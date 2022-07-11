AP News Summary at 7:16 a.m. EDT

Trump associates' ties to extremists probed by Jan. 6 panel

An upcoming hearing of the House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection is expected to examine ties between people in former President Donald Trump's orbit and extremist groups who played a role in the U.S. Capitol riot. Top leaders of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys have been charged with seditious conspiracy in the most serious cases the Justice Department has brought so far. At least two men close to Trump — longtime friend Roger Stone and former national security adviser Michael Flynn — have known contacts with far-right groups and extremists who, in some cases, are alleged to have been involved in Jan. 6.

Japan's Kishida calls for unity to achieve Abe's unmet goals

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has called for party unity to achieve the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe’s unfinished goals of strengthening the military and revising the war-renouncing constitution. Kishida has a better chance of achieving Abe's goal after his ruling block secured more seats in parliament’s upper house in elections Sunday. Kishida welcomed the victory but also acknowledged that unifying the party will be a hard task without the influential Abe. Also Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kishida to offer his condolences. Blinken says Japan and the U.S. are friends as well as allies.

Over-the-counter birth control? Drugmaker seeks FDA approval

WASHINGTON (AP) — A drug company is seeking U.S. approval for the first birth control pill that women could buy without a prescription. The request from a French drugmaker on Monday sets up a high-stakes decision for the Food and Drug Administration amid the political fallout from the Supreme Court's recent decision overturning Roe v. Wade. If the FDA grants the company's request, women would be able to buy the pill from HRA Pharma over the counter, similar to common pain relievers. Birth control pills are available without a prescription in many parts of the world.

New coronavirus mutant raises concerns in India and beyond

The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that’s worrying scientists as it gains ground in India and pops up in numerous other countries, including the United States. Scientists say the variant, which is called BA.2.75, may be able to spread rapidly and get around immunity from vaccines and previous infection. It’s unclear whether it could cause more serious disease than the globally dominant omicron variant BA.5. But scientists are concerned about the fact that it's geographically widespread. It's been detected in distant states in India as well as about 10 other nations.

Sri Lanka in political vacuum as talks go on amid crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is in political vacuum for a second day with opposition leaders yet to agree on who should replace its roundly rejected leaders, whose residences are occupied by protesters angry over the country’s deep economic woes. Opposition leaders are in discussion to form an all-party government, an urgent requirement of the bankrupt nation to continue discussions with the International Monetary Fund. One lawmaker says main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa and a former minister have been proposed for president and prime minister. In a video statement Monday, the first since Saturday’s protests, Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe reiterated that he will stay on until a new government is in place because he wants to work within the constitution.

Ukraine official says Russia strikes 'absolute terrorism'

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles have pounded Ukraine’s second-largest city in what the local administrator described as “absolute terrorism.” The top official in the Kharkiv region said Monday the Russian forces launched three missile strikes on the city targeting a school, a residential building and warehouse facilities. He said at least three people died and 31 others were injured. The strikes came just two days after a Russian rocket attack struck apartment buildings in eastern Ukraine and killed at least 19 people. Russian attacks also continued in the eastern Donbas region. The British military said Russian troops weren't getting needed rest after capturing a Ukrainian stronghold in the area earlier this month.

Thousands gather to mark Srebrenica massacre, bury victims

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Thousands of people have converged on Srebrenica to mark the 27th anniversary of Europe's only acknowledged genocide since the Holocaust and attend the funeral of 50 recently identified victims. Over 8,000 Muslim Bosniak men and boys were summarily executed in Srebrenica in July 1995, in the closing months of Bosnia’s 1992-95 fratricidal war. The Srebrenica killings were the only episode of the war — in which some 100,000 people died — to be legally defined as genocide, including by two U.N. courts.

'Terrorism': Abe killing seen as attack on Japan's democracy

TOKYO (AP) — Public outrage, handwringing and vows of defiance in media and among political commentators are widespread in Japan following the daylight assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. Part of the collective shock is because crime is so rare in Japan. But it can also be traced to the setting. Abe was killed on the street near a crowded train station, in the middle of a campaign speech for parliamentary elections, something that Japan, despite a long history of one-party political domination and growing voter apathy, takes seriously. One academic called it the first assassination of a former or serving leader in postwar Japan. It could lead to an emergency review of the way Japan guards its officials, and a tightening of security at large-scale events.

Biden celebration of new gun law clouded by latest shooting

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is hosting a “celebration” of a new bipartisan law meant to reduce gun violence that already has been overshadowed by yet another mass shooting. Congress passed the measure after gun rampages in Buffalo, New York and Uvalde, Texas. It incrementally toughens requirements for young people to buy guns, denies firearms to more domestic abusers and helps local authorities temporarily take weapons from people judged to be dangerous. But the White House event comes a week after a gunman in Highland Park, Illinois, killed seven people at an Independence Day parade. The shooting was a stark reminder of the limitations of the new law.

With Biden, Palestinians seeking freedom get permits instead

For more than two years, the Biden administration has said that Palestinians are entitled to the same measure of “freedom, security and prosperity” enjoyed by Israelis. Instead, they’ve gotten permits to work inside Israel and its Jewish settlements. The inconsistency is likely to come up when President Joe Biden visits Israel and the occupied West Bank this week for the first time since assuming office. Israel will likely point to the thousands of work permits it has given to Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza and other measures aimed at improving daily life. Critics say the permits simply reinforce Israel's decades-long military rule over millions of Palestinians.