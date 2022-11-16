AP News Summary at 7:04 p.m. EST

GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a threadbare majority will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

Trump criminal probes will proceed — even as he's candidate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Donald Trump has officially declared himself a candidate for president, but that won’t shield him from the same criminal investigations that confront him as an ordinary citizen. The Justice Department is pushing ahead with its probes. And with the midterm elections now mostly complete and the 2024 presidential campaign yet to begin in earnest, federal prosecutors have plenty of time to continue their work, even as Trump hits the campaign trail. He is entering the race amid investigations related to his efforts to undo the 2020 election results and into the hoarding of top-secret government documents at his Florida estate — plus a separate state probe in Georgia.

Same-sex marriage legislation clears key Senate hurdle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages has crossed a major Senate hurdle, putting Congress on track to take the historic step of ensuring that such unions are enshrined in federal law. Twelve Republicans voted with all Democrats to move forward on the legislation, meaning a final vote could come as soon as this week, or later this month. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says the bill ensuring the unions are legally recognized under the law is chance for the Senate to “live up to its highest ideals” and protect marriage equality for all people. Senate Democrats are quickly moving to pass the bill while the party still controls the House.

The AP Interview: Pence says voters want new leadership

NEW YORK (AP) — In an Associated Press interview, former Vice President Mike Pence declines to say whether he believes Donald Trump is fit to be president again. But he also says the American people are “looking for new leadership” — as he positions himself as a potential alternative. Pence sat down for his AP interview on Wednesday, just hours after Trump announced another White House run. Will Pence himself run? He said that he and his family will give that “prayerful consideration.” Whatever his final answer, he said, “I think we will have better choices in 2024.” Pence's comments came the day after the release of his new memoir, “So Help Me God,” as he appears increasingly likely to launch his campaign,

LA elects US Rep Karen Bass mayor, first Black woman in post

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles has elected its first Black woman as mayor. Democratic U.S. Rep. Karen Bass defeated billionaire developer Rick Caruso in a contest amid multiple scandals at City Hall, an out-of-control homeless crisis and rising crime. The disclosure last month of a tape recording peppered with racist remarks led to the resignation of the former City Council president and calls by President Joe Biden for two other members to resign. Meanwhile, three current or former council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges. Bass — a favorite among progressives — is the first woman and second Black person in the job.

Man who killed 6 in Christmas parade gets life, no release

A man who killed six people and injured many others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of release. Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow sentenced 40-year-old Darrell Brooks Jr. on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each homicide count carried a mandatory life sentence. Wisconsin doesn’t have the death penalty and the only uncertainty Wednesday was whether Dorow would allow Brooks to serve any portion of those sentences on extended supervision in the community, the state’s current version of parole.

Prosecutor: Witness told police UVA suspect targeted victims

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A prosecutor says a witness told police the University of Virginia student suspected of opening fire on fellow students as they returned by bus from a field trip targeted specific victims. The prosecutor gave a brief accounting of what police say happened Sunday night during the suspect's first court appearance Wednesday. Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. was ordered held without bond. His attorney did not address the substance of the charges against him. The school also announced Wednesday it was canceling its final home game of the season scheduled for the weekend against Coastal Carolina. The violence Sunday night left three football players dead and one player and another student wounded.

Poland, NATO say missile strike wasn't a Russian attack

PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — NATO's chief and the president of Poland say there are no indications that a missile that fell on Polish farmland and killed two people was a deliberate attack. They said that Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it was fending off a Russian air assault. Tuesday's incident came as Russia launched missiles and drones that savaged Ukraine's power grid. Poland said the missile was Russian-made. U.S. President Joe Biden said it was “unlikely” that Russia fired it. Ukraine's president said he did not believe the missile was Ukrainian and asked for more evidence. The NATO chief and others laid overall but not specific blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war.

Vehicle hits 25 LA County sheriff's academy recruits on run

WHITTIER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 25 Los Angeles County sheriff’s academy recruits on a training run were hit by a vehicle that veered onto the wrong side of the road Wednesday morning, and five were critically injured. Sheriff Alex Villanueva says another four recruits have moderate injuries and 16 have minor injuries. The crash occurred around dawn in suburban Whittier. The sheriff says the victims were members of an academy class that includes recruits for the Sheriff's Department and local police departments. The driver has only been identified as 22-year-old man. The sheriff says a field sobriety test on the driver was negative.

US-owned firms appear to help Venezuela avoid US sanctions

MIAMI (AP) — The Associated Press has learned that a company with an office in Houston and another owned by two American citizens appear to be helping Venezuela bypass U.S. sanctions. The sanctions evasion effort is centered around an idled oil terminal on the Dutch Caribbean island of Curacao that until 2019 was a major shipping hub for Venezuela’s state-owned oil company. On Sept. 28, the Iranian-built tanker Colon discharged 600,000 barrels of fuel oil at a terminal operated by Curacao’s state-owned refining company in partnership with an American-owned firm. Ship tracking data shows the oil came from Venezuela. U.S. sanctions aimed at forcing President Nicolás Maduro from power prohibit Americans from doing business with Venezuela's state oil company.