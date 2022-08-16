AP News Summary at 7:19 a.m. EDT

Cheney braces for loss as Trump tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday. Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP. Cheney’s team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman, who has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement in her bid to defeat Cheney. In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president's wrath.

Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — President Joe Biden is preparing to sign Democrats’ landmark climate change and health care bill. It's the “final piece” of the president's pared-down domestic agenda as he aims to boost his party’s standing with voters ahead of midterm elections. The legislation includes the biggest federal investment ever to fight climate change — some $375 billion over a decade. It also caps prescription drug costs at $2,000 out-of-pocket annually for Medicare recipients, and helps an estimated 13 million Americans pay for health care insurance by extending subsidies provided during the coronavirus pandemic. The measure is paid for in part by new taxes on large companies.

Companies facing 1st tax on stock buybacks in Biden bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats have pulled off a quiet first in legislation passed this month: the creation of a tax targeting stock buybacks. The bill includes a new 1% excise tax on companies’ purchases of their own shares, a tactic that companies have long used to return cash to investors and bolster their stock’s price. Democrats say that instead of buying back shares, big companies should use the money to increase employees’ wages or invest in their business. But is that likely to happen with the tax? Some experts are skeptical. The tax on stock buybacks is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1.

Explosions refocus war in Ukraine on Russian-annexed Crimea

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The world’s attention on the war in Ukraine on Tuesday has turned anew to Russia-annexed Crimea. Two separate fires including one with massive explosions injured at least two people and forced the evacuation of around 2,000 residents on Tuesday. The second incident in a week in Crimea raised questions again about whether Ukrainian forces managed to hit the peninsula. Videos posted on social media showed thick plumes of smoke rising over the raging flames, and a series of multiple explosions could be heard in the background.

Palin, Murkowski highlight Alaska's 2 elections on Tuesday

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The Alaska primary on Tuesday will feature two elections. In one, Alaskans get their first shot at using ranked choice voting in a statewide election in a U.S. House special special in which Sarah Palin seeks a return to elected office. The former governor and 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee faces Republican Nick Begich and Democrat Mary Peltola in the race to fill the remainder of Rep. Don Young's term. Young died in March. The winner may not be known until late August. The other election is the state primary in which the top four vote-getters in the races for U.S. Senate, House, governor and legislature will advance to the general election.

Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion

ALONG THE COLUMBIA RIVER (AP) — The Columbia River in the Pacific Northwest, which Natives call Nch’i-Wána, or “the great river,” has sustained Indigenous people in the region for millennia. The river's salmon and the roots and berries that grow around the area, are known as “first foods" because of the belief that they volunteered to sacrifice themselves for the benefit of humans at the time of Creation. These foods are prominently featured in longhouse ceremonies and rituals. The foods and the river are still threatened by industrialization, climate change and pollution. Many Indigenous people still live along the river because their blood lines are there and the practice of their faith requires them to do so.

Feds oppose unsealing affidavit for Mar-a-Lago warrant

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is rebuffing an effort to make public the affidavit supporting the search warrant for former President Donald Trump’s estate in Florida. In court papers Monday, prosecutors argue the investigation “implicates highly classified material” and the affidavit contains sensitive information about witnesses. The government’s opposition came in response to court filings by several news organizations, including The Associated Press, seeking to unseal the underlying affidavit the Justice Department submitted when it asked for the warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate earlier this month. In a statement on his social media platform, Trump called for the release of the unredacted affidavit in the interest of transparency.

Kenya calm a day after chaotic presidential declaration

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya is calm a day after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the narrow presidential election over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga. The vote has been closely watched in the East African country that has been crucial to regional stability. There were protests by Odinga supporters in some cities Monday night after chaos around the declaration as a majority of electoral commissioners alleged the process was “opaque.” Those commissioners were appointed by President Uhuru Kenyatta last year. They gave no details about their sudden objection after an election widely seen as the most transparent ever in Kenya. The country was calm on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Black Sea deal also helps Russian farmers, economy

Agreements to unblock Ukrainian grain stuck at Black Sea ports for nearly six months of war also gave a boost to Russia's food and fertilizer. The parallel deals depend on each other as Russia demanded and won assurances that its agricultural products won’t face sanctions. The industry is vital to the economy of the world’s biggest wheat exporter. And the deal helped ease concerns from insurers and banks about running afoul of sanctions. One Western shipper has been able to move two vessels of grain out of Russia in a matter of weeks. It used to take months before the deal. Russian and Ukrainian grain is important to developing countries where the war has worsened poverty and hunger.

AP Top 25 Reality Check: Pouring caution on that optimism

The Associated Press preseason college football poll comes with the promise of an exciting season for teams that make the Top 25. AP College Football Writer Ralph Russo suggests a healthy dose of caution, unless you root for Alabama. Last season was especially volatile in the Top 25: 14 teams that started the season ranked finishing outside the rankings. The average for the previous decade was 9.5 teams falling out of the poll. Russo says the top-ranked Crimson Tide is the closest thing to a sure bet in college football.