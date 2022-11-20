AP News Summary at 7:15 a.m. EST

UN climate deal: Calamity cash, but no new emissions cuts

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Negotiators have approved an historic deal to create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution. However, there was little progress in addressing the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. The decision establishes a fund for what negotiators call loss and damage. It is a big win for poorer nations which have long called for cash _ sometimes viewed as reparations _ because they are often the victims of climate disasters despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe. Next year’s talks, in the United Arab Emirates, will see further negotiations to work out details of the new fund.

Success or COP-out: How do this year's climate talks rate?

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — After two weeks of U.N. climate talks, negotiators agreed to one big decision, to create a fund to help developing countries suffering the impacts of climate change. However, COP27 in Egypt didn't go beyond last year's U.N. climate summit when it came to combatting the root cause of climate change, the burning of fossil fuels. Here’s a look at what was achieved, and what fell short, at the climate confab by the Red Sea.

Police: 5 dead, 18 injured in Colorado nightclub shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A shooter opened fire in a gay nightclub late Saturday, killing five people and wounding 18 in the latest mass shooting to befall the country in a year in which anti-gay rhetoric has been amped up among extremists. Lt. Pamela Castro of the Colorado Springs Police Department said police received a report of a shooting at Club Q at 11:57 p.m. Castro said there was one suspect who was injured and being treated. She said it was not immediately clear whether he had been shot by officers. She said the FBI was on the scene and assisting in the case. Club Q is a gay and lesbian nightclub that features a “Drag Diva Drag Show” on Saturdays, according to its website. “Club Q is devastated by the senseless attack on our community,” the club posted on its Facebook page.

VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is visiting the Philippines to underscore America’s commitment to defend its treaty ally. The trip will involve flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. A senior U.S. administration official said that after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Thailand, Harris will meet President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday to reinforce security and economic ties. Then on Tuesday she’ll fly to Palawan province, which faces the South China Sea, to meet the coast guard and fishermen. China's claims to virtually the entire South China Sea has put it on a collision course with the U.S. and its smaller Asian neighbors.

Kyiv's mayor: Extraordinary, in extraordinarily tough times

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Once a boxing champion, Kyiv's mayor is up against a challenge bigger than any he faced in the ring: keeping Ukraine’s capital functioning during a war. Vitali Klitschko spoke to The Associated Press in his City Hall office. The body armor propped against a radiator, the spent shell casing amid clutter on his desk and the reminders of his heavyweight career all shout that Klitschko is an extraordinary mayor, in extraordinarily difficult times. He says it would take “weeks” to explain all the challenges he faces as Russia pummels the capital and other cities. Foremost among them: Keeping the city livable in the face of repeated Russian bombardments.

Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Elon Musk has reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory. Musk made the announcement after holding a poll that asked Twitter users to click “yes” or “no” on whether Trump’s account should be reinstated. It is not clear whether Trump would actually return to Twitter. Trump has said in the past that he would not rejoin even if his account was restored. He has been relying on his own, much smaller social media site, Truth Social.

France star Karim Benzema out for World Cup with leg injury

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Karim Benzema’s hopes of winning the World Cup with France have ended before he had even played a game in Qatar. France's title defense took a huge blow with the news that its star striker is out of the tournament after tearing a muscle in his left thigh during training. The French soccer federation says “the Real Madrid striker is forced to give up on taking part in the World Cup.” The Ballon d’Or winner was participating in his first full training session Saturday with Les Bleus when he had to come off after feeling some pain in his left thigh. France plays its first match against Australia on Tuesday in Group D.

NC Democrats' parity in Congress delegation may be fleeting

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Democrats celebrated winning North Carolina's lone toss-up race for the U.S. House this month as Wiley Nickel won the 13th District seat. The victory creates a 7-7 split in the state’s delegation — the best showing for Democrats in a decade. But there’s a good chance Nickel’s district and others will be altered for the 2024 elections, returning the advantage to Republicans. The current lines are only being used for these elections. New lines will be drawn by Republicans, who still control the General Assembly. And a new GOP majority on the state Supreme Court likely will be more skeptical of legal challenges that scuttled previous boundaries.

South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal

MASAKHANE, South Africa (AP) — Living in the shadow of one of South Africa’s largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy. A significant polluter because it relies on coal to generate about 80% of its electricity, South Africa plans to reduce that to 59% by 2030 by phasing out some of its 15 coal-fired power stations and increasing its use of renewable energy. After receiving pledges of $8.5 billion at last year’s global climate summit in Scotland, South Africa has drawn up a plan to help it move to sources such as solar and wind. That scheme was widely endorsed at the COP27 climate conference in Egypt.

China announces 1st COVID-19 death in almost 6 months

BEIJING (AP) — China has announced its first new death from COVID-19 in nearly half a year. Strict new measures are being imposed in Beijing and across the country. The death of the 87-year-old Beijing man was the first reported by the National Health Commission since May 26, bringing the total death toll to 5,227. China has faced hurdles vaccinating its elderly population although the commission did not give details on the man's status in its report Sunday. That vulnerability is considered one reason why China has mostly kept its borders closed and is sticking with its rigid “zero-COVID” policy despite the impact on daily life and the economy. The policy seeks to wipe out infections through lockdowns, quarantines, case tracing and mass testing.