AP News Summary at 7:23 p.m. EDT

Ian swamps southwest Florida, trapping people in homes

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to over 1 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in homes. The hurricane’s center struck near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marched inland at about 9 mph (14 kph), Ian’s hurricane force winds were likely to be felt well into central Florida.

Russia poised to annex occupied Ukraine after sham vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia has positioned itself to formally annex parts of Ukraine after occupied areas held a Kremlin-orchestrated “referendum” — denounced as illegal and rigged by Kyiv and the West — to live under Moscow’s rule. Armed troops had gone door-to-door with election officials to collect ballots in five days of voting. The results were widely ridiculed as implausible and characterized as a land grab by an increasingly cornered Russian leadership following embarrassing military losses in Ukraine. Russia is calling up 300,000 reservists to fight in the war and warned it could resort to nuclear weapons. The European Commission president urged the European Union’s 27 member countries to slap more sanctions on Russian officials and trade over what he called sham referendums.

Cuba begins to turn on lights after Ian blacks out island

HAVANA (AP) — Cuban officials say they've begun to restore some power after Hurricane Ian knocked out electricity to the entire island. The storm that hit with Category 3 force also devastated some of the country’s most important tobacco farms when it hit the island’s western tip and killed at least two people. The Energy and Mines Ministry announced Wednesday it had restored energy to three regions by activating two large power plants. But Havana and other parts of western Cuba remain without power. Ian hit a Cuba that has been struggling with an economic crisis and already has suffered frequent power outages

EXPLAINER: How real are Putin's nuclear threats in Ukraine?

Russian President Vladimir Putin warns that he won’t hesitate to use nuclear weapons to ward off Ukraine’s attempt to reclaim control of Moscow-occupied areas that the Kremlin is about to annex. While the West dismisses that as a scare tactic, a top Putin lieutenant upped the ante by boldly saying the U.S. and its NATO allies wouldn’t dare strike Russia, even if it used nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Others in the West, like former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, say that the Russian threats should be taken seriously, arguing that it’s not a a sign of weakness but of political wisdom.

Record methane leak flows from damaged Baltic Sea pipelines

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Danish official says the Nord Stream gas leaks in the Baltic Sea could emit the equivalent of one third of Denmark’s total annual greenhouse gas emissions. That would also be five times the amount of the potent greenhouse gas as was emitted during the Aliso Canyon well disaster in California in 2015-2016. A chemical engineer estimated the amount will turn out to be less, but still double what escaped at Aliso Canyon. Methane is a very potent greenhouse gas, able to warm the atmosphere 82.5 times more than carbon dioxide.

California governor approves farmworker unionization law

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom has approved one of the most contentious bills before him this year. It's a measure aiding efforts by farmworkers to unionize that was backed by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Their support pinned Newsom in a difficult political position after his office previously criticized the proposal. The bill he signed Wednesday will allow farmworkers who provide much of the nation’s fruits and vegetables to vote by mail in union elections. Proponents say that will help protect workers from union busting and other intimidation. Farm owners say it lacks necessary safeguards to prevent fraud.

Records contradict Majewski's account of military punishment

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Republican congressional candidate in Ohio who's facing criticism for misrepresenting his military service was reprimanded and demoted for drunken driving on a U.S. air base in 2001. That's according to documents from J.R. Majewski’s personnel file that were provided to The Associated Press and independently authenticated. They undermine the campaign's previous explanation that he got into a fight, and that led to the disciplinary measures and ultimately to the Air Force rejecting him from reenlistment. It's another instance where the recorded history of Majewski’s service diverges from what he's told voters. Majewski acknowledges he was punished for drunken driving. But he didn't explain why his campaign previously gave a different account.

Churches defend clergy loophole in child sex abuse reporting

Clergy in 33 states are exempt from laws requiring professionals such as teachers, physicians and psychotherapists to report information about alleged child abuse to police or child welfare officials. That loophole has resulted in an unknown number of predators being allowed to continue abusing children for years despite having confessed the behavior to religious officials. An Associated Press review finds that over the past two decades, more than 130 bills have been proposed in state legislatures to create or amend child sex abuse reporting laws. After intense opposition from religious groups, the clergy privilege remained unchanged. Often, legislative efforts to close the loophole run up against lawmakers who are also church members.

Jurors must decide how much Newtown families suffering worth

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut jury soon will have the difficult task of coming up with a dollar amount conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay for promoting the idea that the Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. That's after watching emotional testimony this week which included the parents of slain children breaking down on the witness stand. A judge last year found Jones and his company liable by default for defaming and inflicting emotional distress on the plaintiffs. They are eight families who lost loved ones in the 2012 massacre and an FBI agent who was among the first responders.

Vaccine appears to protect against monkeypox, CDC says

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. public health officials say at-risk people who have received just one dose of the monkeypox vaccine have appeared to be significantly less likely to get sick from the virus. Still, on Wednesday they urged a second dose for full protection. It's the first look public health officials have offered into how the Jynneos vaccine is working against the monkeypox outbreak. The virus is primarily spread among men who have sex with infected men.