from the strict pandemic policies that helped fuel widespread protests. At midnight Monday, the smart phone app that recorded a person’s travel between cities and provinces will be disabled. Another app used to restrict the movement of those who test positive or enter an area with a recent outbreak remains in effect. The move follows the government’s dramatic announcement last week that it was ending many of the strictest measures. That comes after three years during which it enforced some of the world’s tightest virus restrictions.

Messi, Modric carry Argentina, Croatia into World Cup semis

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Tears are flowing from soccer’s biggest superstars as they make emotional exits from what might be their last World Cup. First it was Neymar. Then it was Cristiano Ronaldo. Could Lionel Messi be next? Momentum is building behind Messi’s push to cap his one-of-a-kind career by winning the World Cup for the first time. The 35-year-old Argentina playmaker has carried his team to the semifinals almost in the same way Diego Maradona led the South American nation to the title in 1986. Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia. The 2018 runner-up is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents and boasts one of soccer’s most graceful players in Luka Modric.

Peru president proposes moving up elections amid protests

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s newest president has given in to protesters demands announcing in a nationally televised addressed a proposal to move up elections. The announcement from Dina Boluarte early Monday came after protests turned deadly Sunday as thousands of people took to the streets to demand her resignation. At least two deaths were reported in one community. Protesters are also demanding new general elections be schedule to replace Boluarte and Congress, and they want the ex-president ousted days ago, Pedro Castillo, to be released from custody. He is charged with rebellion. The protests rocking Peru heated up particularly in rural areas, a stronghold of Castillo.

2nd Oath Keepers Jan. 6 sedition trial to get underway

WASHINGTON (AP) — Opening statements are expected Monday in the second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The trial comes less than two weeks after Stewart Rhodes, the Oath Keepers founder, and Kelly Meggs, who led its Florida chapter, were convicted of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. While Rhodes' and Meggs' verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question in the next trial is whether prosecutors will be able to convince jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.

Fallout from LA racism scandal keeps shaking City Council

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two months after being entangled in a racism scandal that shook public trust in Los Angeles government, disgraced City Councilman Kevin de Leon has refused calls to resign and is trying to rehabilitate his reputation. De Leon is one of two city councilmen who have resisted calls from President Joe Biden to step down, while continuing to collect $229,000 annual salaries. The other is Councilman Gil Cedillo, who vanished from public view shortly after the scandal over a leaked recording emerged in October. Cedillo’s term expires Monday after losing a reelection bid earlier this year. The council's former president resigned in October.

Golden Globes, hobbled by scandal, set to announce noms

NEW YORK (AP) — After scandal and boycott plunged the Hollywood Foreign Press Association into disarray and knocked the Golden Globes broadcast off television for a year, the annual film and television awards are set to announce nominations Monday. Nominations to the 80th Golden Globe Awards will be announced 8:35 a.m. Eastern Monday by George and Mayan Lopez, who will read the nominees on NBC’s “Today” show. The Globes are to take place Jan. 10. Stand-up comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host. Much of Hollywood has spurned the Globes since it was revealed last year that the HFPA had no Black members.