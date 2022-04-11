AP News Summary at 11:57 p.m. EDT

Mariupol mayor says siege has killed more than 10K civilians

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The mayor of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol says more than 10,000 civilians have died in the Russian siege of his city and the full death toll could surpass twice that number. Speaking by phone Monday with The Associated Press, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said corpses “carpeted” the streets of the city. He said Russian forces brought mobile cremation equipment to the city to dispose of the bodies and accused Russian forces of refusing to allow humanitarian convoys into the city in an attempt to disguise the carnage. Mariupol has been cut off by Russian attacks and has suffered some of the most brutal assaults of the war.

Philadelphia to restore indoor mask mandate as cases rise

Philadelphia has become the first major U.S. city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate after reporting a sharp increase in coronavirus infections. The city's top health official said Monday she wants to forestall a potential new wave driven by the omicron subvariant. Dr. Cheryl Bettigole says that COVID-19 cases in the city have risen more than 50% in 10 days. That's the threshold at which the city’s guidelines call for people to wear masks indoors. Health inspectors will start enforcing the mask mandate at city businesses starting April 18. Most states and cities dropped their masking requirements in February and early March.

Biden aims at 'ghost gun' violence with new federal rule

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking fresh aim at “ghost guns,” the privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up in violent crimes. At the White House on Monday, Biden highlighted the Justice Department’s work to finalize new regulations to crack down on the guns. He also announced the nomination of Steve Dettelbach, who served as a U.S. attorney in Ohio from 2009 to 2016, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Still, the announcement of the new regulation also highlighted the limits of Biden’s influence to push a sweeping congressional overhaul of the nation’s firearm laws. Congress has deadlocked on legislative proposals to reform gun laws for a decade.

Ex-officer convicted of storming Capitol to disrupt Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has convicted a former Virginia police officer of storming the U.S. Capitol with another off-duty officer to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Jurors on Monday convicted former Rocky Mount police officer Thomas Robertson of all six counts he faced stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot, including charges that he interfered with police officers at the Capitol. His sentencing hearing wasn’t immediately scheduled. Robertson’s jury trial was the second among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. The first ended last month with jurors convicting a Texas man, Guy Reffitt, of all five counts in his indictment.

US orders consular staff to leave Shanghai amid COVID surge

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. has ordered all non-emergency consular staff to leave Shanghai, which is under a tight lockdown to contain a COVID-19 surge. Many residents in the city of 26 million have been confined to their homes for up to three weeks as China maintains its “zero-COVID” strategy of handling outbreaks with strict isolation and mass testing. But people living under the restrictions have described an increasingly desperate situation, with families unable to obtain food and daily necessities. The State Department said the order is an upgrade from the advisory last week that made the decision to leave voluntary. China’s government and the entirely state-controlled media are growing increasingly defensive about complaints over the COVID-19 prevention measures.

EXPLAINER: Where do US opioid trials, settlements stand?

A trial on whether pharmacy chain Walgreens bears responsibility for the opioid crisis started Monday in Florida on the heels of opening statements last week in another opioid trial in West Virginia. The cases are pressing ahead even as companies have been settling many of the claims filed by state and local governments across the U.S. Going to trial brings risk for both sides. If the suing governments win, they could get major payments. But rulings for the companies could help bolster their cases that they shouldn't be held liable for a complicated epidemic linked to the deaths of more than 500,000 Americans over two decades.

EXPLAINER: 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot could be tried again

DETROIT (AP) — A jury last week couldn't reach a unanimous verdict for two men charged with a conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. It means the federal government can take Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. to trial again. A hung jury is unable to unanimously agree on whether someone is guilty or innocent. It could be just one person on the 12-member panel who disagrees with the others. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow would be surprised if prosecutors fold, citing allegations of a violent plot against a governor. U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge says his team will get back to work on the case. Two other men were acquitted of all charges.

UN: Nearly two-thirds of Ukraine's children have fled homes

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. children's agency says nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion. And UNICEF says the United Nations has verified that 142 children have been killed, though the numbers is almost certainly much higher. UNICEF’s emergency programs director told the U.N. Security Council on Monday that having 4.8 million of Ukraine’s 7.5 million children displaced in such a short time is “quite incredible.” Manuel Fontaine said it was something he had not before seen happen so quickly in 31 years of humanitarian work.

Families, doctors contest Alabama transgender treatment ban

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Families with transgender teens have sued the state of Alabama to block a law that makes it a crime for doctors to treat trans youth under 19 with puberty blockers or hormones to help affirm their gender identity. It was one of two separate lawsuits filed in federal court Monday. The lawsuit were filed three days after Republican Gov. Kay Ivey signed the measure into law. The law will go into effect next month unless blocked by the court. Violations will be punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean win big at CMT Music Awards

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (AP) — Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean were the big winners at the CMT music awards. Underwood and Aldean won video of the year and collaborative video of the year Monday night for their duet “If I Didn’t Love You” on the show from Nashville, Tennessee that uses fan votes to honor the best in country music videos. The Judds reunited on the show for their first major awards show performance in more than two decades. Kelsea Ballerini, who was scheduled to co-host the show with Anthony Mackie before testing positive for COVID-19, hosted segments of the show from home and moved her performance to her backyard.

