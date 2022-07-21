AP News Summary at 7:04 a.m. EDT

Jan. 6 panel probes Trump's 187 minutes as Capitol attacked

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee will hold its final hearing of the summer in prime time. Thursday's hearing aims to vividly make the case that Donald Trump’s lies about a stolen election fueled the grisly Capitol attack last year. The panel will delve into 187 minutes in which it says Trump did nothing to stop the violence but instead “gleefully” watched on television at the White House. The two-hour hearing will feature live testimony from two former White House aides. Democratic congressman Jamie Raskin says it will be “a profound moment of reckoning for America.”

AP-NORC poll: Majority want Congress to keep abortion legal

WASHINGTON (AP) — A majority of Americans say Congress should pass a law guaranteeing access to legal abortion nationwide. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The Supreme Court’s recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade asserted that abortion is not a constitutional right and handed states the authority to severely restrict or ban abortion. The poll shows many Americans back some restrictions on abortion, especially after the first trimester. It also shows that the most extreme measures introduced in some Republican-led states are at odds with the public — and with many of the people who live in them.

HIMARS and howitzers: West helps Ukraine with key weaponry

The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly five-month-old war. Ukrainian officials praise the billions of dollars of Western weapons systems they have already received but say their numbers are too small to turn the tide of the war. Ukraine's first lady was in Washington on Wednesday to appeal to the U.S. Congress for air defense systems. The small numbers of U.S.-made multiple rocket launchers have given Ukraine a long-sought capability to strike Russian targets from a safe distance with precision. And supplies of Western heavy artillery systems, armored vehicles and other weapons have been essential to replenish Kyiv's equipment losses.

Key gas pipeline from Russia to Europe restarts after break

BERLIN (AP) — Natural gas has started flowing through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe on Thursday after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance. But the gas flow remained well short of full capacity on Thursday and the outlook was uncertain, which leaves Europe still facing the prospect of a hard winter. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline to Germany had been closed since July 11 for annual maintenance work. The pipeline is Germany's main source of Russian gas. German officials had feared that the pipeline might not reopen at all amid growing tensions over Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Italy's Draghi resigns after government implodes

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Mario Draghi has resigned after key coalition allies boycotted a confidence vote. The move signals the likelihood of an early election and a renewed period of uncertainty for Italy and Europe at a critical time. Draghi tendered his resignation to President Sergio Mattarella during a Thursday morning meeting at the Quirinale Palace. Mattarella’s office said the president had “taken note” of the resignation and asked Draghi’s government to remain on in a caretaker fashion. Draghi’s government imploded Wednesday after members of his uneasy coalition of right, left and populists rebuffed his appeal to band back together to finish the Italian Parliament's natural term and ensure implementation of a European Union-funded pandemic recovery program.

Sri Lanka's newly elected president sworn into office

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Veteran politician Ranil Wickremesinghe has been sworn in as Sri Lanka’s new president to take charge of a nation bitterly angry he was chosen amid an unprecedented economic crisis. Wickremesinghe took his oath at a ceremony Thursday in Parliament. The six-time prime minister was chosen by a secret ballot of lawmakers Wednesday to finish the term of the former president who was toppled by protests and fled the country. Wickremesinghe also has drawn protesters’ ire, and crowds last week set his personal residence on fire and occupied his office. The economic crisis has left Sri Lankans struggling with shortages of essentials, including medicine, fuel and food.

Syrian refugees anxious over Lebanon's plans to deport them

BAR ELIAS, Lebanon (AP) — The Lebanese government’s plan to start deporting Syrian refugees has sent waves of fear through vulnerable communities already struggling to survive in their host country. Many refugees fear for their safety if forced to return to the war-shattered country. Some say they would rather attempt the perilous journey by sea to Europe than return home. The Lebanese government’s recently announced plan to forcibly return 15,000 refugees per month appears set to push more people to make that journey at a time Europe is struggling with millions of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the months-long war in their country.

Vatican says they're gifts; Indigenous groups want them back

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Restitution of Indigenous and colonial-era artifacts is one of the many agenda items awaiting Pope Francis on his trip to Canada, which begins Sunday. The visit is aimed primarily at letting the pope apologize in person, on Canadian soil, for abuses Indigenous people and their ancestors suffered at the hands of Catholic missionaries in notorious residential schools. But Indigenous groups from Canada who visited the Vatican Museums' Anima Mundi Ethnological Collection this spring say they saw some items there that they want returned. It's a debate facing museums across Europe about what to do with their colonial and Indigenous collections.

Michelle Obama's book 'The Light We Carry' coming this fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama will have a book out this fall, in which she reflects upon her experiences and shares insights on navigating an increasingly stressful world. “The Light We Carry" is the former first lady’s first entirely new work since the 2018 release of her acclaimed blockbuster “Becoming,” which has sold more than 17 million copies worldwide. Crown will publish the 336-page book on Nov. 15, almost exactly four years after the release of “Becoming." “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” will come out simultaneously in 14 languages and 27 countries, with additional rights deals expected.

Comic-Con returns in full force with costumes, crowds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The pop culture extravaganza that is Comic-Con International is back to its old extravagance. Stars, cosplayers and fans are filling the San Diego Convention Center in full force after the pandemic forced it to go virtual for two years. The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman, and Sailor Moon could be seen walking the floor on Wednesday's preview night. Anticipated panels this year include a preview from Warner Bros. of the antihero film “Black Adam" featuring star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and peeks at the fantasy series coming to TV, such as the “Game of Thrones” prequel “House of the Dragon” and the “Lord of the Rings” prequel “The Rings of Power.”