AP News Summary at 7:32 a.m. EDT

Trump search: What may come next in inquiry with legal peril

WASHINGTON (AP) — A newly released FBI document helps flesh out the contours of an investigation into classified documents at President Donald Trump’s Florida estate. But plenty of questions remain, especially because half the affidavit, which spelled out the FBI’s rationale for searching the property, was blacked out. A Justice Department official has described the inquiry as in its early stages, suggesting more work is ahead as investigators review the documents they removed and continue interviewing witnesses. At a minimum, the investigation presents a political distraction for Trump as he lays the groundwork for a potential presidential run. And then there’s the obvious legal peril.

Cities near Ukrainian nuclear plant shelled

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian rocket and artillery strikes have hit areas across the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, as fears persist that fighting in the vicinity could damage the plant and cause a radiation leak. Russian forces took control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant soon after the war began and hold adjacent territory along the left bank of the wide river. Ukraine controls the right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each of them about 10 kilometers (six miles) from the plant. Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, the governor said. Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets.

Medic who cared for Mariupol wounded heads for Ukraine front

KHARKIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Ukrainian paramedic who won praise for his bravery in the siege of Mariupol now works to save soldiers on the front lines of Ukraine's war with Russia. For 22 days, the man barely slept and rarely took off his red paramedic uniform as he raced around his hometown of Mariupol, rescuing those wounded by the Russian bombs and shells pummeling the city. When he finally escaped Mariupol, he still did not rest. Instead, he joined an organization that sends medics to the front lines in eastern Ukraine. He could see no other way of making sense of the horrors he witnessed in Mariupol. The port city endured some of the worst horrors of the war and became a worldwide symbol of Ukrainian resistance to Russia’s invasion.

At 90, the Venice Film Festival looks better than ever

For director and actor Olivia Wilde, the dream of the Venice International Film Festival was woven into the fabric of her new film, “Don’t Worry Darling.” Ending up there became a shorthand for the type of movie she wanted to make. And she got her wish: It is among the many starry films debuting at the festival, which kicks off on Wednesday in the Northern Italian city with the premiere of “White Noise,” one of several Netflix films kicking off awards campaigns. Also among the slate are anticipated films from Todd Field, Darren Aronofsky, Laura Poitras, Alejandro G. Iñárritu and Netflix's Marilyn Monroe film “Blonde” starring Ana de Armas.

Pakistan flooding deaths pass 1,000 in 'climate catastrophe'

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Officials in Pakistan say deaths from widespread flooding have topped 1,000 since mid-June and the country’s climate minister called the deadly monsoon season “a serious climate catastrophe.” Flash flooding from the heavy rains has washed away villages and crops as soldiers and rescue workers evacuated stranded residents to the safety of relief camps and provided food to thousands of displaced Pakistanis. The country’s National Disaster Management Authority reported Sunday the death toll since the monsoon season began earlier than normal this year — in mid- June — reached 1,033 people after new fatalities were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and southern Sindh provinces.

US sails warships through Taiwan Strait in 1st since Pelosi

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — The U.S. Navy is sailing two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the first such transit publicized since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. The U.S. 7th Fleet said the USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville were conducting a routine transit through the strait on Sunday. The cruisers are sailing the waterway at a time of tensions over Taiwan. China conducted many military exercises in the Strait earlier this month to punish Taiwan after Pelosi visited the self-ruled island against Beijing’s threats. The U.S. said the sailing route was beyond the territorial seas of any state.

Strike deadlock shuts Nigerian universities for months

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A strike declared by lecturers in Nigerian public universities has now clocked six months, affecting an estimated 2.5 million students who do not have other means of learning. Such strikes are common in this West African nation with more than 100 public universities. The latest, however, further hurts an education sector that has been underfunded for many years and which is yet to recover from a COVID-19 lockdown when a similar strike lasted for most of 2020. “Nobody is talking about school again,” says Adenekan Ayomide, a student at the University of Abuja in Nigeria’s capital. Talks between the lecturers and the government ended in deadlock this month, dashing hopes of a compromise agreement.

Bills release punter Matt Araiza after gang rape allegation

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — In the face of a major public backlash and internal questions over the decision to award Matt Araiza the punting job, the Buffalo Bills reversed course by cutting the rookie on Saturday, two days after a lawsuit was filed alleging the player and two college teammates gang-raped a teenager last fall. The decision to cut ties with the 22-year-old comes two days after the Bills backed the player based on the findings of what the team called its “thorough examination” of the allegations. And it comes less than a week after the the team cleared the way for Araiza to take over the punting duties by cutting returning veteran Matt Haack on Monday.

Coming to a theater near you: $3 movie tickets for one day

NEW YORK (AP) — For one day, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of American theaters as part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” to lure moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. The Cinema Foundation, a non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners, on Sunday announced that Sept. 3 will be a nationwide discount day in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 screens. Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as are all major film studios. In participating theaters, tickets will be no more than $3 for every showing, in every format. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.

MTV VMAs ready to host, honor some of music's biggest acts

NEW YORK (AP) — The MTV Video Music Awards are back Sunday with some of the biggest names in music vying for the network’s fabled Moon Person statue. Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow and Kendrick Lamar are tied for leading nominees with seven apiece. Harlow and Lil Nas X’s collaboration “Industry Baby” propelled their nominations, landing them in competition for artist of the year along with Drake, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles and Lizzo. The VMAs are being being held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and will air beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern. Harlow is pulling double duty, joining LL Cool J and Nicki Minaj as the show’s emcees.