AP News Summary at 7:22 p.m. EDT

Russia probe memo wrongly withheld under Barr, court rules

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memorandum Barr cited in announcing that then-President Donald Trump had not committed obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation. The department had argued the 2019 memo represented the private deliberations of its own lawyers before any decision had been formalized, and was therefore exempt from disclosure. Friday’s decision by a federal appeals court said the Justice Department memo noted Mueller's report didn't accuse Trump of obstructing justice but also didn't exonerate him. The internal memo said that could be interpreted as implying an accusation against Trump if released to the public.

Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan's abortion ban

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan judge has blocked county prosecutors from enforcing a pre-Roe v. Wade abortion ban that would have allowed providers to be charged with a felony. The preliminary injunction Friday follows a state Court of Appeals ruling this month that a May preliminary injunction applies only to the attorney general’s office, not county prosecutors, who handle most criminal cases. Friday's ruling followed two days of witness testimony. Prosecutors in some of the state’s most populous counties have said they wouldn't charge providers regardless of the decision, but Republican prosecutors in Kent, Jackson and Macomb counties have said they should be able to enforce the 1931 law. David Kallman, an attorney for two Republican county prosecutors, says an appeal is planned.

Islamic State 'Beatle' gets life term for US hostage deaths

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A British man nicknamed one of the Beatles by his captives because of his English accent has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of four U.S. hostages captured by the Islamic State. Prosecutors say El Shafee Elsheikh is the most notorious member of the Islamic State ever to be convicted at trial in a U.S. court. A jury found him guilty of hostage taking resulting in the deaths of Americans James Foley, Steven Sotloff, Peter Kassig and Kayla Mueller. All but Mueller were executed in videotaped beheadings circulated online. Elsheikh lawyer said at Friday's sentencing hearing that he is appealing the conviction.

Witness about R. Kelly: I didn't want to 'carry his lies'

CHICAGO (AP) — A woman who says she was sexually abused hundreds of times by R. Kelly before she turned 18 has testified that she agonized several years ago about whether to cooperate with federal investigators who were looking into child abuse allegations involving the singer. The woman, who is now 37 and going by the pseudonym “Jane” at Kelly's Chicago trial, told the court Friday that she ultimately did cooperate with the investigation because she didn't want to “carry his lies.” During cross-examination, she conceded that she lied at one point when she told federal agents that she wasn’t sure if Kelly had abused minors other than her. She said she lied because she didn’t want to get others in trouble.

Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A fire at a munitions depot inside Russia forced the evacuation of two villages near the border with Ukraine, while two civilians were reported wounded by Russian shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as both sides traded accusations about fighting near the facility in southern Ukraine. The fire late Thursday struck the munitions storage building near the village of Timonovo in Russia’s Belgorod region on Ukraine’s northeastern border. About 1,100 people live in Timonovo and Soloti, about 15 miles (25 kilometers) from the border. No one was hurt, said Belgorod regional Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov on Friday.

Graham effort to delay testimony in election probe rejected

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal judge says Sen. Lindsey Graham’s appearance before a special grand jury should not be delayed while he continues to challenge it in court. The grand jury is investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in Georgia. Earlier this week, U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May ordered the South Carolina Republican to honor his subpoena for the grand jury. Graham’s attorneys appealed that order to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and asked May to stay her ruling while that appeal plays out. May declined that request Friday. Graham is currently scheduled to appear before the special grand jury on Tuesday. Representatives for Graham did not immediately respond Friday to messages seeking comment on May’s ruling.

Mexico arrests ex-attorney general in missing students case

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Prosecutors in Mexico say they have arrested the attorney general in the previous administration. The arrest Friday was apparently on charges that Jesús Murillo Karam mishandled investigations into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students from a radical teacher college. He was attorney general from 2012 to 2015 under then President Enrique Peña Nieto. The current attorney general has accused Murillo Karam of “orchestrating a massive media trick" in leading a cover-up in the case. Murillo Karam announced in 2014 that the students had been killed and burned at a garbage dump by a drug gang. But the investigation allegedly used torture, improper arrest and mishandling of evidence, allowing most of the suspects to walk free. The motive for the abudction remains unclear eight years later.

'I lost everything': Algeria reels from deadly wildfires

Algerian firefighters have extinguished all but one of over 50 wildfires that ravaged the country this week. The fires in the North African nation left at least 37 people dead and consumed crops and cork forests. The state news agency says Friday that four people have been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to crops in the El Tarf region, the epicenter of the fires. Algeria’s prime minister says the larger problem was the exceptional heat and winds that fanned the flames across the region. Similar extreme weather and fires have hit countries around Europe this summer.

Kobe Bryant's widow says crash photos turned grief to horror

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kobe Bryant's widow Vanessa testified she was only beginning to grieve the loss of her husband and their 13-year-old daughter in a helicopter crash when she was faced with the fresh horror of learning that deputies and firefighters had shared photos of their remains. Bryant cried frequently during the three hours she spent on the witness stand in Los Angeles federal court Friday. She's suing LA County for invasion-of-privacy over the photos. She testified that they have left her living in fear that they may surface publicly and her daughters may see them on social media.

Skepticism and hope as USA Gymnastics enters post-Nassar era

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — USA Gymnastics is attempting to take a major step forward as it enters the post-Larry Nassar era. The embattled organization unveiled a new logo this week. The logo is of red and blue flames symbolizing its rebirth. USA Gymnastics settled its legal issues with hundreds of athletes abused by the former national team doctor, a settlement that assured the organization's survival. USA Gymnastics has put together a new mission statement but president Li Li Leung says it will take actions and not words to make the changes necessary to produce a healthier and more athlete-centric culture.