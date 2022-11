AP News Summary at 7:09 a.m. EST

GOP on cusp of retaking House control with slim majority

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans are on the cusp of retaking control of the House, just one victory shy of the 218 seats the party needs to secure a majority. Control of the House would give conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda and spur a flurry of investigations. But a slim numerical advantage will pose immediate challenges for GOP leaders and complicate the party’s ability to govern. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted. Still, the party is on track to achieve 218 with seats in California and other states still too early to call.

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Leaders of the world's largest economies remain divided over Russia's invasion of Ukraine but appear prepared to convey a strong message from most condemning the war. A draft declaration seen Tuesday by The Associated Press reiterated the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution that “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation." But the statement also noted there were different views on the situation and on sanctions against Russia. It also says G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealed to fellow leaders to press for an end to the nine-month war that has devastated Ukraine and sent food and energy prices soaring.

Zelenskyy: Battle for Kherson was D-Day-like watershed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is likening the recapture of the southern city of Kherson to the Allied landings in France on D-Day in World War II. Zelenskyy said Tuesday that both were watersheds on the road to eventual victory. He was speaking via video link to a Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. Zelenskyy called Ukraine’s retaking of Kherson “reminiscent of many battles in the past which became turning points." He cited D-Day as an example and said “this is exactly what we are feeling now.” The retaking of Kherson was one of Ukraine’s biggest successes in the nearly 9-month-old Russian invasion. It dealt another stinging blow to the Kremlin.

Virginia students were prepared for shooting, not aftermath

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Students hid inside laboratory closets and dorm rooms across the University of Virginia after getting warnings of an active shooter. Responding to the immediate threat of an on-campus shooting was a moment they had prepared for since their first years of elementary school. But those students are now struggling to deal with the emotional trauma of an attack that killed three members of the school’s football team late Sunday. Police spent 12 hours searching for the suspect before taking a 22-year-old student into custody Monday morning. Students across the campus barricaded doors and slept in libraries during the search.

World Population hits 8 billion, creating many challenges

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The United Nations says the world's population is reaching the 8 billion mark on Tuesday. The projection came in a U.N. report released in July that said much of the growth expected between now and 2050 is coming from just eight countries. Half of those are in sub-Saharan Africa: Nigeria, Congo, Ethiopia and Tanzania. The U.N. says that populations in the region are growing at 2.5% — more than three times the global average. Still, experts say the bigger threat to the environment is consumption, which is highest in developed countries not undergoing big population increases. The report also said that India is expected to overtake China next year as the world's most populous country.

Israeli liberals fear new government will undo progress

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s outgoing coalition has been the most diverse in the country's history, bringing a slew of progressive policies on the environment, LGBTQ issues and funding for the country’s Arab minority. But now, Israel's expected new coalition government — overwhelmingly male, religious and right-wing — is promising to roll back many of the achievements pushed forward by its predecessor. The next government is expected to bring with it a markedly different agenda, prompting concern from activists and liberals over where their country is headed. The worries are compounded by the coalition’s intention to weaken the Supreme Court — often the last recourse for minority groups against discriminatory legislation.

Trump prepares to launch third campaign for the White House

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is preparing to launch his third campaign for the White House with an announcement Tuesday night. Trump is looking to move on from disappointing midterm defeats and defy history amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party may be waning. The former president had hoped to use the GOP’s expected gains in last week’s elections as a springboard to win his party’s nomination by locking in early support and keeping potential challengers at bay. Instead, Trump now finds himself being blamed for backing a series of losing candidates in last week's midterm elections.

Climate activist blasts leaders holding onto fossil projects

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate slammed world leaders who persist in backing new fossil fuel projects despite science warnings that this will push temperatures across the planet to dangerous highs. Countries agreed in the 2015 Paris climate accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius by the end of the century if possible. Nakate said at an event on the sidelines of the U.N. climate talks in Egypt that “the focus for many leaders is about making deals for fossil fuel lobbyists, surviving the next election cycle and grabbing as much short-term profit as possible.” Her speech came as negotiators at the conference haggle over numerous thorny issues including increasing efforts to cut greenhouse gases and providing more financial help to poor nations.

Qatar at World Cup pinnacle after years of Mideast turmoil

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Hosting the World Cup marks a pinnacle in Qatar’s efforts to rise out of the shadow of its larger neighbors in the wider Middle East. Doha's politics and its upstart ambitions have brought both international attention and regional ire over its backing of Islamists. The road to the tournament — and Qatar’s increased prominence on the global stage — has been fueled by becoming one of the top exporters of natural gas. Qatar likely hopes the World Cup will serve to boost its standing as it balances relations abroad to hedge against any danger to the country in the future.

Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says

NEW YORK (AP) — A representative for Roberta Flack has announced that the legendary musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release Monday that the progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak" but will not “silence this icon.” The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival. The release says that the 85-year-old “Killing Me Softly With His Song” singer “plans to stay active in her musical and creative pursuits.”