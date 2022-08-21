AP News Summary at 7:16 a.m. EDT

Car blast kills daughter of Russian known as 'Putin's brain'

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities say the daughter of a nationalist ideologist who is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” died in a car explosion on the outskirts of Moscow. The Investigative Committee branch for the Moscow region said the Saturday night blast was caused by a bomb planted in the SUV driven by Daria Dugina. The 29-year-old was the daughter of political theorist Alexander Dugin, who is a vehement supporter of Russia sending troops into Ukraine. The explosion took place as Dugina was returning from a cultural festival she attended with her father. An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy denied Ukrainian involvement in her death.

Russia's war at 6 months: A global economy in growing danger

MECKENHEIM, Germany (AP) — It's almost six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, and the consequences are posing a devastating threat to the global economy. Governments, businesses and families worldwide are feeling the effects just two years after the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global trade. Inflation is soaring, and rocketing energy costs have raised the prospect of a cold, dark winter. Europe stands at the brink of recession. High food prices and shortages could produce widespread hunger and unrest in the developing world. Everyone has been hit, from a family-owned company that rustproofs steel parts in Germany to a Pakistani man needing a second job to meet expenses and a Thai street-food vendor wondering how long her business can hold on.

Floods, landslides leave 40 dead in northern India

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least 40 people have died and others are missing in flash floods triggered by intense monsoon rains in northern India over the past three days. An official government release Sunday said landslides and flooding in the Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh have killed at least 36 people and hundreds were taking shelter in relief camps after being displaced. Four people were killed Saturday in the neighboring state of Uttarakhand in a series of cloudbursts. Disasters caused by landslides and floods are common in India’s Himalayan north during the June to September monsoon season. Last year, flash floods killed nearly 200 people and washed away houses in Uttarakhand.

Somali forces end hotel attack in which 20 were killed

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somali authorities have ended a deadly attack in which at least 20 people were killed and many others wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu’s Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. Police commissioner Abdi Hassan Hijar told reporters Sunday that the siege ended around midnight and that security forces had rescued many civilians trapped at the hotel. The Islamic extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaida, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.

On Ukraine’s front line, a fight to save premature babies

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — Before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, three hospitals in government-controlled areas of the country’s war-torn Donetsk region had facilities to care for premature babies. Now, there's just one. The Pokrovsk Perinatal Hospital's only remaining neonatologist lives there, half the time joined by her 3-year-old son. Doctors say the stress of war and rapidly worsening living conditions are leading to more frequent birth complications. When air-raid sirens sound, they remain at work since the newborns in the hospital’s above-ground incubation ward can't be disconnected from lifesaving machines. The doctors say the the journey west to a maternity hospital outside the war zone also remains too risky for the area's pregnant women.

China plans cloud seeding to protect grain crop from drought

CHONGQING, China (AP) — China's agriculture ministry says it will try to protect its grain harvest from record-setting drought by using chemicals to generate rain. Meanwhile, factories in the southwest waited to see whether they would be shut down for another week due to shortages of water to generate hydropower. An official newspaper quoted the agriculture minister as saying the government will take steps to ensure the autumn grain harvest, which is 75% of China’s annual total. Factories in Sichuan province were shut down to conserve power for homes as air-conditioning demand soared in temperatures as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit.

Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge as rivalry warms up north

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden calls Finland and Sweden “our allies of the high north.” And their addition to NATO could bring military and territorial advantages to the Western defense alliance. That’s especially so as the rapid melting of the Arctic from climate change awakens strategic rivalries at the top of the world. The two Nordic nations rushed to join NATO after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine in February. Two-thirds of NATO's 30 member nations have approved their membership so far. NATO would be bringing in two sophisticated militaries and, in Finland’s case, a remarkable tradition of national defense, and skill at Arctic fighting, even on skis and snowshoes.

Pro-Trump wins in blue states threaten GOP hopes in November

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Republicans have found success in Democratic strongholds such as Maryland and Massachusetts when they have fielded moderate candidates who could appeal to voters in both parties. With Democrats facing political headwinds this year, Republicans had hoped that strategy could pay off yet again. But Republican voters have nominated loyalists of former President Donald Trump in several Democratic states, including Maryland and Connecticut, and that's making the GOP’s odds of winning those general election races even longer. Massachusetts will face its own test next month as Republicans decide between a Trump-backed conservative and a more moderate Republican for the party's gubernatorial nominee.

On Chile rivers, Native spirituality and development clash

MELIPEUCO, Chile (AP) — For the Mapuche, Chile’s largest Indigenous group and more than 10 percent of its population, a pristine river like the Truful Truful, flowing from a lava field under an Andean volcano, is the home of a spiritual force to revere, not a natural resource to exploit. That has led many Mapuche communities by the Truful Truful, the Pilmaiquen River and across the country’s water-rich south to fight hydroelectric plants that they see as desecrating nature and depriving Indigenous communities of essential energies that keep them from getting sick. But as Chile readies to vote on a new constitution highlighting Indigenous rights, spirituality and ideology get entangled.