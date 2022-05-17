AP News Summary at 7:14 a.m. EDT

Ukraine working to pull last fighters from Mariupol mill

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of Ukrainian fighters defending the last holdout in Mariupol were evacuated to areas controlled by Russian-backed separatists and officials worked to get the rest out. That signals the beginning of the end of a siege that became a symbol of Ukrainian resistance. Russia called the operation a mass surrender. The Ukrainians avoided using that word — but said the garrison had completed its mission. More than 260 fighters were pulled from a steel plant on Monday and taken to two towns controlled by separatists. Some were severely wounded. Other fighters remain inside the Azovstal steelworks in a city otherwise controlled by Russian forces.

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Associated Press and the PBS series “Frontline” have independently verified that Russia has destroyed or damaged at least 56 Ukrainian schools in a manner that indicates a possible war crime. But the destruction of schools is about more than toppling buildings and maiming bodies. It hinders a nation’s ability to rebound after the fighting stops, injuring entire generations and dashing a country’s hope for the future. Schools are designed as havens, places to grow, learn and make friends. But war can transform the architecture of childhood into something violent and dangerous -- a place that inspires fear.

'Like every other day:' 10 lives lost on a trip to the store

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The 10 people shot and killed in a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, were caregivers and protectors and helpers. Some were running an errand or doing a favor or finishing out a shift. One came from volunteering at a food bank. Another had been tending to her husband at his nursing home. Most were in their 50s and beyond, and were destined for more, even if just the dinner they planned to make. Their paths crossed with a young man driven by racism and hatred, and now their families are left to grieve and remember those lost.

Livestreamed carnage: Tech's hard lessons from mass killings

These days, mass shooters like the one now held in the Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket attack don’t stop with planning out their brutal assaults. They also create marketing plans while arranging to livestream their massacres on social platforms in hopes of fomenting more violence. Sites like Twitter, Facebook and now the game-streaming platform Twitch have learned painful lessons from dealing with the violent videos that now often accompany such shootings. But experts are calling for a broader discussion around livestreams, including whether they should exist at all, since once such videos go online, they’re almost impossible to erase completely.

Musk: Doubt about spam accounts could scuttle Twitter deal

LONDON (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk says his deal to buy Twitter can’t move forward unless the company shows public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform are fake or spam. Musk made the comment in a reply to another user on Twitter early Tuesday. He spent much of the previous day in a back-and-forth with Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. Agrawal posted a series of tweets explaining his company’s effort to fight bots and how it has consistently estimated that less than 5% of Twitter accounts are fake.

Election 2022: Trump's influence over GOP faces fresh tests

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump faces the strongest test yet of his ability to shape a new generation of congressional Republicans in Tuesday's primary races. GOP primary voters in Pennsylvania and North Carolina are deciding whether to rally around the former president's hand-picked choices for critical U.S. Senate seats. Trump’s preferred candidate in North Carolina’s GOP Senate primary, congressman Ted Budd, is expected to best a packed field. In Pennsylvania’s GOP race for governor, Doug Mastriano was already leading before Trump backed him. But Trump's pick in Pennsylvania's GOP Senate primary, Mehmet Oz, could struggle against far-right opponent Kathy Barnette. Three other states — Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho — are also voting Tuesday.

AP Exclusive: Black Lives Matter has $42 million in assets

NEW YORK (AP) — A new, 63-page IRS tax filing shared exclusively with The Associated Press shows the Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Inc. ended its last fiscal year with nearly $42 million in net assets. The foundation spent more than $37 million on grants, real estate, consultants, and other expenses. And it has invested $32 million in stocks from the $90 million it received as donations amid racial justice protests in 2020. Release of this tax filing, the first public accounting of the BLM foundation's finances since incorporating in 2017, comes on the heels of controversy over its purchase of a $6 million property in Los Angeles.

N. Korea's Kim faces 'huge dilemma' on aid as virus surges

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has made “self-reliance” his governing lynchpin during his decade in power and shunned international help for his people. But a massive outbreak of suspected COVID-19 has left Kim at a critical crossroads. Does he swallow his pride and accept help or does he go it alone even though a huge number of fatalities could undermine his leadership? The outbreak is likely several times worse than the North's official media says, since COVID-19 tests and medicine are in short supply. Some analysts say North Korea would not accept help from rival South Korea or the U.S. They say it would more likely accept quiet, unofficial shipments from its ally China.

Dallas police: Suspect arrested in Koreatown salon shooting

DALLAS (AP) — Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that wounded three women in a hair salon in the city’s Koreatown that authorities have said might have been a hate crime. The Dallas Police Department said early Tuesday that the suspect was being interviewed and processed. Police Chief Eddie Garcia was expected to release additional information about the arrest later in the day. Garcia said last week that last Wednesday’s shooting at Hair World Salon could be connected to two other shootings at businesses run by Asian Americans. The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

New Zealand shooting survivor says violence achieved nothing

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A survivor of the New Zealand mosque shootings three years ago says extremists should see that the violence that day achieved none of the gunman's aims. Temel Atacocugu continues to recover from his wounds and said he was heartbroken over the shootings at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The man accused of killing 10 Black people in Buffalo was allegedly inspired by the New Zealand shootings. Brenton Tarrant subscribed to the white supremacist “great replacement” theory and aimed to sow racial discord that would force nonwhite people to leave. But if anything, the opposite happened in New Zealand as Muslims and non-Muslims embraced each other in a shared and enduring grief.

