AP News Summary at 7:16 p.m. EDT

How Russian soldiers ran a 'cleansing' operation in Bucha

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — It was a cold, gray morning, March 4 in Bucha, Ukraine. By nightfall, at least nine men would walk to their deaths at 144 Yablunska street, the nerve center of Russian violence that would shock the world. What happened that day in Bucha was what Russian soldiers on intercepted phone conversations called “zachistka” — or cleansing. The Associated Press obtained surveillance camera footage from Bucha that shows, for the first time, what a cleansing operation in Ukraine looks like. Police ended up recovering nearly 40 bodies along Yablunska street alone. Prosecutors have identified 12 at one complex. AP reporters documented a 13th.

Netanyahu set to return to power in Israel after PM concedes

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears set to return to power as head of Israel’s most right-wing government ever after winning this week’s national election. The current caretaker prime minister, Yair Lapid, conceded defeat on Thursday. Final results showed Netanyahu’s Likud Party and its ultranationalist and religious partners capturing a solid majority in Israel’s Knesset, or parliament. The strong showing promised to end the political gridlock that has paralyzed Israel for the past three and a half years. But the planned agenda of the new government expected to take office promises to further polarize a deeply divided nation and risks antagonizing Israel’s closest allies abroad.

Biden trying to save incumbent Democrats in campaign sprint

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — President Joe Biden’s travel itinerary for his last big campaign swing before the midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign’s closing days. He’s spending the bulk of the waning days of the campaign trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds. Biden kicked off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots. He campaigned on Thursday in Albuquerque with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham before heading to southern California to stump for San Diego-area Rep. Mike Levin.

FBI warns of 'broad' threat to synagogues in New Jersey

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The FBI says it has received credible information about a threat to synagogues in New Jersey. The FBI's Newark office released a statement Thursday afternoon that characterizes it as a broad threat. The statement urged synagogues to “take all security precautions to protect your community and facility." An official who wasn't authorized to speak publicly about the threat tells The Associated Press it was posted online and didn't target a specific synagogue. In Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop said police would be posted at the city's seven synagogues and foot patrols would be added in the broader Jewish community. In 2019, two assailants motivated by anti-Jewish hate killed three people in a kosher market in Jersey City, along with a police officer.

North Korea keeps up its missile barrage with launch of ICBM

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired at least six missiles into the sea on Thursday, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that triggered evacuation warnings and halted trains in northern Japan, adding to a recent barrage of weapons tests. The ICBM test was followed by launches of two short-range ballistic missiles in the morning, drawing swift condemnation by North Korea’s neighbors and the United States, which reacted by extending ongoing joint air force exercises with South Korea. South Korea’s military said North Korea later fired three more short-range missiles into waters off its eastern coast. Those launches came an hour after a senior North Korean military official issued a statement threatening retaliation over the extension of the U.S.-South Korea drills.

Milwaukee elections worker fired over false ballot requests

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A top Milwaukee elections official has been fired after she allegedly sent falsely obtained military absentee ballots to the home of a Republican state lawmaker who has been critical of how the 2020 election was administered. Mayor Cavalier Johnson announced Kimberly Zapata's firing on Thursday. He said Zapata, the deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, requested three fictitious military ballots from clerks in nearby municipalities. In Wisconsin, military voters aren't required to register, meaning they don’t need to provide a photo ID to request absentee ballots. Zapata's alleged actions are reminiscent of those of a man earlier this year who admitted falsely requesting ballots to demonstrate vulnerabilities in Wisconsin's elections system.

Judge says he'll appoint monitor for Donald Trump's company

NEW YORK (AP) — A Manhattan judge said Thursday he will appoint an independent monitor for former President Donald Trump’s real estate empire, restricting his company’s ability to freely make deals, sell assets and change its corporate structure. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the outside watchdog for the Trump Organization as he presides over a lawsuit in which New York Attorney General Letitia James alleges Trump and the company routinely misled banks and others about the value of prized assets, including golf courses and hotels bearing his name. James’ office says the Trump Organization is continuing to engage in fraud. But Trump Organization lawyer Christopher Kise said Engoron’s order sends a message that “free enterprise is simply not welcome in New York.”

New calculator tackles inequality in missing persons stories

NEW YORK (AP) — The Columbia Journalism Review has unveiled a tool that allows you to guess how much attention you would get from the public if you go missing. It's an attention-getting device in itself, done to highlight "missing white women syndrome." That's a reference to the media's tendency to pay extra attention to missing young, white women. The late Gwen Ifill coined the term to describe it two decades ago, and Columbia says there are few indications that news organizations have changed their habits since then. The online tool is based on actual statistics of missing people and stories devoted to them.

Cops: ‘Hood CNN’ reporter’s murder solved but no prosecution

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police documents obtained by The Associated Press show investigators believe they solved the 2018 killing of a gangland journalist known as “ZackTV” but that prosecutors declined to prosecute. Police never announced arrests in the downtown shooting of Zachary Stoner. But the documents say five “Perry Avenue” gang members were arrested within a year of the killing on probable cause of murder. Police say the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office declined to prosecute, citing “inconsistent witnesses" and the possibility two sides were “mutual combatants.” Prosecutors said in a statement that evidence in Stoner's case is “insufficient" and that police agree.

Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?

Elon Musk wants to change how Twitter doles out its checkmark badges for verified accounts. While the “blue check” is at times viewed as an elite status symbol for the rich and famous, its purpose has always been to ensure that the people and accounts tweeting are who they say they are. While Musk’s exact plans are not clear, experts are raising concerns about the consequences of having a paid verification system. They fear it could leave anyone unwilling to pay vulnerable to impersonation — and anyone who does pay the ability to have their Twitter presence boosted by algorithms.