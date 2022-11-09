AP News Summary at 7:17 a.m. EST

Dems show surprising strength; control of Congress unclear

WASHINGTON (AP) — Control of Congress hangs in the balance as Democrats have shown surprising strength, defeating Republicans in a series of competitive races and defying expectations that high inflation and President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings would drag the party down. In the most heartening news for the party, Democrat John Fetterman flipped a Republican-controlled Senate seat that is key to the party’s hopes of maintaining control of the chamber. It is too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona which could determine the majority. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in states like New York and California have not been called.

Election takeaways: No sweep for the Republicans after all

WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks, Republicans predicted a “red wave” would carry them to power in Congress, as voters repudiated majority Democrats for failing to tame skyrocketing inflation and address worries about rising crime. The reality appeared far different early Wednesday. Rather than a wholesale rejection of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party, the results were far more mixed as returns from Tuesday’s midterms trickled in. Many Democratic incumbents proved surprisingly resilient, outperforming their party’s expectations. It appears that likely Republican gains in the House will come on far less favorable terms than the party anticipated.

Abortion rights protected in Michigan, California, Vermont

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in battleground Michigan have enshrined abortion rights in the state constitution, joining reliably Democratic California and Vermont on election night. It's still too early to call an anti-abortion measure in Kentucky. The Tuesday ballot initiatives come months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and the constitutional right to abortion it guaranteed to women nationwide. The June decision has led to near-total bans in a dozen states. Montana voters were considering newborn resuscitative care requirements with possible criminal penalties. The expansive AP VoteCast survey of more than 90,000 voters across the country shows about two-thirds of voters say abortion should be legal in most or all cases.

Griner sent to Russian penal colony to serve sentence

MOSCOW (AP) — American basketball star Brittney Griner's lawyers say she has been sent to a penal colony in Russia to serve her sentence for drug possession. A Russian court rejected an appeal of her nine-year sentence last month. The eight-time all-star center with the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury was convicted Aug. 4. Police said they found vape canisters containing cannabis oil in her luggage. Griner’s arrest came at a time of heightened tensions between Moscow and Washington. The politically charged case could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

Facebook parent Meta cuts 11,000 jobs, 13% of workforce

Facebook parent Meta is laying off 13% of its employees as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes. The move that comes just a week after widespread layoffs at Twitter under its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Meta, like other social media companies, enjoyed a financial boost during the pandemic lockdown era because more people stayed home and scrolled on their phones and computers. But as the lockdowns ended and people started going outside again, revenue growth began to falter. An economic slowdown and a grim outlook for online advertising have contributed to Meta’s woes.

Elon Musk sells $3.95 billion worth of Tesla stock

Twitter's new owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $4 billion worth of Tesla shares, according to regulatory filings. Musk, who bought Twitter for $44 billion, sold 19.5 million shares of the electric car company from Nov. 4 to Nov. 8, according to Tuesday’s filings. He sold $7 billion of his Tesla stock in August as he worked to finance the Twitter purchase he was trying to get out of at the time.

Police detain man after eggs thrown at King Charles III

LONDON (AP) — British police say a man has been detained after appearing to throw eggs at King Charles III and his wife in the northern England city of York. The incident happened as the monarch and Camilla, the queen consort, were entering York through a medieval gateway on Wednesday. Video footage showed several eggs in motion and smashed on the ground. None appeared to hit the royal couple. Several police officers could be seen grappling with a man at a crowd barrier. Britain’s PA news agency reported that he shouted “This country was built on the blood of slaves” as he was being detained.

US to climate summit: American big steps won't be repealed

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden is coming to international climate talks in Egypt with a message that historic American action to fight climate change won’t shift into reverse, unlike what happened twice before when Democrats lost power. Current and former Biden top climate officials said the vast majority of the summer’s incentive-laden $375 billion climate-and-health spending package — by far the biggest law passed by Congress to fight global warming — was crafted in such a way that will make it hard and unpalatable for future Republican congresses or presidents to reverse it. Outside experts agree, but say other parts of the Biden climate agenda can be stalled by a Republican congress and courts.

Some LGBTQ fans skip Qatar World Cup, fearing hostility

Some LGBTQ soccer fans are skipping the World Cup in Qatar. They’re concerned about how safe and welcome they’d feel in the conservative Gulf country that criminalizes same-sex relations. Before the tournament kicked off, there were already questions about what legacy it would leave behind amid growing international scrutiny over Qatar’s human rights record in general. Meanwhile, activists and human rights groups are seizing the moment to focus attention on conditions of LGBTQ Qatari citizens and residents. They want to raise concerns about how those people may be treated after the tournament's spotlight fades. Qatar says it welcomes all and does not tolerate discrimination against anyone, but says visitors should respect its culture.

Review: In 'Wakanda Forever,' an empire mourns and rebuilds

Made in the wake of tragedy, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” reverberates with the agony of loss, piercing the usually less consequential superhero realm. Like someone going through the stages of grief, Ryan Coogler’s movie is at turns mournful and rootless, full of rage and blessed with clarity, Associated Press Film Writer Jake Coyle writes in his review. In the fantastical Marvel Cinematic Universe where mortality is almost always a plaything, wrestling with the genuine article, in the death of T’Challa star Chadwick Boseman, makes for an unusually uncertain, soul-searching kind of blockbuster-scale entertainment. “Wakanda Forever” opens in theaters Thursday.