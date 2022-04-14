AP News Summary at 7:06 p.m. EDT

Russia's damaged Black Sea flagship sinks in latest setback

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after it was heavily damaged in the latest setback for Moscow’s invasion. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with missiles. Russia acknowledged a fire aboard the Moskva but no attack. It said the flames forced the entire crew to evacuate. U.S. and other Western officials could not confirm what caused the blaze. The loss of the warship named for the Russian capital is a devastating symbolic defeat. The Russian Defense Ministry said the vessel sank in a storm while being towed to a port. The ship would typically have 500 sailors on board.

The AP Interview: UN food chief says Mariupol is starving

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s World Food Program says people are being “starved to death” in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol, and he predicted the country’s humanitarian crisis is likely to worsen as Russia intensifies its assault in the coming weeks. In an interview with The Associated Press, David Beasley also warned that Russia’s invasion of grain-exporting Ukraine risks destabilizing nations far from its shores and could trigger waves of migrants seeking better lives elsewhere. He said the war that began Feb. 24 was “devastating the people in Ukraine,” lamenting the lack of access faced by the WFP and other aid organizations in trying to reach those in need amid the conflict.

Family seeks charges, officer's ID in Patrick Lyoya's death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Peter Lyoya brought his family from Congo to the U.S. in 2014 to escape violence. Now he fears they came here to die. A Michigan police officer fatally shot his eldest son, 26-year-old Patrick, in the head this month following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Video shows a brief foot chase and struggle over the officer’s Taser before the white officer shoots Patrick Lyoya as the Black man is face down on the ground. Peter Lyoya talked with The Associated Press in his Lansing apartment on Thursday, a day after police released videos of the traffic stop. Peter brought his six children to the U.S. to get away from prolonged civil unrest.

Subway shooting heightens NYC mayor's focus on rising crime

NEW YORK (AP) — Mayor Eric Adams, a former New York City police captain, took office this year with a central focus on making the city feel safe and trying to return it to some sense of normalcy post-pandemic. But the first 3 1/2 months of his administration have been beset by a string of high-profile violent incidents, with Tuesday’s shooting on a subway train the most terrifying and public of all. The attack complicates Adams’ push to address crime and persuade people that the city of nearly 9 million is safe. It also occurred amid a broader, multi-year debate about policing and crime, and how the city should respond.

EXPLAINER: What is Musk really doing as he guns for Twitter?

Mercurial billionaire Elon Musk now says he wants to buy Twitter outright, taking it private to restore its commitment to what he terms “free speech.” But is he even serious? Can he get the money together? Will shareholders be happy? And what would the social platform look like if he succeeds?

Man blaming Trump's 'orders' for riot actions found guilty

WASHINGTON (AP) — An Ohio man who testified that he was “following presidential orders” from Donald Trump when he stormed the U.S. Capitol has been convicted of obstructing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. A federal jury on Thursday also found Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, guilty of stealing a coat rack from an office inside the Capitol during the riot on Jan. 6, 2021. Thompson, an exterminator who lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic, was the first Capitol riot defendant to mount a trial defense blaming Trump and members of his inner circle for the insurrection.

Pressure on US to give Ukraine more intelligence on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has called Russia’s war on Ukraine a genocide and he's accused Vladimir Putin of committing war crimes. But Biden's administration has struggled with how much intelligence it’s willing to give Ukrainian forces that are trying to stop the Russian leader. Since the war began in late February, the Biden administration has made multiple changes to a classified directive that governs what U.S. agencies are supposed to share with Ukraine. Several people familiar with the directive say the latest changes occurred last week when U.S. intelligence officials lifted some geographic limits on the transfer of the kind of information used in minute-by-minute decisions on the battlefield.

Homeschooling surge continues despite schools reopening

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic ushered in what may be the most rapid rise in homeschooling the U.S. has ever seen. Now, even with schools back open and vaccines available, many homeschooling families are sticking with it. Data obtained by The Associated Press found homeschooling numbers this year dipped from last year’s all-time high, but are still significantly above pre-pandemic levels. Families may have turned to homeschooling as an alternative to hastily assembled remote learning plans. But they say they're staying with it for many reasons, including continuing COVID health concerns, disagreements with school policies and a desire to keep what has worked for their children.

Fuel leak thwarts NASA's dress rehearsal for moon rocket

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — NASA's latest attempt to fuel its huge moon rocket for a countdown test has been thwarted by a hazardous hydrogen leak. NASA had just begun loading fuel into the core stage of the rocket Thursday when the leak cropped up at the Florida launch pad. This was NASA's third attempt at a dress rehearsal, a required step ahead of a test flight to the moon. The first two tries were also marred by vexing equipment trouble. Before all these problems, NASA had been targeting June for the launch debut of the Space Launch System rocket. Officials say they're assessing their next steps.

Therapist: Depp and Heard had relationship of 'mutual abuse'

A former personal assistant to Amber Heard says she never saw the actress suffer any physical abuse at the hands of then-husband Johnny Depp. But Kate James testified Thursday that she does recall Heard spitting in her face when she asked for a higher salary. The former assistant said Heard descended into fits of blind rage and was often drunk. James said Depp was different. She said the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor was very calm, almost shy — “a total Southern gentleman.” James spoke during a video deposition that was played Thursday at the trial in a Virginia court for Depp’s libel suit against Heard.

