AP News Summary at 7:27 a.m. EDT

US, SKorea open to expanded military drills to deter North

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol say after meeting that they will consider expanded joint military exercises to deter the nuclear threat from North Korea. The announcement Saturday during Biden's visit to Seoul reflects a shift in direction from former U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump had considered scrapping the exercises and had expressed affection for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The announcement may also put to rest concerns in Seoul that Washington would revert to the Obama administration's policy of “strategic patience” in which it largely looked the other way while North Korea expanded its nuclear arsenal.

In biggest victory yet, Russia claims to capture Mariupol

POKROVSK, Ukraine (AP) — In what would be its biggest victory yet in the war with Ukraine, Russia claimed to have captured the strategic port city of Mariupol. The announcement came Friday after a nearly three-month siege that reduced much of the city to a smoking ruin. More than 20,000 civilians are feared dead. Russia reported the “complete liberation” of the Azovstal steel plant, which was the last stronghold of Ukrainian resistance. There was no immediate confirmation from Ukraine. In other developments, the West moved to pour billions more in aid into Ukraine, and fighting raged in the Donbas, the industrial heartland in eastern Ukraine that Russia is bent on capturing.

Adoptions another facet of life halted by war in Ukraine

LEEDS, Maine (AP) — The ripple effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have been devastating for families of all kinds, including those who have seen their prospective adoptions put on hold. Ukraine has stopped all international adoptions as the country copes with the turmoil unleashed on its courts by the war. Children, including orphans, have also fled or been displaced. The National Council For Adoption says there are more than 300 children previously hosted by American families that were seeking to adopt them at the time the war started. U.S. families meanwhile are trying to keep the bonds with the children in Europe strong.

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Herschel Walker's ties to veterans program face scrutiny

WASHINGTON (AP) — Herschel Walker boasts of his charity work helping members of the military who struggle with mental health. The football legend and leading Republican Senate candidate in Georgia says the outreach is done through a program he created, called Patriot Support. But court filings and company documents offer a more complicated picture. They show Walker did not found the program. It's also not a charity. It's an arm of a for-profit hospital chain. Court documents reveal the company has a checkered history treating veterans and reached a $122 million settlement after the Justice Department sued for improperly treating patients. The company denies the allegations. Walker's campaign criticized the media for writing a story about the program.

North Korea reports more fevers as Kim claims virus progress

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it has found nearly 220,000 more people with feverish symptoms, even as leader Kim Jong Un claims progress in slowing a largely undiagnosed spread of COVID-19 across an unvaccinated population of 26 million. The outbreak has caused concern about serious tragedies in the poor, isolated country with one of the world’s worst health care systems and a high tolerance for civilian suffering. Experts say North Korea is almost certainly downplaying the true scale of the viral spread, including a strangely small death toll, to soften the political blow on Kim, who seemed to hint at relaxing his pandemic response.

Poles need EU funds as they help Ukrainians, ambassador says

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Ukraine's ambassador to neighboring Poland says his country is grateful for the welcome that Poles have given to millions of Ukrainians, but hopes the European Union will soon release billions of euros to Poland so that helping those fleeing the war does not come “at the cost of the Polish people.” Ambassador Andrii Deshchytsia said that while there have been no real social tensions in the three months since Ukrainians began crossing into Poland seeking safety, he worries they could appear in the future given how much Poland has done. The government has extended free medical care, education and other social services to the Ukrainians, while more than 80% of them are being housed in private Polish homes.

New maps create challenge for women seeking reelection

CHICAGO (AP) — For some female incumbents running for reelection in Congress this year, holding their seats comes with a new challenge. Because of redistricting, some of those congressional districts will be tougher to win. It’s too early to know how many female representatives were hurt by the once-a-decade process because maps haven’t been finalized in several states. But in states with new district boundaries set, the Center for American Women in Politics at Rutgers University found more than a dozen women who are running in significantly tougher territory. This comes as female representatives make up about 28% of the 435 House members.

Biden risks troubled Americas summit in Los Angeles

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Summit of the Americas is a little more than two weeks away in Los Angeles, and there's still no clear answer on which countries are going. The confusion is a sign of chaotic preparations for the event, which the United States is hosting for the first time since the inaugural summit in 1994. Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has threatened to boycott if Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua aren’t included. President Joe Biden is considering inviting a Cuban representative as an observer, according to a U.S. official, but it's unclear if that will be an adequate compromise.

Early Australian election vote count indicates close result

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — There has been no uniform swing in early counting of votes that indicates a close result in Australia’s tight race. The election on Saturday will decide whether Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s conservative government can defy odds and rule for a fourth three-year term. Opposition leader Anthony Albanese’s center-left Labor Party ended the six-week campaign as a favorite to win its first election since 2007. But Morrison defied the opinion polls in 2019 by leading his coalition to a narrow victory. Minor parties and independents appeared to be taking votes from the major parties, which increases the likelihood of a hung parliament and a minority government. A record proportion of postal votes because of the pandemic adds to the uncertainty in early counting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0