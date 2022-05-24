AP News Summary at 7:17 p.m. EDT

14 children killed in Texas elementary school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — An 18-year-old gunman opened fire at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children and a teacher. Gov. Greg Abbott says the gunman is dead. It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago. Abbott says the gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos. He says Ramos he was a resident of the community about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Sen. Murphy begs for gun compromise after Texas shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy came to Congress representing Sandy Hook. Now he is begging his colleagues to finally pass legislation that addresses the nation’s continuing gun violence problem. During an impassioned speech on the Senate floor Tuesday, he said hearts in his state where 26 school children and educators were killed a decade ago are breaking for the families in Texas. The Democrat gave an impassioned speech, urging his colleagues to finally find a compromise.

Dems pick Abrams, GOP governor candidates battle in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams has secured a place on the November ballot in Georgia’s high-stakes governor’s race as polls close across the state. A more competitive fight is playing out for the Republican nomination to lead one of the top political battlegrounds in the U.S. In all, five states are voting: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Texas and Minnesota. But no state has been more consumed by Donald Trump and his unrelenting lie that the 2020 election was stolen than Georgia. Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to take on incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp, who drew Trump’s ire for pushing back against his baseless claims of widespread voter fraud. Perdue’s allies are bracing for a lopsided defeat.

Seoul: North Korea launches 3 ballistic missiles toward sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired three ballistic missiles toward the sea. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the missiles was fired toward waters off North Korea's eastern coast. The officials gave no further details about the launches. The launches were North Korea’s 17th round of missile firings this year. Experts have said North Korea’s testing is aimed at modernizing its weapons arsenal and at applying pressure on its rivals amid long-dormant nuclear diplomacy. North Korea’s unusual pace in weapons tests this year included its first test of an intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017 in March.

Top Southern Baptists plan to release secret list of abusers

Southern Baptist leaders say they will release a secret list of hundreds of pastors and church-affiliated staff members accused of sexual abuse. The announcement comes two days after a scathing 288-page report by Guidepost Solutions that detailed how the committee mishandled sex abuse allegations and stonewalled numerous survivors. Administrators also say they will look into revoking retirement benefits for committee staffers who were involved in the cover-up. Survivors and advocates have long called for a public database of abusers. One of the key recommendations of the report is to create an “Offender Information System.”

US safety, savings rules set stage for baby formula shortage

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive recall is getting most of the blame for the U.S. baby formula shortage, but experts say the products have long been vulnerable to this type of crisis. They point to decades-old policies that have allowed a handful of companies to corner the market. Safety and manufacturing rules imposed by U.S. regulators make it hard for smaller companies to enter the market. And federal contracting rules also favor the largest manufacturers who can offer the lowest prices on formula. Those government rules are aimed at assuring safe, affordable formula. But they are now getting renewed scrutiny because of the shortage.

Greene's divisive politics face test in Republican primary

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is facing her first reelection test in northwest Georgia as Republican voters judge the congresswoman's turbulent first term. Greene faced five Republican challengers Tuesday on the primary ballot in her northwest Georgia district, even as her status as a right-wing celebrity helped her raise a whopping $9.1 million. Green's willingness to embrace baseless conspiracy theories and lob partisan attacks that critics saw as inviting violence proved divisive among Republicans. The leading Republican challenging Greene, Jennifer Strahan, has pitched herself as a “no-nonsense conservative” while telling voters that Greene isn't doing her job in Congress.

After 3 months, Russia still bogged down in Ukraine war

When Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, it had hoped to overtake the country in a blitz lasting only days or a few weeks. Many Western analysts thought so, too. Three months later, however, Moscow appears to be bogged down in what increasingly looks like a war of attrition, with no end in sight and few successes on the battlefield. There was no quick victory for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s powerful forces that would allow the Kremlin to control most of Ukraine and establish a puppet government. Instead, Russian troops got bogged down on the outskirts of Kyiv and other big cities amid stiff Ukrainian defenses.

Osaka's mental health discussion resonates at French Open

PARIS (AP) — Naomi Osaka’s 2022 French Open is over following a first-round loss. The players remaining in the tournament see and hear products of her frank discussion about anxiety and depression a year ago. Changes at Roland Garros include new “quiet rooms” and three on-call psychiatrists. There also is a broader sense that mental health is a far-less-taboo topic than it once was. Several professional tennis players credit Osaka with helping bring the subject out of the shadows for their sport and helping foster more awareness and concern. As a four-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1-ranked player, Osaka's decisions to withdraw from Roland Garros last year and explain her reasons for it resonated.

Ricky Gervais' Netflix special blasted as 'anti-trans rants'

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ricky Gervais' new Netflix special is drawing fire from LGBTQ and trans advocacy groups. In the stand-up special, titled “SuperNature," Gervais makes a series of graphic comments about trans women and what he calls “old-fashioned women." At another point in the hourlong special, Gervais defended his approach as equal-opportunity humor and not a reflection of his views on trans or other rights. But transgender and LGBTQ defenders said his supposed jokes were harmful, with one group asserting that the special violates a Netflix policy against content designed to incite hate or violence. Netflix and a representative for Gervais didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

