AP News Summary at 7:13 a.m. EDT

Crowds flock to London to see queen's coffin procession

LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is set to leave Buckingham Palace for the last time as it is taken, amid somber pageantry, on a horse-drawn gun carriage past crowds of mourners to the Houses of Parliament, where the late monarch will lie in state for four days. Crowds began massing early Wednesday along the flag-lined Mall outside the palace for the procession from the monarch’s official London residence to the historic Westminster Hall at Parliament. People are standing behind metal barriers or sitting on folding chairs, umbrellas at the ready, takeout coffees in hand under gray skies hours before the coffin is scheduled to leave the landmark palace at 2:22 p.m. (1322 GMT).

Hasty Russian retreat leaves a devastated Ukrainian village

HRAKOVE, Ukraine (AP) — There’s not much left of this small village outside of Ukraine's second-largest city. Its houses and shops lie in ruins. Its school is a bombed-out hull. The church is scarred by rockets and shells. But the golden dome above its blasted belfry still gleams in the fading autumn light. Only about 30 people remain. About 1,000 lived here when Russian troops trolled across the border in February and occupied it. Those forces suddenly abandoned it around Sept. 9 as Ukrainian troops advanced in a lightning-swift counteroffensive. That blitz could be a turning point. But it could also lead to a new and dangerous escalation in the war.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy visits recently retaken, devastated city

IZIUM, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has visited an area of northeastern Ukraine that was recently retaken from Russian forces, witnessing largescale devastation as prosecutors claimed that local residents had been tortured and killed during the half-year occupation. Russian forces left the war-scarred city last week as Ukraine pressed forward in a sweeping counteroffensive that has reclaimed vast swaths of territory in the country’s northeastern Kharkiv region in a matter of days. On the northern outskirts of Izium, the remains of Russian tanks and vehicles lie shattered along the road. Zelenskyy said Wednesday that while the view was “shocking," it was what he expected after similar scenes in other areas that has been under Russian occuption.

Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire remains a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tests the far right’s influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire as beatable in the general election. But a strong competitor in the GOP contest is Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who some in the party believe is too far to the right for swing voters. Bolduc has campaigned on a platform that includes lies that Donald Trump won the 2020 election and conspiracy theories about vaccines.

Driven by consumers, US inflation grows more persistent

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. inflation is showing signs of entering a more stubborn phase that will likely require drastic action by the Federal Reserve, a shift that has panicked financial markets and heightens the risks of a recession. Some of the longtime drivers of higher inflation — spiking gas prices, supply chain snarls, soaring used-car prices — are fading. Yet underlying measures of inflation are actually worsening. And the ongoing evolution of the forces behind an inflation rate that’s near a four-decade high has made it harder for the Fed to wrestle it under control.

As monkeypox drops in the West, still no vaccines for Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — The outbreak of monkeypox is subsiding in Europe and parts of North America. Many scientists are now calling for resources to be redirected into stopping epidemics on the continent where the once-rare disease has been established for decades. The U.N. health agency designated monkeypox as a global emergency in July and appealed to the world to support African countries so that the catastrophic vaccine inequity that plagued the outbreak of COVID-19 wouldn't be repeated. But little has changed on the continent months later. No rich countries have shared vaccines or treatments with Africa. And some experts fear interest in funding critical questions like the search for monkeypox’s animal reservoir may soon evaporate.

Armenia, Azerbaijan trade blame for renewed shelling

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of new rounds of shelling on Wednesday morning as hostilities reignited between the two longtime adversaries. Fighting on the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan erupted on Tuesday, killing about 100 troops. Armenia said at least 49 of its soldiers were killed; Azerbaijan said it lost 50. The two countries have been locked in a decades-old conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. The region is part of Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. Azerbaijan reclaimed broad swaths of Nagorno-Karabakh in a six-week war in 2020 that ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal.

MyPillow exec Lindell says FBI agents seized his cellphone

WASHINGTON (AP) — MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell says federal agents have seized his cellphone. He says they also questioned him Tuesday about a Colorado clerk who has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “deceptive scheme” to breach voting system technology used across the country. Lindell says on his podcast that he was approached in the drive-thru of a Hardee’s fast-food restaurant in Mankato, Minnesota, by several FBI agents. He says they questioned him about Dominion Voting Systems, Colorado clerk Tina Peters and his connection to Doug Frank, an Ohio educator who spreads election conspiracies. Lindell says the agents then told him they had a warrant to seize his cellphone. The circumstances of the investigation are unclear.

South Korea fines Google, Meta over privacy violations

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s privacy watchdog has fined Google and Meta a combined 100 billion won ($72 million) for tracking consumers' online behavior without their consent and using their data for targeted advertisements. The Personal Information and Protection Commission said it fined Google 69.2 billion won ($50 million) and Meta 30.8 billion won ($22 million) after a meeting where officials agreed that companies’ business practices might cause “serious” privacy infringements. The commission ordered the companies to provide an “easy and clear” process of consent giving people more control over whether to share information about what they do online.

World shares fall, tracking Wall St dismay over price data

World markets have slipped after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. Asian markets were sharply lower while European benchmarks saw smaller losses. U.S. futures edged higher. On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. The hotter-than-expected report on inflation Tuesday has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates still more, adding to risks for the economy. Still, the drop didn't quite knock out the market's gains over the past four days.