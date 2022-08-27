AP News Summary at 7:16 a.m. EDT

FBI: Trump mixed top secret docs with magazines, other items

WASHINGTON (AP) — Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence. That's according to an FBI affidavit released Friday explaining the justification for this month's search of the property. The affidavit, even in its redacted form, offers the most detailed description to date of the government records being stored at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property long after he left the White House. It also reveals the gravity of the government’s concerns that the documents were there illegally.

WASHINGTON (AP) — While the FBI affidavit justifying the search of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is highly redacted, it includes new details about the classified information that was stored at the former president's home. Among the top takeaways revealed by the document is that Trump had “a lot” of classified records stored at his club, which had not been authorized for the storage of such information. The document reveals that the records included top intelligence secrets and some were mixed with other papers, magazines and photos. The redacted affidavit also shows that Trump had repeated opportunities to return the documents.

Abrams, Georgia Democrats look to prove 2020 wasn't 'fluke'

ATLANTA (AP) — Four years ago, Georgia Democrats had a contested primary for governor because the party old guard didn’t believe in Stacey Abrams. She blew away the elders’ alternative and, in a close general election loss, established herself as de facto party boss in a newfound battleground. That presaged 2020, when Joe Biden put Georgia in Democrats’ presidential column for the first time in 28 years, while Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff captured two Senate seats in 2021 to give Democrats control on Capitol Hill. This year, Abrams and Warnock top the Democratic ticket as the party tries to replicate its success in a tough midterm election landscape.

GOP, Dems seek political boost from student loan debt plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — To Democrats championing the White House’s student loan forgiveness plan, it was the long-awaited delivery of one of President Joe Biden’s campaign promises. To Republicans — and even some in the president’s own party — it was an ill-advised move that was unfair to those who had diligently paid back their loans or decided not to go to college. In the student debt relief plan, both parties see an opportunity to boost their own political message ahead of the critical November midterm elections. While Democrats contended that the loan forgiveness would provide a lifeline for struggling working-class families, Republicans charged that it’s a giveaway to the “elites.”

Ukraine: Russia fires on cities not far from nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian authorities say Russian forces fired missiles and artillery on two cities across the river from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant. Concerns persist about safety at the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after it was temporarily knocked offline on Thursday. The governor of the Dnipropetrovsk region said Saturday that Grad missiles and artillery shells hit the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each located about 10 kilometers from the nuclear plant. Russia and Ukraine have repeatedly accused the other of shelling the plant complex, raising fears that the fighting could trigger a catastrophe. Authorities began distributing iodine tablets Friday to residents who live near the plant in case of a radiation leak.

Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach

ATLANTA (AP) — The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about a breach of voting equipment in a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office. The widening of the probe highlights the latest case in which unauthorized people appear to have gained access to voting equipment since the 2020 election, primarily in battleground states lost by Trump. Election experts have raised concerns that sensitive information shared online about the equipment may have exposed vulnerabilities that could be exploited by people intent on disrupting future elections.

Louisiana woman denied abortion wants 'vague' ban clarified

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A pregnant Louisiana woman who was denied an abortion even though her fetus has a rare and fatal condition is asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session of the legislature to clarify the state’s abortion law. Nancy Davis said at a Friday news conference that she will travel out of the state next week for a “medically necessary” abortion. Davis is 15 weeks pregnant. Louisiana state law bans all abortions except if there is substantial risk of death or impairment to a woman if she continues her pregnancy and in the case of “medically futile” pregnancies. Legislators say Davis qualifies for an abortion and that a hospital misinterpreted the law.

Official: 6 of 43 missing Mexican students given to army

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says six of the 43 college students “disappeared” in 2014 were allegedly kept alive in a warehouse for days then turned over to the local army commander who ordered them killed. Interior Undersecretary Alejandro Encinas’ surprise comment Friday directly tied the military to one of Mexico’s worst human rights scandals. And it came with little fanfare as he made a lengthy defense of the commission’s report released a week earlier. At that time, Encinas declared the abductions and disappearances a “state crime” and said the army watched it happen without intervening, but he made no mention of six students being turned over to Col. José Rodríguez Pérez. Mexico's defense department has not commented on the allegation.

Mississippi residents prepare for possible river flooding

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — People in and around Mississippi's capital city are being told to prepare for flooding of the Pearl River. Storms dropped heavy rains in Mississippi and other parts of the Deep South. Some homes and businesses in the Jackson area are expected to flood. Experts say the Pearl River could crest on Tuesday at levels almost as high as during a 2020 flood. Suzannah Thames of Jackson hired a crew to move furniture, appliances and other belongings out of a rental home she owns. She said Friday that the home was filled with dirty, snake-infested water in 2020.

Tunisia hosts Japanese-African economic cooperation meeting

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — African heads of state, representatives of international organizations and private business leaders are in Tunisia for the eighth iteration of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development. The Japanese government created the triennial event in 1993 to promote growth and security in Africa. Economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a food security crisis worsened by Russia’s war in Ukraine, and climate change are some of the topics expected to define the two-day conference starting Saturday. While 30 African heads of state and government planned to attend the event, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is attending remotely. He tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of the summit.