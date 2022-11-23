AP News Summary at 7:22 a.m. EST

Police: 6 people and assailant dead in Walmart shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Police say a shooter opened fire in a Walmart in Virginia, leaving six people dead. It was the country’s second high-profile mass killing in a handful of days. The assailant is also dead. A shopper said the store in Chesapeake was busy Tuesday night with people stocking up ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Officer Leo Kosinski couldn’t say how the shooter died but said that he didn’t believe police fired shots. It was not clear who the shooter was or what their motive might be. A database that tracks every mass killing in America going back to 2006 shows this year has been especially bad.

Multiple explosions heard across Ukrainian capital Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Multiple explosions have been heard in Kyiv, after air raid sirens sounded in Ukraine’s capital and elsewhere across the country. There were no immediate reports whether and what targets may have been hit. But the thunderous echoes of what sounded like repeated blasts reverberated Wednesday across the city. Russia has been repeatedly pounding Ukraine’s war-time capital and power facilities across the country in recent weeks, causing widespread blackouts.

Workers protest, beaten at virus-hit Chinese iPhone factory

BEIJING (AP) — Videos and postings on Chinese social media say workers at the world’s biggest Apple iPhone factory have been beaten and detained in protests over contract disputes amid anti-virus controls. Videos that said they were filmed at the factory in the central city of Zhengzhou showed thousands of people in masks confronting police in white protective suits with riot shields. One person was hit in the head with a club and another was taken away with his arms held behind his back. Postings on social media said they were protesting unspecified contract violations. The factory operator, Foxconn Technology Group, said earlier it was using “closed-loop management,” which refers to employees living at their workplace with no outside contact.

Twin blasts shake Jerusalem, killing 1 teenager

JERUSALEM (AP) — Two blasts have gone off near bus stops in Jerusalem at the height of rush hour, killing a teenaged boy and injuring at least 18, in what Israeli police said were suspected attacks by Palestinians. The first blast on Wednesday went off near a bus stop that's usually crowded with commuters on the edge of the city. The second went off about half an hour later in Ramot, a settlement in the city’s north. The victim was identified as a 15-year-old Jewish seminary student. The violence came as Israeli-Palestinian tensions are high amid Israeli raids in the occupied West Bank. There has been an uptick in recent weeks in attacks by Palestinians.

Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — The last legal obstacle preventing Congress from obtaining Donald Trump's taxes has fallen. On Tuesday the Supreme Court rejected the former president's plea for an order to prevent the Treasury Department from giving six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee. The Biden administration has argued that federal law is clear that the committee has the right to examine any taxpayer’s return. In a message on his social media network, Trump says the Supreme Court’s action creates “terrible precedent for future Presidents.” He accuses the court of becoming “nothing more than a political body" with the country paying the price.

World Cup Viewer's Guide: Davies to play in Canada's return

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Alphonso Davies will make his World Cup debut in a boost for a Canadian team that will be making its return to soccer’s biggest stage for the first time since 1986. Canada’s top player was in doubt for the match after he strained his right hamstring playing for Bayern Munich earlier this month. Davies was cleared to play Wednesday when Canada faces second-ranked Belgium. Germany opens its World Cup campaign against Japan as it attempts to recover from its 2018 elimination from the group stage as the defending champions. Spain plays Costa Rica and Morocco faces Croatia in a full day for Group E.

Search effort intensifies after Indonesia quake killed 271

CIANJUR, Indonesia (AP) — More rescuers and volunteers have been deployed to search for the dead and missing from an earthquake in Indonesia that killed at least 271 people. With dozens missing and some remote areas still unreachable, the toll was likely to rise. More than 12,000 army personnel were deployed to boost the already thousands-strong search efforts. The operation was paused Wednesday afternoon due to heavy rains that made the landslide areas unstable. They will resume searching early Thursday. More than 2,000 people were injured, with many of them hooked to IVs and lying on stretchers and cots in tents outside overwhelmed hospitals. The moderate 5.6 magnitude quake struck late Monday afternoon on Indonesia’s densely populated main island of Java.

UK top court rules against Scottish independence vote plan

LONDON (AP) — The U.K. Supreme Court has ruled that Scotland does not have the power to hold a new referendum on independence without the consent of the British government. The judgment is a setback for the Scottish government’s campaign to break away from the United Kingdom. The top court ruled that the Scottish Parliament “does not have the power to legislate for a referendum on Scottish independence.” The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to hold a referendum next October with the question “Should Scotland be an independent country?” The Conservative U.K.-wide government in London refuses to approve a vote, saying the question was settled in a 2014 referendum that saw Scottish voters reject independence.

Gathering again? Tips for a safe and healthy Thanksgiving

After two years of a pandemic lull, more friends and families will be gathering again this Thanksgiving. The American Automobile Association predicts that travel in the U.S. will be nearly back to prepandemic volumes. That means it's time to brush up on basics to keep you and your guests safe, healthy and sane. Among the top tips from food safety experts? Don't wash the turkey, do wash your hands, refrigerate leftovers within two hours — and maybe leave that deep-fried Thanksgiving turkey to the professionals.

Salt, drought decimate buffaloes in Iraq's southern marshes

CHIBAYISH, Iraq (AP) — Iraq’s water buffaloes are suffering from dire water shortages in the country's iconic southern marshes. Herders are struggling to keep their animals alive and have watched many die, poisoned by salty water seeping into the low-lying wetlands. The marshes — a lush remnant of the cradle of civilization and a sharp contrast to the desert that prevails across much of the Middle East — were reborn after the 2003 fall of Saddam Hussein, when dams he had built to drain the area and root out Shiite rebels were dismantled. But today, drought that experts believe is spurred by climate change and invading salt, coupled with lack of political agreement between Iraq and Turkey, are endangering them again.