AP News Summary at 7:17 p.m. EDT

Uvalde report: 376 officers but ‘egregiously poor’ decisions

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — A report says nearly 400 law enforcement officials rushed to a mass shooting that left 21 people dead at a Uvalde elementary school. But “egregiously poor decision-making” resulted in a chaotic scene that lasted more than an hour before the gunman was finally confronted and killed. It is the first to criticize both state and federal law enforcement, and not just local authorities in Uvalde, Texas, for the bewildering inaction at Robb Elementary School. The report was written by an investigative committee from the Texas House of Representatives and released to family members Sunday. According to the report, the gunman fired approximately 142 rounds inside the building and it is “almost certain” that 100 shots came before any officer entered.

'Evil cannot win': Killed by Russian missile, Liza is buried

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Beautiful and serene in a crown of white flowers, 4-year-old Liza, who was killed Thursday by a Russian missile strike, has been buried in central Ukraine. An Orthodox priest conducted the funeral, bursting into tears and telling weeping relatives that “evil cannot win.” Liza, who had Down syndrome, was en route to see a speech therapist with her mother when a Russian missile struck the city of Vinnytsia, far from the front lines. At least 24 people were killed, including Liza and two boys aged 7 and 8. More than 200 others were wounded, including Liza's mother. Liza’s grandmother said Sunday “Look how many people came to see you!” as she wept and caressed Liza's body in a coffin with flowers and teddy bears.

Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires top security chief and prosecutor

VINNYTSIA, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired the head of the country’s security service and its prosecutor general. He cited hundreds of criminal proceedings into treason and collaboration by people within their departments. He said Sunday that “more than 60 employees of the prosecutor’s office and the SBU have remained in the occupied territory and work against our state.” He also says some "links recorded between Ukrainian security forces and Russian special services raise very serious questions about their respective leaders.’’ Earlier Sunday, Russian missiles hit industrial facilities in the strategic city of Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine.

Fires scorch Spain and France, where flames reach the beach

PARIS (AP) — Firefighters battled wildfires raging out of control in Spain and France, including one whose flames reached two popular Atlantic beaches. Europe wilted under an unusually extreme heat wave Sunday. So far, there have been no fire-related deaths in France or Spain, but authorities in Madrid have blamed soaring temperatures for hundreds of deaths. Two huge blazes in southwestern France have forced the evacuation of some 16,200 people. In dramatic images posted online, a wall of black smoke could be seen rolling toward the Atlantic on a stretch of Bordeaux’s coast that is prized by surfers from around the world. In Spain, firefighters supported by military brigades tried to stamp out over 30 fires consuming forests spread across the country.

Panel: Hearing to show Trump's Jan. 6 'dereliction of duty'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A prime-time hearing Thursday will offer the most compelling evidence yet of then-President Donald Trump’s “dereliction of duty” on the day of the Jan. 6 insurrection. That's according to the House committee investigating last year's attack. GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the hearing is “going to open people’s eyes in a big way” in showing how Trump did nothing as a mob stormed the Capitol. Another panel member, Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria, says fresh witnesses “will add a lot of value and information” to the probe. Thursday's hearing may be the last, but the committee's investigation will press on.

No major problems with ballot drop boxes in 2020, AP finds

ATLANTA (AP) — An Associated Press survey of state election officials across the U.S. found that the expanded use of drop boxes for mailed ballots during the 2020 election didn't lead to any widespread problems. The survey revealed no cases of fraud, vandalism or theft that could have affected the results. That's contrary to claims made by former President Donald Trump and his allies, who have intensely criticized their use and falsely claimed they opened the door to fraud. Drop boxes are considered by election officials to be safe and secure. But conspiracy theories and efforts by some Republicans to eliminate or restrict them persist.

Experts comb cargo plane crash site in north Greece; 8 dead

PALAIOCHORI, Greece (AP) — Experts are investigating the site of a cargo plane crash in northern Greece that has killed eight crew members. They say they have found no evidence of dangerous substances but there's a lot of ordnance that the plane was carrying spread around the crash site. The An-12 cargo plane smashed into fields between two Greek villages Saturday night and officials said local farmers may not be able to work safely in those fields now. Serbia's defense minister said Sunday that the plane was carrying tons of Serbian-made mortars to Bangladesh. Forensics experts at the site retrieved the remains. Aviation experts won't try to retrieve the plane’s black boxes until the site is cleared by explosive experts.

Biden's realism approach runs head-on into liberal pressure

WASHINGTON (AP) — When it comes to the thorniest issues confronting his administration, the instinct from Biden and his White House is to often speak about what he can’t do, citing constraints imposed by the courts or insufficient support in a Congress that is controlled by his own party. White House officials, Biden’s allies and even some influential progressive figures say that approach typifies a leader who has always promised to be honest with Americans, including how expansive his powers really are. But the president’s realpolitik tendencies are colliding with an activist base that is agitating for a more aggressive party leader – both in tone and in substance.

Extradition process begins for Mexico drug lord wanted in US

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, captured by Mexican forces, has been notified that a process to extradite him to the United States for the murder of a DEA agent in 1985 and other crimes is beginning. A Mexican federal official who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to make statements confirmed Sunday to The Associated Press that the notification was made Saturday and took place virtually. Caro Quintero is incarcerated in a high-security prison west of Mexico City. Captured on Friday, he is wanted in the United States for the torture and killing of DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena in 1985.

As AI language skills grow, so do scientists' concerns

The tech industry’s latest artificial intelligence constructs can be pretty convincing if you ask them what it feels like to be a sentient computer, or maybe just a dinosaur or squirrel. But they’re not so good — and sometimes dangerously bad — at handling other seemingly straightforward tasks. Researchers say they'd be less concerned if the companies developing these systems, known technically as “large language models," were less secretive about the data used to “train” these AI systems. Leaders such as Google and OpenAI haven't budged, so other scientists are now building their own systems to crack open the black box of AI behavior.