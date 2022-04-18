AP News Summary at 7:42 a.m. EDT

Ukrainian mayor: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials say Russian missiles hit the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, killing at least seven people. The attack came as Moscow’s troops stepped up strikes on infrastructure in preparation for an all-out assault on the east. Plumes of thick, black smoke rose over Lviv after a series of explosions shattered windows and started fires. The city and the rest of western Ukraine have seen only sporadic strikes during almost two months of war and have become a relative safe haven for people from parts of the country where fighting has been more intense.

US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead

HAMPTON, S.C. (AP) — The lawyer for a man arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a South Carolina mall tells news outlets his client fired in self-defense. Attorney Todd Rutherford represents Jewayne Price, who currently faces a charge of illegally carrying a pistol. A judge said Sunday that Price could be released on house arrest with a $25,000 surety bond. Saturday’s shooting in Columbia was one of two Easter weekend shootings in South Carolina with multiple victims, and one of three in the nation. Nine people were hurt early Sunday in a Hampton County, South Carolina, nightclub shooting. Gunfire at a Pittsburgh party caused multiple injuries and killed two minors.

Shanghai quarantine: 24-hour lights, no hot showers

BEIJING (AP) — Thousands of people in Shanghai who test positive for the coronavirus but have few or no symptoms are being ordered into quarantine centers in exhibition halls and other buildings. The move is part of official efforts to contain China's biggest coronavirus outbreak since the 2-year-old pandemic began. Most of Shanghai was shut down starting March 28 after case numbers soared. The biggest quarantine center is in the National Exhibition and Convention Center, which has beds for 50,000 people. One resident says lights there are left on all night, making it hard to sleep, and she has yet to find a hot shower.

Tesla stockholders ask judge to silence Musk in fraud case

DETROIT (AP) — A group of Tesla shareholders suing CEO Elon Musk over some 2018 tweets about taking the company private is asking a federal judge to order Musk to stop commenting on the case. The lawyers also say the judge in the case has ruled that Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” to take Tesla private were false. They allege that the tweets manipulated Tesla's stock price and cost them money. Musk said Thursday that he had the money to take Tesla private, and he agreed to settle only because bankers told him he had to or they would stop lending money. But the stockholders' lawyers say Musk is trying to influence potential jurors. Musk's lawyer says he truthfully tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private and could have done it.

Turkey launches new ground, air offensive in northern Iraq

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has launched a new ground and air cross-border offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq. Turkey's defense minister says Turkish jets and artillery struck targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK, and commando troops then crossed into the region by land or were airlifted by helicopters. The PKK maintains bases in northern Iraq and has used the territory for attacks on Turkey. Turkey has conducted numerous cross-border operations against the group. Akar announced the new operation in a video posted on his ministry’s website early Monday. The PKK, which has been fighting the Turkish state since 1984, is designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and the European Union.

On Tax Day, an extension may be better than rushing a return

WASHINGTON (AP) — Monday is Tax Day, the federal deadline for individual tax filings and payments. The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms. The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals, Nina Tross, says if people haven’t filed their taxes by now they’re better off filing an extension. Tross adds that filing an extension has “zero effect” as long as filers have paid their income taxes by Tax Day. Tross warns that rushing a return to meet the deadline only to have to amend it later is likely to draw a second look by the IRS.

Bosnians warn Ukrainians: It's a long journey to justice

SARAJEVO, Bosnia (AP) — Survivors of war crimes committed during Bosnia’s 1992-95 war say the victims of ongoing human rights abuses in Ukraine should learn from their experience of fighting for justice, but that they must first make peace with the fact that reaching it will inevitably be a lengthy and painful process. It took decades to arrest and try the wartime Bosnian Serb leaders, and three decades since the start of that war more than 7,000 people remain unaccounted-for. But the victims say each war crimes conviction is another undeniable proof what they suffered, and the people of Ukraine will want the same.

Biden to require US-made steel, iron for infrastructure

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is taking a key step to ensure federal dollars will support U.S. manufacturing. New guidance being issued Monday will require material for projects like bridges, highways and broadband internet funded by last year's infrastructure package be produced in the U.S. Waivers can be granted if the material costs too much or cannot be sufficiently provided by domestic factories. Ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, President Joe Biden hopes to create more jobs, ease supply chain strains and reduce the reliance on China. He's betting that more domestic production will ultimately reduce price pressures to blunt Republican attacks that his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package triggered higher prices.

Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running

HOPKINTON, Mass. (AP) — Runners are gearing up for the Boston Marathon, marking the return of the prestigious race to its springtime spot for the first time since the pandemic began. Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 20 from the Massachusetts National Guard that walks the course annually out at 6 a.m., announcing the start in Hopkinton of the 126th Boston Marathon. It has been only six months since athletes raced 26.2 miles to Copley Square in Boston. The 2020 race was called off because of the pandemic. And the 2021 version was postponed, then held in October. That was the first fall edition of the marathon. More than 28,000 runners were signed up to run Monday.

Asian shares sink as China says 1Q growth at 4.8%

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares are mostly lower in Asia after China reported that its economy expanded at a 4.8% annual pace in the last quarter. Markets in Europe and in Hong Kong and Sydney were closed for holidays. Oil prices retreated, while U.S. futures were lower after benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Seoul and Shanghai. China's growth has fallen well below the official target of 5.5% for 2022. In quarterly terms the economy grew 1.3% compared with 1.4% in the last quarter of 2021. Slowing growth in the world's second largest economy would have a ripple effect among its trading partners, especially in Asia. Wall Street benchmarks declined last week before closing for the Easter holiday.

