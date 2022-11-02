AP News Summary at 7:12 a.m. EDT

CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits

CVS Health says it has agreed to pay about $5 billion to state, local and Native American tribal governments to settle lawsuits over the toll of opioids. The deal would make the Rhode Island company the first major pharmacy chain to enter a nationwide settlement over how it handled powerful and addictive prescription painkillers. The proposed settlement brings the total of deals to settle suits governments and others have brought against drugmakers, distribution companies and pharmacies to more than $45 billion. CVS is not admitting wrongdoing. It would make the payments over a decade.

Israel's Netanyahu appears to edge toward victory after vote

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appears to be heading toward victory in national elections, with some 85% of the ballots counted and showing that voters gave him and his far-right allies what looks like a stable majority in the country’s parliament. Votes were still being counted on Wednesday morning and results were not final. But Israel was likely headed to its most right-wing government, bolstered by a strong showing from the ultranationalist Religious Zionism party, whose members use inflammatory anti-Arab and anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. The initial results pointed to a continued rightward shift in the Israeli electorate, further dimming hopes for peace with the Palestinians and setting the stage for possible conflict with the Biden administration.

N Korea fires 23 missiles, prompting air-raid alert in South

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an additional six missiles off its eastern and western coasts. South Korea’s military said the launches came after it detected at least 17 missile firings by North Korea off its eastern and western coasts earlier Wednesday. South Korea’s military said one of the 17 missiles flew in the direction of a South Korean island before it landed near the sea border between the rivals. South Korea said it issued an aerial raid alert for the island. The North Korean missile launches came as Pyongyang threatens to retaliate against ongoing South Korea-U.S. military drills that it views as an invasion rehearsal.

Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s defense minister has told his Turkish counterpart that Moscow has agreed to return to a Turkish and U.N. brokered deal that allowed the shipment of millions of tons Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu called Turkey’s Hulusi Akar and informed him that the grain corridor agreement would “continue in the same way as before” as of Wednesday. Erdogan said Wednesday that the renewed deal would prioritize shipments to African nations. Russia suspended its participation in the grain deal over the weekend, citing allegations of a Ukrainian drone attack against its Black Sea fleet.

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia's crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”

3 tragedies in Asia take hundreds of lives in 1 month

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — More than 400 people died in October in a series of crowd-related disasters in Asia. A bridge packed with revelers collapsed in India. Halloween partiers were crushed in South Korea’s capital. And spectators fled a stadium in Indonesia after police fired tear gas. The dynamics in the three situations were distinct. Experts say poor planning and crowd management contributed to the disasters in Indonesia and South Korea. In India, authorities are investigating whether the recently repaired bridge was properly inspected.

Brazil's Bolsonaro tells Supreme Court election 'is over'

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro reportedly told members of the country’s Supreme Court Tuesday night that his election battle against leftist rival Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has come to an end -- marking one step closer toward a concession after his defeat on Oct. 30. Earlier, the far-right leader stopped short of conceding and instead used his first comments since his loss to thank his supporters and encourage their protests, as long as they remain peaceful. Moments after Bolsonaro’s initial remarks, the outgoing president’s chief of staff, Ciro Nogueira, announced that the president had authorized him to begin the process of handing over power.

Climate change and rising seas threaten Egypt’s breadbasket

ROSETTA, Egypt (AP) — The Nile Delta is one of the world’s most vulnerable areas to climate change. It's situated in northern Egypt along the Mediterranean Sea, and it's where Africa’s largest river fans out before meeting the sea. Farmers are struggling to find ways to cope with rising seas and salt levels. As Egypt hosts the U.N.’s global climate summit COP27, local residents say they hope the conference and the government can bring help to keep back the rising tides. The Associated Press spoke with more than a dozen farmers in visits to villages along the Mediterranean coast. Many say they've felt the effects of rising seas for years already.

Women's soccer makes gains in Mideast despite conservatives

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Women’s soccer has been long been neglected in the Middle East, a region that is mad for the men’s game and is hosting the World Cup for the first time later this month in Qatar. Women’s sports have been held back by lack of financing and by resistance in conservative societies that say it’s not right for girls and women to play. Still, there are signs of momentum and changes in attitude, particularly when governments actively promote women’s sports. Jordan has been a leader, and other countries, including Saudi Arabia, are making their own pushes, even as women face setbacks in places like Afghanistan.