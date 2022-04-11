AP News Summary at 7:18 p.m. EDT

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage. Mariupol has been cut off by Russian attacks and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city's top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses starting April 18. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.

Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking fresh aim at “ghost guns,” the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes. At the White House on Monday, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on the guns. He also announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Still, the announcement of the new regulation also highlighted the limits of Biden’s influence to push a sweeping congressional overhaul of the nation’s firearm laws. Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade.

Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol. His sentencing hearing wasn’t immediately scheduled. Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.

EXPLAINER: Where do US opioid trials, settlements stand?

A trial on whether pharmacy chain Walgreens bears responsibility for the opioid crisis started Monday in Florida on the heels of opening statements last week in another opioid trial in West Virginia. The cases are pressing ahead even as companies have been settling many of the claims filed by state and local governments across the U.S. Going to trial brings risk for both sides. If the suing governments win, they could get major payments. But rulings for the companies could help bolster their cases that they shouldn't be held liable for a complicated epidemic linked to the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans over two decades.

Democrat Finkenauer knocked off US Senate primary ballot

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state court judge has concluded that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. Senate, knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party’s best chance to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. Judge Scott Beattie filed a ruling late Sunday that overturned a decision by a three-member panel of state elected officials. The panel concluded last week that Finkenauer’s campaign had substantially complied with Iowa law requiring at least 100 signatures from at least 19 counties. However, Beattie said the law requires that each signature be accompanied by the date and some of Finkenauer's petition signatures didn't comply, leaving her with too few signatures. Finkenauer might appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court.

Russia's war to shrink Ukraine economy 45%, World Bank says

LONDON (AP) — The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure. The World Bank also said Sunday that unprecedented sanctions imposed by Western allies in response to the war are plunging Russia into a deep recession and will lop off more than a tenth of its economy in 2022. The Washington-based lender said in its “War in the Region” economic report that the war is set to inflict twice the amount of economic damage across Europe and Central Asia that the COVID-19 pandemic did.

Transgender treatment ban challenged by lawsuit in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Two families with transgender teens and two physicians have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. The suit was filed Monday in federal court. The lawsuit was filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court. Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

EXPLAINER: What's ahead for politically volatile Pakistan?

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Months of economic discontent in Pakistan have been capped by days of tense drama. When the week ended, Imran Khan, one of the country’s most charismatic prime ministers, was ousted, and his replacement was a member of a prominent political dynasty. Veteran politician Shahbaz Sharif, the brother of a disgraced former premier, was sworn in Monday to head a coalition government of disparate parties spanning the political spectrum from the left to the radically religious. The parties also have a history of rivalry, and governing won’t be easy. The country's economy still looks bleak, with rising energy prices, soaring inflation and an expected slowdown in gross domestic product.

