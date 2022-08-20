AP News Summary at 7:15 a.m. EDT

Pence says he didn't leave office with classified material

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he didn’t take any classified information with him when he left office. The disclosure — which would typically be unremarkable for a former vice president — is notable given that FBI agents seized classified and top secret information from his former boss’s estate on Aug. 8 while investigating potential violations of three different federal laws. Former President Donald Trump has claimed that the documents seized by agents were “all declassified.” Pence also told The Associated Press in an interview Friday that he didn't want to “prejudge” the contents seized by the government “until we know all the facts.”

Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memorandum Barr cited in announcing that then-President Donald Trump had not committed obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation. The department had argued the 2019 memo represented the private deliberations of its own lawyers before any decision had been formalized, and was therefore exempt from disclosure. Friday’s decision by a federal appeals court said the Justice Department memo noted Mueller's report didn't accuse Trump of obstructing justice but also didn't exonerate him. The internal memo said that could be interpreted as implying an accusation against Trump if released to the public.

Finland asks: Can a prime minister party like a rock star?

HELSINKI (AP) — A leaked video that shows Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister dancing and singing with friends at a private party has triggered a debate among Finns about what level of reveling is appropriate for their leader. The video clearly shot by someone at the party was leaked on social media and caught the attention of Finnish media this week. Marin has faced a barrage of questions about the party: Were there drugs? Was she sober enough to handle an emergency had one arisen? Some citizens said the side of the prime minister on display in the video was potentially damaging to Finland's reputation. Others say Marin has a right to party like anyone else.

Chinese farmers struggle as scorching drought wilts crops

LONGQUAN, China (AP) — Scorching heat during China's driest summer in six decades has left crops wilting and farmers struggling. Hundreds of persimmon trees are wilted in Gan Bingdong's greenhouse in southwestern China. A reservoir beside Gan's farm has run dry, forcing him to pump groundwater. Some areas have declared the summer growing season a total loss. The national weather agency said drought conditions across China have increased significantly, from the densely populated east across central farming provinces west into eastern Tibet. The forecast called for no rain and high temperatures for at least three more days. Local authorities were ordered to use all available water sources to supply households and livestock.

On Chile rivers, Native spirituality and development clash

MELIPEUCO, Chile (AP) — For the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group and more than 10 percent of its population, a pristine river like the Truful Truful, flowing from a lava field under an Andean volcano, is the home of a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit. That has led many Mapuche communities by the Truful Truful, the Pilmaiquen River and across the country’s water-rich south to fight hydroelectric plants that they see as desecrating nature and depriving Indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from getting sick. But as Chile readies to vote on a new constitution highlighting Indigenous rights, spirituality and ideology get entangled.

Chemical tanker, cargo ship crash near southwestern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A Japanese chemical tanker ship has crashed into a cargo ship off the coast of southwestern Japan. No one was injured among the six Japanese crew members aboard the tanker Ryoshinmaru and 14 Chinese crew members aboard the Belize-registered cargo ship Xin Hai 99. The crash early Saturday is under investigation. A Kushimoto Coast Guard official said both ships are anchored in the area, about two miles off the coast of Wakayama prefecture. Some oil leaked from the engine area of the cargo ship, and it initially started to sink, but it was brought under control, the official said.

UN: US buying big Ukraine grain shipment for hungry regions

BULLA HAGAR, Kenya (AP) — The head of the World Food program says the United States is stepping up to buy about 150,000 metric tons of grain from Ukraine in the next few weeks for an upcoming shipment to hungry areas of the world. The U.N. agency's executive director told The Associated Press about the development on Friday, speaking from northern Kenya. David Beasley says the final destinations for the grain are not confirmed. But the planned shipment would be more than six times bigger than the one the first WFP-arranged ship from Ukraine is now carrying toward the drought-stressed Horn of Africa. Another failed rainy season could tip parts of the Horn, especially Somalia, into famine.

Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine. The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov on Friday.

Far-right wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds like Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters this year have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as GOP voters decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.

Statue honors once-enslaved woman who won freedom in court

A bronze statue of an enslaved woman from Massachusetts who went to court to win her freedom in 1781 is being unveiled in the Berkshires this weekend. The statue of Elizabeth Freeman will be unveiled Sunday during a ceremony in Sheffield expected to attract about 200 people. Freeman was inspired to sue for her freedom by the words of the Sheffield Resolves and the state constitution that both say all men are free and equal. Historians say the case essentially ended slavery in Massachusetts. The effort to raise the statue was spearheaded by state Rep. Smitty Pignatelli.