AP News Summary at 7:23 p.m. EDT

Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — Democrats are celebrating a stunning victory for abortion rights in Republican stronghold Kansas as proof that the issue could turn back a Republican wave this fall. Republicans — and some Democrats — suggest that may not be so easy. But Kansas’ overwhelming vote against a measure that would have allowed Republican state lawmakers to ban abortion gave Democrats nationwide a badly needed dose of optimism. From Arizona to Georgia to Pennsylvania, Democrats have struggled under the weight of President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and deepening concerns about the economy. Biden, speaking at a White House event on abortion, declared: “This fight is not over. And we saw that last night in Kansas."

US-China ties on a precipice after Pelosi visit to Taiwan

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S.-China relations are teetering on a precipice after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan. Pelosi was greeted by a rapturous welcome in Taipei and applauded with strong bipartisan support in Washington despite White House misgivings. But her trip has enraged Beijing and will complicate already strained ties even after her departure. Already, China is preparing a show of force in the Taiwan Strait to make clear that its claims are non-negotiable on the island it regards as a renegade province. And, as the U.S. presses ahead with shows of support for Taiwan, including military sales and diplomatic lobbying, the escalating tensions have raised the risks of military confrontation, intentional or not.

NFL appeals 6-game suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson

A person familiar with the filing told The Associated Press that the NFL is seeking an indefinite suspension of at least one year plus a fine in appealing a disciplinary officer’s decision to suspend Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson for six games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter isn’t public. The NFL’s appeal gives Commissioner Roger Goodell or someone he designates authority to impose a stiffer penalty. League spokesman Brian McCarthy said it’s still to be determined whether Goodell or someone else will hear the appeal.

Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones says he now understands he was irresponsible to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax, and he now believes it was “100% real.” The Texas jury began deliberating on Wednesday how much the conspiracy theorist and Infowars host owes the parents of one of the children who were killed in the 2012 attack in Newtown, Connecticut. Testimony wrapped up with Jones telling the jurors that any compensation above $2 million “will sink us.” Jones also acknowledged that he was wrong to push false claims that the massacre didn’t happen. The parents suing Jones testified Tuesday that an apology wouldn't suffice and that Jones must pay. They are seeking at least $150 million.

Inspectors OK 1st Ukraine grain ship but no sign yet of more

ISTANBUL (AP) — The first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a Black Sea wartime deal has passed inspection in Istanbul and is heading on to Lebanon. Ukraine says 17 other vessels at its ports are loaded with grain and waiting permission to leave. There was no word yet, however, on when they could depart. Authorities said a joint civilian inspection team spent three hours Wednesday checking the cargo and crew on the ship Razoni. The wartime deal aimed to ease food security around the globe by creating a safe corridor across the Black Sea. Elsewhere, Russian forces kept up their bombardment of a southern Ukrainian city but in the east, Ukrainian forces said they repulsed over a dozen Russian assaults in Donetsk province.

Senate backs Finland, Sweden for NATO 95-1, rebuking Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Senators delivered an overwhelming bipartisan vote ratifying NATO membership for Finland and Sweden. Lawmakers call Wednesday's 95-1 vote to expand the Western defensive bloc a “slam-dunk” for U.S. national security and a day of reckoning for Russia's invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has sought quick entry for the two previously non-militarily aligned northern European countries to the Western military alliance. Senators invited the ambassadors of Finland and Sweden to the chamber for Wednesday's debate and vote. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, who visited Kyiv and the region earlier this year, urged a unanimous show of approval.

EPA announces flights to look for methane in Permian Basin

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it will conduct helicopter overflights to look for methane “super emitters” in the nation’s largest oil and gas producing region. EPA’s Region 6 headquarters in Dallas, Texas, issued a news release about a new enforcement effort in the Permian Basin on Monday, saying the flights would occur over the next two weeks. The announcement came four days after The Associated Press published an investigation that showed 533 oil and gas facilities in the region are emitting excessive amounts of methane and named the companies most responsible. Colorless and odorless, methane is a potent greenhouse gas that traps 83 times more heat in the atmosphere over a 20 year period than an equivalent amount of carbon dioxide.

Parkland jurors hear 3rd day of heartbreaking testimony

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Jurors in the trial of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz heard a third day of statements from families of his 17 victims. Three families testified Wednesday about their child who died at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. Gina Montalto's parents talked of her love of reading and how she saved a toddler from drowning. The father of Alex Schachter spoke of his son's trombone playing and love for basketball. Cara Loughran's family friend told about her Irish dance performances and how her excitement over an upcoming trip to the island that never happened. Cruz pleaded guilty to murder. The trial is only to decide whether he is sentenced to death or life.

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski has been killed in a car accident in her northern Indiana District. The Elkhart County sheriff's office says the 58-year-old Walorski and two staff members were inside a SUV that was hit head-on Wednesday afternoon by a car that crossed the centerline on a state highway. Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. Indiana Republican U.S. Sen. Todd Young said he was "devastated” by Walorski’s death and that he'll never forget her spirit and positive attitude.

Los Angeles mourning death of Dodgers' Vin Scully

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Flowers, candles and handwritten messages lie beneath a sign welcoming fans to Dodger Stadium at the main entrance on Vin Scully Avenue. Fans of all ages made their way to the ballpark and other points around Los Angeles to mourn the Hall of Fame broadcaster who died Tuesday night at age 94. Flowers and mementos decorated Scully's star on the Walk of Fame. Moments of silence were held around the major leagues. The self-effacing Scully would have appreciated the tributes but would have likely found them to be “a little bit embarrassing.” That's how he described the hoopla surrounding his retirement in 2016.