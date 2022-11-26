AP News Summary at 7:15 a.m. EST

Ukraine works to restore water, power after Russian strikes

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities are endeavoring to restore electricity and water services after recent pummeling by Russian military strikes that vastly damaged infrastructure. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said millions have seen their power restored since blackouts swept across the war-battered country days ago. Skirmishes continued Saturday in the east and residents from the southern city of Kherson have headed north and west to flee after punishing, deadly bombardments by Russian forces in recent days. The strikes have been seen as attempts at Russian retribution against Ukraine’s beleaguered but defiant people after Ukrainian troops over two weeks ago liberated the city that had been in Russian hands for many months.

Sober or bright? Europe faces holidays during energy crunch

VERONA, Italy (AP) — In cities across Europe, officials are wrestling with a choice this Christmas. They could dim festive lighting to send a message of energy conservation and solidarity with citizens squeezed by higher energy costs and inflation. Or they could let the lights blaze in a message of defiance after two years of pandemic-suppressed Christmas seasons, creating a mood that retailers hope loosen holiday purse strings. Fewer lights will sparkle from the centerpiece tree at France's famed Strasbourg Christmas market, and lights on Paris' Champs-Elysees and London's Oxford Street are reducing hours. But the holiday will shine brightly in Germany, and the Spanish port city of Vigo is keeping up its tradition of staging the country’s most extravagant Christmas light display.

Walmart shooter left 'death note,' bought gun day of killing

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities investigating the fatal shootings of six people at a Walmart said that the shooter bought the gun just hours before and left a note on his phone listing grievances against coworkers. Police in Chesapeake, Virginia, issued a news release Friday that says they conducted a forensic analysis of Walmart supervisor Andre Bing’s phone. Police say he was the shooter and was found dead at the scene of the shooting late Tuesday of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. In the note released by police, he said coworkers harassed him and mocked him. Police said in their release that he used a 9mm handgun legally purchased on Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting. The release said he had no criminal history.

Emboldened Biden, Dems push ban on so-called assault weapons

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden speaks about the “scourge” of gun violence, his go-to answer is to zero in on so-called assault weapons. America has heard it many times, including this week after shootings in Colorado and Virginia, that Biden wants to sign into law a ban on high-powered guns that have the capacity to kill many people very quickly. Such a move is still far off in a closely divided Congress. But Biden and the Democrats have become increasingly emboldened in pushing for stronger gun controls, and they're doing so with no clear electoral consequences. The tough talk reflects steady progress that gun control advocates have made.

Colorado Springs reckons with past after gay club shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A mass shooting at a popular gay club in Colorado Springs has resurfaced questions about the city's past and future among its residents. Though the suspect facing possible murder and hate crime charges is not from Colorado Springs, the targeting of LGBTQ people has reminded some of the 1990s, when the city was known as an epicenter of religion-infused, family-values conservatism unfriendly to the LGBTQ community. Colorado Springs has increasingly become a diverse and vibrant city, and, like anywhere a mass shooting occurs, the shocking act of violence in a space considered a refuge for LGBTQ people has sent residents reeling.

Taiwan votes on lower voting age, mayors, city councils

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Lingering concerns about the threat posed by its giant neighbor China took a backseat in Taiwan’s closely watched local elections as voters focus on other pressing issues closer to home such as air pollution and bad traffic. On Saturday Taiwanese are picking their mayors, city council members and other local leaders in all 13 counties and in nine cities. There’s also a referendum to lower the voting age from 20 to 18. While international observers and the ruling party have attempted to link the elections to Taiwan’s rival, many local experts do not think China has a large role to play this time around. The question is how the island’s two major political parties — the Nationalist and the incumbent Democratic Progressive Paty — will fare.

Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — Shoppers eager to start holiday shopping but weighed down by inflation are hunting for the best deals at stores and online this Black Friday. Retailers that had offered mostly lackluster discounts earlier in the season responded this week with new bargains. Elevated prices for food, rent, gasoline and other household costs have taken a toll on shoppers. As a result, many are reluctant to spend unless there is a big sale and are being more selective with what they will buy — in many cases, trading down to cheaper stuff and less expensive stores. Shoppers are also dipping more into their savings, turning increasingly to “buy now, pay later” services that allow users to pay for items in installments. They are also running up their credit cards.

US earns respect at World Cup, but wins remain elusive

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — American players wanted more than a 0-0 draw with England in what was likely the most-watched match of their lives. The U.S. shut out a European opponent in the World Cup for the first time since 1950 yet left the tent-like stadium in the Arabian desert knowing a win in Tuesday’s politically charged matchup with Iran is a must to reach the World Cup’s knockout stage. The British tabloid The Sun ran a headline calling the result “Yawn in the USA.” England supporters booed loudly at the final whistle and American fans cheered.

Energy-rich Qatar faces fast-rising climate risks at home

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar sits in a region that is warming faster than anywhere else on earth besides the Arctic. The wealthy Gulf Arab nation has been able to pay for extreme adaptive measures so far like outdoor air-conditioning to mitigate the effects of rising temperatures in some areas. Qatar has inched forward in recent years with climate pledges. But the transition away from hydrocarbons will not be simple for one of the world's largest producers and exporters of natural gas.

Biden, family attend Christmas tree lighting on Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — President Joe Biden's tradition of going out to lunch, shopping and watching a Christmas tree lighting in downtown Nantucket with his family became mostly about keeping his 2-year-old grandson from having a meltdown. Every member of the Biden family seemed to be doing whatever they could think of to keep baby Beau happy for a few hours until the tree was lit. The Bidens have been spending Thanksgiving on Nantucket for decades. The day after the turkey dinner, they go out to lunch, browse a bookstore and other shops before they watch the Christmas tree lighting on Main St.