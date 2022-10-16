AP News Summary at 7:03 a.m. EDT

China's Xi calls for military growth as party congress opens

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for faster military development and announced no change in policies that have strained relations with Washington and tightened the ruling Communist Party’s control over society and the economy. China’s most influential figure in decades spoke at the start of a party meeting Sunday that was closely watched by companies, governments and the Chinese public for signs of its future economic and political direction. It comes amid a painful economic slump and tension with Washington and Asian neighbors over trade, technology and security. The congress will install leaders for the next five years. Xi, 69, is expected to break with tradition and award himself a third five-year term as party leader.

Iranian officials say Tehran prison blaze killed 4 inmates

CAIRO (AP) — Iranian media say a towering blaze at a notorious prison housing political prisoners and anti-government activists in Iran’s capital killed four inmates. That's according to the country’s judiciary Sunday. Saturday's fire at Evin Prison in Tehran was extinguished after several hours and no detainees escaped, other state media said. In online videos, gunshots and explosions were heard in the area of Evin. The fire raged as nationwide protests triggered by the death of a young woman in police custody entered a fifth week. State TV on Sunday aired video of the fire’s aftermath — scorched walls and ceilings in a room it said was the upper floor of a sewing workshop at the prison.

Ukraine: Rockets strike mayor's office in separatist Donetsk

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Kremlin officials have blamed Ukraine for a rocket attack that struck the mayor’s office in a key Ukrainian city controlled by the separatists. The municipal building in Donetsk was seriously damaged by the rocket attack. Separately, Ukrainian officials said Russian rockets struck a city across from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, injuring six people. Late Saturday, a Washington-based think tank late accused Moscow of conducting “massive, forced deportations of Ukrainians” which it said likely amount to ethnic cleansing. The attacks on both sides came as Russia has lost ground in the nearly seven weeks since Ukraine’s armed forces opened their southern counteroffensive.

Teens tackle 21st-century challenges at robotics contest

GENEVA (AP) — After a COVID-19 hiatus, the “First Global” robotics challenge for high school students is taking place in person again, with teams from almost every country in the world — though not Russia. This year's event is on the theme of carbon capture, a new and budding technology to help fight global warming. Ukraine's squad was beset by troubles linked to Russia's war and faced troubles receiving their kit. They had to scramble to get their robot ready in time. The event, launched in 2017 with backing from American innovator Dean Kamen, encourages young people from all corners of the globe to put their technical smarts and mechanical knowhow to challenges that represent symbolic solutions to global problems.

Iran's celebrities face reprisals for supporting protests

BAGHDAD (AP) — Iranian celebrities have been startlingly public in their support for the massive anti-government protests shaking their country. And the ruling establishment is lashing back. Celebrities have found themselves targeted for arrest, have had passports confiscated and faced other harassment. The singer of a song that became an anthem of the protest movement was arrested for several days and forced to remove the song from his Instagram page. One of Iran's most beloved classical singers had his passport taken when he returned from a tour abroad where he showed the picture of a young woman whose death in police custody sparked the upheaval.

Biden: Truss plan a 'mistake' amid 'worldwide inflation'

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — President Joe Biden is calling embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss’ abandoned tax cut plan a “mistake,” saying he is worried that other nations’ fiscal policies may hurt the U.S. amid what he calls “worldwide inflation.” In remarks Saturday, Biden said it was “predictable” that the new prime minister on Friday was forced to walk back plans to aggressively cut taxes without identifying cost savings, after Truss’ proposal caused turmoil in global financial markets. Biden's comments are an unusual criticism by a U.S. president of the domestic policy decisions of one of its closest allies.

Stockton, Calif., police arrest suspect in serial killings

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Police in California say they have arrested a man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings. Police say 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee of Stockton was stopped in a car around 2 a.m. Saturday. Police Chief Stanley McFadden says he was dressed in black, had a gun and appeared to be “out hunting” for another victim. Police have been searching for a serial killer who shot five men in the city since July. Police believe the same person killed a man in Oakland in April 2021 and wounded a woman in Stockton a week later. No motive has been released. It was not immediately clear whether Brownlee had an attorney.

Mozambique jihadi violence spreads despite military effort

NANJUA, Mozambique (AP) — Fleeing beheadings, shootings, rapes and kidnappings, nearly 1 million people are displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in northern Mozambique. The 5-year wave of jihadi violence in Cabo Delgado province has killed more than 4,000 people and scuppered international investments worth billions of dollars. In a sprawl of dilapidated tents in the small settlement of Nanjua, several hundred families are seeking safety from the violence. They say their conditions are bleak but they’re afraid to return home because of continuing violence by the rebels of the Islamic State Mozambique Province. More than 1.000 miles south, however, government officials in the capital Maputo are saying the insurgency is under control and are encouraging the displaced to return to their homes.

No. 6 Tennessee beats No. 3 Alabama 52-49 on late FG

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chase McGrath made a 40-yard field goal as time expired to give No. 6 Tennessee a 52-49 victory over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday. As soon as the kick knuckle-balled through the uprights, some of the more than 100,000 fans stormed the field to celebrate the Volunteers ending a 15-game losing streak to the Crimson Tide. It didn’t take long for the goal posts to go down. Hendon Hooker drove the Vols 45 yards in 18 seconds to set up the winner. Jalin Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards and a Tennessee-record five touchdowns. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, a game-time decision because of a sprained right shoulder two weeks ago, completed 35 passes for 455 yards and two TDs.

Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop’s first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle’s first home playoff appearance since 2001, Houston completed a three-game sweep of the ALDS. Next up is the New York Yankees or Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALCS on Wednesday.