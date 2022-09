AP News Summary at 7:20 p.m. EDT

Trump search inventory reveals new details from FBI seizure

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with highly classified government documents, FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s Florida home last month found dozens of folders marked classified but with nothing inside and no explanation of what might have been there. They also recovered more than 10,000 government records with no classification marked. That's according to a more detailed inventory of the seized material made public by the Justice Department on Friday. The inventory reveals in general terms the contents of 33 boxes taken from Mar-a-Lago during the Aug. 8 search. It shows the extent to which newspapers, magazines and other items were mixed among documents that investigators say were marked as classified, including at the top-secret level.

EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the August jobs report

WASHINGTON (AP) — The nation’s job market last month delivered just what the Federal Reserve and nervous investors hoped for: A Goldilocks-style hiring report. Job growth was solid — not too hot, not too cold. And more Americans began looking for work, which could ease worker shortages over time and defuse some of the inflationary pressures that the Fed has made its No. 1 mission. Employers added 315,000 jobs, roughly what economists had expected, down from an average 487,000 a month over the past year. The unemployment rate reached 3.7%, its highest level since February. But it rose was for a healthy reason: Hundreds of thousands of people returned to the job market, and some didn’t find work right away.

Red flag laws get little use as shootings, gun deaths soar

An Associated Press analysis found many U.S. states barely use “red flag” laws that allow police to take guns away from people threatening to kill, a trend blamed on lack of awareness of the laws and a reluctance to enforce them even as gun deaths soar. The AP found the 19 states and the District of Columbia that have such laws used them 15,049 times since 2020, fewer than 10 per 100,000 adult residents. Experts called that woefully low and not nearly enough to make a dent in gun violence, considering the millions of firearms in circulation across the country.

EXPLAINER: Mississippi capital's water woes are extensive

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi's capital city is struggling with its water system. Many of Jackson's 150,000 residents have had little or no water coming from their faucets the past several days. Problems started days after torrential rain fell in central Mississippi and altered the quality of the raw water entering Jackson’s treatment plants. That slowed the treatment process, depleted supplies in water tanks and caused a precipitous drop in pressure. Jackson has longstanding problems with water quality. It has aging pipes that break. The water treatment plants have had problems with equipment and staffing. And, Jackson has been under a federal order to fix problems with wastewater.

Yoga sect allegedly exploited women to lure men like Domingo

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Former members of a sect-like Argentine group say women in the group were called “geishas” and “slaves.” Leaders of the group are accused of sexually exploiting women to lure wealthy and powerful men who could provide money and other benefits. One of the men was allegedly opera star Placido Domingo. The sprawling investigation has led to more than 20 members of the group being arrested and more sought, including six in the United States. While investigators in Argentina say Domingo was a “consumer of prostitution,” he isn't accused of a crime. Prostitution is legal in Argentina.

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a fast-moving fire in Northern California is threatening hundreds of homes and at least 5,000 residents across three communities have been ordered to leave immediately. The Siskiyou Sheriff’s Office ordered evacuations for the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood. The blaze grew quickly to over 1.4 square miles Friday. Photos posted on social media showed massive flames in the town of Weed, about 70 miles north of the city of Redding. The fire erupted as crews fight flames in Southern California during a heat wave.

Russia’s Gazprom keeps gas pipeline to Germany switched off

BERLIN (AP) — Russian energy giant Gazprom says it can’t resume the supply of natural gas through a key pipeline to Germany for now because of what it said was a need for urgent maintenance work. Friday's announcement came just hours before Gazprom was due to resume deliveries. The Russian state-run energy company had shut down the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Wednesday for what it said would be three days of work. It said in a social media post Friday evening that it had identified “malfunctions” of a turbine and said the pipeline would not work unless those were eliminated.

Apparent assassination attempt against VP roils Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — An apparent assassination attempt against Argentina’s powerful Vice President Cristina Fernández has shaken the country and threatened to further roil its tumultuous political scene. On Thursday night, Fernández stepped from her car outside her apartment building and began shaking hands with a throng of a well-wishers. A man came forward with a gun, put it just inches from her face and pulled the trigger with a distinct click, but the weapon apparently jammed. Authorities shed no light on the possible motive. Tens of thousands of people packed the streets surrounding Government House in downtown Buenos Aires on Friday afternoon to show their support for the vice president and denounce the attempted shooting.

Prosecutor: Trump ally arranged meeting with poll worker

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor says a poll worker was pressured and threatened with imprisonment during a meeting arranged with the help of an ally of the Trump campaign. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating whether Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. She filed court documents on Friday seeking testimony from Willie Lewis Floyd, a director of Black Voices for Trump. Willis said after the 2020 election, Floyd helped arrange a meeting with Georgia poll worker Ruby Freeman. Freeman was falsely accused of voting fraud by Trump. Willis said at the meeting, Freeman was pressured to reveal information under the threat of imprisonment.

Serena Williams' US Open run inspiring people of all ages

NEW YORK (AP) — Watching 40-year-old Serena Williams defeat the world’s second-ranked player and advance to the third round of the U.S. Open has inspired many older tennis fans. They say her success sends a message that they too can perform better and longer through fitness, practice and grit. Pioneering player Billie Jean King, now 78, says Williams gives older fans and players hope and “a pep in their step.” Williams, who plays again on Friday, has hinted that this Open is her last major tournament.