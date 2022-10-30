AP News Summary at 7:31 a.m. EDT

S. Korea in shock, grief as 151 die in Halloween crowd surge

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Concerned relatives raced to hospitals in search of their loved ones Sunday as South Korea grieved the deaths of at least 151 people, mostly in their teens and 20s, who got trapped and crushed after a huge Halloween party crowd surged into a narrow alley in a nightlife district in Seoul. Tens of thousands of people were believed to have gathered in Itaewon for festivities on Saturday night. Witnesses say the streets were so densely clogged with people and slow-moving vehicles that it was practically impossible for emergency workers and ambulances to reach the alley near Hamilton Hotel, as the situation quickly developed into one of the country’s worst disasters in years.

Itaewon: An inclusive, multicultural hub hit with tragedy

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Itaewon is the hilly neighborhood where at least 151 people were killed in a Halloween crowd surge. It's also Seoul’s most internationalized district and the heart of its nightlife. A long and narrow street wedged between two of the city’s biggest parks and the War Memorial of Korea museum, Itaewon has long been popular among foreign residents and tourists thanks in large part to a U.S. military garrison that was once nearby. In recent years, the days around Halloween have filled Itaewon’s lively streets with partygoers — expat and Korean alike — dressed up in holiday costumes.

Global concern on Russia's suspension of Ukraine grain deal

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — U.S. President Joe Biden has warned that global hunger could increase because of Russia’s suspension of a U.N.-brokered deal to allow safe passage for ships carrying Ukrainian grain. He spoke after Russia announced it would immediately halt participation in the agreement, alleging that Ukraine carried out a drone attack Saturday against Russia’s Black Sea Fleet off the coast of occupied Crimea. Ukraine has denied the attack. The grain initiative has allowed more than 9 million tons of grain in 397 ships to safely leave Ukrainian ports since it was signed in July. It was to be renewed in late November. The grain agreement has succeeded in lowering global food prices, which have fallen by approximately 15% from their peak in March.

Brazil’s polarizing Bolsonaro-Lula contest goes to voters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilians began voting Sunday in a polarizing presidential runoff election pitting far-right President Jair Bolsonaro against his political nemesis, former leftist President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Both are well-known, divisive figures who stir passion as much as loathing. The incumbent vows to safeguard conservative Christian values, while the challenger promises to return the country to a more prosperous past. More than 120 million Brazilians are expected to cast ballots. Because the vote is conducted electronically, the final result is usually available within hours of the polls closing.

Somalia's president says at least 100 killed in car bombings

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s president says at least 100 people were killed in Saturday’s two car bombings at a busy junction in the capital and the toll could rise. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told journalists that nearly 300 other people were wounded. It was the deadliest attack in Somalia since a truck bombing at the same spot in October 2017 killed more than 500 people. The al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group, which often targets the capital, has claimed responsibility. The group has been angered by a high-profile new offensive by the government that also aims to shut down its financial network.

Philippine storm victims feared tsunami, ran toward mudslide

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A Philippine official says many victims of a huge mudslide in a southern coastal village had thought a tsunami was approaching and ran to higher ground at the foot of a mountain. They were instead hit by a boulder-laden deluge set off by torrential rains from Tropical Storm Nalgae. At least 18 bodies have been dug out by rescuers in the muddy mound that now covers much of Kusiong village in Maguindanao province, among the hardest-hit by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which blew out of the northwestern Philippines on Sunday. Officials fear 80 to 100 more people, including entire families, may have been buried by the mudslide in Kusiong.

Israel's Haredi voters drift hard right in leadership vacuum

JERUSALEM (AP) — One of Israel’s most extremist politicians, known for his inflammatory anti-Arab speeches and stunts, is attracting new supporters from a previously untapped demographic. His appeal is growing among young ultra-Orthodox Jews, one of the fastest-growing segments of the country’s population. Itamar Ben-Gvir’s sharp rise in popularity in the last three years has transformed him from a fringe provocateur to a central player in Tuesday’s parliament election. His popularity among young Haredim reflects a shift in the political preferences of a community that cleaves to a strict adherence to religious tradition and typically voted for two main parties.

Powerball grand prize climbs to $1B without a jackpot winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot keeps getting larger because players keep losing. It happened again Saturday night as no one matched all six numbers and won the estimated $825 million grand prize. That means the next drawing Monday night will be for a massive $1 billion through an annuity or $497.3 million in cash. The winning numbers Saturday night were: white balls 19, 31, 40, 46, 57 and the red power ball 23. A Florida ticket holder scooped up $2 million by matching all five white balls and six tickets won $1 million each, including two in California, two in Michigan, one in Maryland and one in Texas. Monday's increased jackpot will be the second-largest in U.S. history. The biggest prize was a $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won by three ticketholders in 2016.

Astros burst ahead, beat Phillies 5-2, tie World Series 1-1

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez made a five-run lead stand up after Houston’s lightning first-inning burst, Alex Bregman homered and the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 to tie the World Series at one game apiece. Just like in Game 1, the Astros rushed to a 5-0 lead. Unlike ace Justin Verlander in the opener, Valdez and Houston held on. Valdez rebounded from a pair of poor outings in last year’s Series to pitch shutout ball into the seventh, and the bullpen survived a couple of jams to close things out. Jose Altuve, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez all doubled as Houston took a two-run lead four pitches in against Zack Wheeler. An error allowed another run in the first and Bregman added a two-run homer in the fifth.

Flashy Dubai will cash in on a World Cup a short flight away

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The FIFA World Cup may be bringing as many as 1.2 million fans to Qatar, but the nearby flashy emirate of Dubai is also looking to cash in on the major sports tournament taking place just a short flight away. Some soccer fan clubs already say they’ll be commuting during the cup to Qatar on 45-minute flights from Dubai, the skyscraper-studded, beachfront city-state in the United Arab Emirates. Dubai’s airlines, bars, restaurants, shopping malls and other attractions hope to benefit, further boosting their rebounding tourism industry in the crucial fall and winter months and after the blows delivered by the coronavirus pandemic.