AP News Summary at 7:28 a.m. EDT

Waves of suicide drones strike Ukraine's capital, 3 killed

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and sending people scurrying for shelter or attempting to shoot down the kamikazes. The attack Monday comes a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Air attacks in central Kyiv had become a rarity in recent months, and the concentrated use of drones sowed terror and frayed nerves. The deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office said one of the drones slammed into a residential building, killing three people. Energy facilities were also among the targets. Drones used in the attack appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds.

Ukrainians' resilience persists despite new Russian barrage

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The resilience by Ukrainians in Russia’s nearly 8-month-old war continues to be unwavering, despite a rise in the past week in attacks that have been seen as President Vladimir Putin’s vengeful response to an explosion that damaged a Moscow-built bridge in Crimea on Oct. 8. Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones struck at least 10 regions across the country two days later, targeting critical infrastructures in major urban centers, leaving 19 dead and more than 100 wounded. But the more the Kremlin threatens to make the upcoming winter intolerable, the more Ukrainians seem to unite in their intent to defeat Putin.

For Biden and Trump, 2022 is 2020 sequel — and 2024 preview?

WASHINGTON (AP) — This year’s midterm elections are playing out as a strange continuation of the last presidential race — and a potential preview of the next one. Donald Trump refused to exit the stage after his defeat and has spent months raging against Joe Biden. That's reshaping downballot campaigns that normally function as a simple referendum on the incumbent president. The result is an episode of political shadowboxing with little precedent, as the current president and his immediate predecessor crisscross the country in support of their party’s candidates. But polls suggest voters have little appetite for a rematch.

How Michael Flynn goes local to spread Christian nationalism

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn is influential in the far-right Christian nationalist movement that has growing stature in of the Republican Party. Flynn is making Sarasota County, Florida, a laboratory of sorts for his political agenda. Flynn's slogan is “Local action equals national impact,” and he has energized local conservative activists through social media and public appearances. He questions American democratic institutions, repeats lies about the 2020 election, attacks the news media and embraces conspiracy theories about COVID-19. One of the groups he’s welcomed into the fold is the violent extremist group the Proud Boys.

UK Treasury chief scraps nearly all government tax cut plans

LONDON (AP) — U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago including a planned cut to income tax. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month and signaled public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets. Hunt said a planned 1 percentage point cut to the basic rate of income tax that had been due to take effect next year won’t happen. He also scaled back a cap on energy prices designed to help households pay their bills. It will now be reviewed in April rather than lasting two years.

Satellite photos show damage at Iran prison amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire that burned through part of Iran’s notorious Evin Prison has damaged one of the largest buildings at the complex. That's according to satellite photos analyzed on Monday by The Associated Press. Iranian authorities, meanwhile, raised to eight the number of inmates killed. What happened when the blaze erupted on Saturday night at Evin Prison remains unclear. Online videos purport to show chaotic scenes with a prison siren wailing as flames rose from the complex, the apparent crackle of gunfire and people screaming: “Death to the dictator!” The fire came as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman detained by Iran’s morality police entered a fifth week.

China's party congress promises continuity, not change

BEIJING (AP) — The overarching theme emerging from China’s ongoing Communist Party congress is one of continuity, not change. The weeklong meeting is expected to reappoint Xi Jinping as leader, reaffirm a commitment to his policies for the next five years and possibly elevate his status even further as one of the most powerful leaders in China’s modern history. For many Chinese, weary of pandemic restrictions, the more immediate question is whether there will be any easing of “zero-COVID” after the party congress. The answer is probably not immediately, and when changes do come, they will most likely be gradual.

Most say voting vital despite dour US outlook: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new poll shows 71% of voters think the future of the country is at stake when they vote in November's midterm elections. That's according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The poll findings suggest voters are motivated to turn out despite deep pessimism about the state of U.S. politics and dissatisfaction with the country. With less than a month to go, about 8 in 10 registered voters say casting their ballot this year is extremely or very important. That's true of voters who prefer Republicans win majorities in Congress, and those who want to see Democrats remain in control.

Groups mobilize to help voters confronting new election laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Voters in Georgia, Texas and some other states are facing new hurdles to cast a ballot during the midterm election under laws passed by Republican-led legislatures following President Donald Trump’s false claims that voter fraud cost him re-election in 2020. The restrictions have prompted groups that assist voters to reorient themselves so they can avoid running afoul of new barriers. They anticipate confusion and conflict at the polls, and are redoubling efforts to register and educate. The Brennan Center for Justice says lawmakers in 21 states have passed at least 42 restrictive laws since 2021. At least 33 of those are in effect for this year’s midterm.

Agency says BTS members will serve in South Korea's military

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The management agency of K-pop group BTS says the singers will serve their mandatory military duties as required under South Korean law, effectively ending a public debate on whether they should be given exemptions because of their artistic accomplishments. In a notice issued to financial regulators on Monday following a board meeting, Big Hit Music said the band’s oldest member, Jin, will revoke his request to delay his conscription at the end of the month and undertake conscription steps required by the country’s Military Manpower Administration. The band’s six other members are also planning to serve in the military too, according to the statement.