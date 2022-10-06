AP News Summary at 7:46 a.m. EDT

Gunman kills 35 in attack starting at Thai child care center

BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities say a former police officer killed at least 24 children and 11 adults in a gun and knife attack that began at a child care center in Thailand. The assailant fled the first scene, shooting from his car as he drove home, before killing his wife and child and taking his own life. It was the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history. Photos and videos posted online of the day care showed the floor of one room was smeared with blood and sleeping mats scattered about. Authorities identified the assailant as a former police officer and said he attacked a child care center in the northeastern Thai town of Nongbua Lamphu.

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a powerful Russian military and added to the tensions surrounding an ill-planned military mobilization. They have also fueled fighting among Kremlin insiders and left Russian President Vladimir Putin increasingly cornered.

Greece: 21 dead, dozens missing, after 2 migrant ships sink

KYTHIRA, Greece (AP) — Bodies are floating amid splintered wreckage in the water off a Greek island as the death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats in Greek waters rises to 21, with many still missing. Residents of the island of Kythira pulled shipwrecked migrants to safety up steep cliffs in dramatic rescues after their sailboat broke up on the rocks surrounding the island. Hundreds of miles east, the coast guard on the island of Lesbos said 16 young women and one young man had died when their dinghy went down. The deadly incidents stoked tension between neighbors Greece and Turkey, which are locked in a heated dispute over migration and maritime boundaries.

N.Korea flies warplanes near S.Korea after missile launches

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea flew 12 warplanes near their mutual border on Thursday, prompting South Korea to scramble 30 military planes in response. The highly unusual incident came hours after North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in its sixth round of missile tests in less than two weeks. South Korea’s military says eight North Korean fighter jets and four bombers flew in formation near the border and are believed to have conducted air-to-surface firing drills. Tensions have risen sharply on the Korean Peninsula as North Korea’s recent barrage of missile tests prompted South Korea, the United States and Japan to conduct joint drills in response.

French writer Annie Ernaux awarded Nobel Prize in literature

STOCKHOLM (AP) — This year’s Nobel Prize in literature has been awarded to French author Annie Ernaux. The 82-year-old was cited for “the courage and clinical acuity with which she uncovers the roots, estrangements and collective restraints of personal memory,” the Nobel committee said. Ernaux's more than 20 books, most of them very short, chronicle events in her life and the lives of those around her. They present uncompromising portraits of sexual encounters, abortion, illness and the deaths of her parents. Last year’s prize went to U.K.-based Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, whose novels explore the impact of migration on individuals and societies. The 2022 Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday.

Russian rockets slam into Ukrainian city near nuclear plant

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A regional leader says seven Russian rockets have slammed into residential buildings in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, killing one person and trapping at least five in the city close to Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant. The predawn strikes Thursday came hours after Ukraine’s president announced that the country’s military had retaken three more villages in one of the regions illegally annexed by Russia. Zaporizhzhia is home to Europe’s largest nuclear plant, now under Russian occupation. The city of the same name remains under Ukrainian control. The head of the U.N.’s nuclear watchdog is expected to visit Kyiv this week to discuss the situation at the power plant.

Fetterman records show light schedule as Pa. lieutenant gov.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — In his campaign for a crucial U.S. Senate seat, Democrat John Fetterman takes credit for transforming Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor’s office into a "bully pulpit" to advance progressive causes. Records from his time in office offer a different portrait. They show Fetterman typically kept a light work schedule and was often absent from state business. That's according to an Associated Press review of his daily calendars and attendance records. The review found he had nothing listed on his schedule during nearly one-third of his workdays in the $179,000-a-year job. Fetterman says he's shown he can have an impact "beyond the prescribed power of a given office.”

‘Our worst fears': Kidnapped baby, parents, uncle found dead

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Police say a baby girl, her parents and uncle have been found dead in a central California orchard two days after they were kidnapped at gunpoint from their business. Sheriff Vern Warnke announced Wednesday that the bodies were found in a Merced County orchard and told reporters: “Our worst fears have been confirmed.” Warnke did not release any information about how and when police believe they were killed. He said the victims were close to each other when found by a farm worker in a remote area. The announcement came after authorities released surveillance video of a man kidnapping the 8-month-old, her parents and uncle on Monday. Authorities say they taken by a convicted robber who tried to kill himself a day after the kidnappings.

At least 66 US clinics have halted abortions, institute says

At least 66 clinics have stopped providing abortions in 15 states since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade. That's according to a Guttmacher Institute analysis released Thursday. The institute is a research group that supports abortion rights. The analysis examines the impact of state laws on access to abortion in the 100 days since that landmark decision on June 24. As of October 2, there were no providers offering abortions in 14 of these 15 states. The number of clinics providing abortions in the 15 states dropped from 79 to 13.

Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

MONDOLIKO, Indonesia (AP) — For years, the tide would flood Asiyah's home along the northern coast of Java, Indonesia. Rising seas and stronger tides as an effect of climate change had destroyed her village's crops and washed away dirt paths people walked along. She and her family eventually abandoned their home and moved to drier land, becoming climate migrants as many of their neighbors had before them. Their story illustrates how climate change can play a major factor in forcing people to migrate.