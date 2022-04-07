AP News Summary at 7:01 p.m. EDT

Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court. Cheers rang out in the Senate chamber as Jackson was confirmed on Thursday. The vote was 53-47 with three Republicans voting for confirmation. She will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, rejuvenating a diminished liberal wing of the conservative-dominated court. Jackson will be just the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. At her hearings last month, she told senators she would apply the law “without fear or favor."

Russian retreat reveals destruction as Ukraine asks for help

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops have left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city. The scenes of destruction give fuel to Kyiv’s calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow’s offensive before it refocuses on the country’s east. Dozens of people lined up to receive loaves of bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv. Russian forces besieged the city for weeks before retreating. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba pleaded Thursday for weapons from NATO to face down the coming offensive in the east. Nations from the western alliance agreed to ramp their supply of arms.

Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden White House is betting the U.S. economy is strong enough to withstand the threats to growth posed by inflation and the war in Ukraine. But there are growing fears of a coming economic slump among voters and some Wall Street analysts. White House officials say the next few months will test whether President Joe Biden built a durable recovery full of jobs with last year’s $1.9 trillion relief package. But economists such as Larry Summers and Joe LaVorgna warn that the policies needed to reduce inflation could risk a recession.

Tiger Time: Woods thrills patrons with Masters comeback

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tiger Woods is back. The five-time Masters champion shot a 1-under 71 in his first competitive round since a devastating car wreck 14 months ago that could’ve cost him his right leg. Woods walked with the slightest hint of a limp, and he couldn't quite bend over to read putts on the tricky greens at Augusta National. Otherwise, there was nothing to indicate that Woods' career seemed over after his wreck in February 2021. With brilliant touch around the greens, Woods made three birdies, two bogeys and a bunch of solid pars to defy all expectations except his own.

UN aid chief: 'I'm not optimistic' about Ukraine ceasefire

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The United Nations’ humanitarian chief says he is not optimistic about securing a ceasefire to halt the fighting in Ukraine. He spoke Thursday following high-level talks in Moscow and Kyiv that underscored how far apart the two sides are. Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths gave the bleak assessment in an interview with The Associated Press in the Ukrainian capital after wrapping up talks with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and other top officials. That followed discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and officials in Moscow earlier in the week. “I think it’s not going to be easy because the two sides, as I know now ... have very little trust in each other,” he said. “I’m not optimistic,” he added later.

Louisiana prosecutor pursues own case in Ronald Greene death

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — No longer waiting for a federal investigation, a state prosecutor says he intends to pursue his own case against the Louisiana troopers involved in the deadly 2019 arrest of Black motorist Ronald Greene. Union Parish District Attorney John Belton told a legislative committee Thursday that U.S. Justice Department prosecutors last week dropped their request for him to hold off on state charges until the federal probe is complete. And he added that Greene’s mother also asked him to pursue charges against the troopers seen on video stunning, punching and dragging Greene. Nearly three years after Greene's death, no one has yet been criminally charged.

Appeals court OKs Biden federal employee vaccine mandate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld President Joe Biden’s requirement that all federal employees be vaccinated against COVID-19. In a 2-1 ruling Thursday, a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans reversed a lower court and ordered dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the mandate. U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown of Texas had issued a nationwide injunction against the requirement in January. A different 5th Circuit panel had refused to block it on appeal. But Thursday's ruling said the federal judge didn't have jurisdiction in the case because employees challenging the requirement could have pursued administrative remedies under Civil Service law.

Manhattan DA: Trump criminal investigation is continuing

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg says a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump and his business practices is continuing despite a recent shakeup in the probe’s leadership. Bragg denied Thursday that the three-year investigation was winding down or that a grand jury term expiring this month would impede his office’s ability to bring charges. The district attorney said he couldn’t discuss details of the probe but pledged to publicly disclose findings when it’s over. New York’s attorney general also asked a court Thursday to hold Trump in contempt and fine him $10,000 per day for failing to comply with a subpoena for documents in her ongoing civil investigation.

Shooter kills 2, wounds several in crowded central Tel Aviv

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli medics say at least two people were killed and several were wounded in a shooting in central Tel Aviv. The Thursday night attack occurred in a busy area with many bars and restaurants packed with people. The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but it came amid heightened tensions following a series of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians. Police said there were “indications” it was a politically motivated attack. Israel’s Magen David Adom emergency service said at least two people were killed and another seven wounded, three of them seriously. Police flooded the area and urged people to stay away. The attacker was still at large hours later.

NOAA: Potent heat-trapping methane increases at record pace

U.S. government scientists calculate that levels of the potent heat-trapping gas methane rose at a record pace last year. Thursday's announcement from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration raised new climate change concerns. Methane traps more heat than carbon dioxide but it doesn't last that long in the air and isn't as plentiful. Cutting methane is seen as low-hanging fruit in the fight to curb global warming. However, for the second straight year methane levels in the air rose at record fast pace. This is despite the pandemic. Methane comes from energy use, agriculture and landfills and is also natural.

