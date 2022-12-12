AP News Summary at 7:29 p.m. EST

US blizzard expected to impact millions in Rockies, Midwest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A massive winter storm blowing toward the center of the United States on Monday is threatening millions of people with heavy snow, freezing rain and flooding. The National Weather Service warned that there would be “numerous, widespread, and impactful weather hazards in the heart of the country this week.” Across the Rockies and into the northern Plains and parts of the Midwest, people were warned to prepare for blizzard-like conditions. Those farther south in Texas and Louisiana could see severe hail, winds and tornadoes by Tuesday. The storm will continue southeast into Florida later in the week, forecasters said.

Trump probe subpoena served on Georgia secretary of state

ATLANTA (AP) — The office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has received a subpoena related to special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation of former President Donald Trump. Smith was appointed last month not only to oversee the Justice Department investigation into the presence of classified documents at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate — but also aspects of a separate probe involving the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 and Trump’s scramble to remain in power. The subpoena received by Raffensperger’s office Monday follows subpoenas served last week in other states and counties. Like those other locations, Georgia was a target of Trump and his allies as they sought to overturn his loss in the 2020 election.

Anger in rural areas fuel protests against Peru government

ANDAHUAYLAS, Peru (AP) — The anger of Peruvians against their government is nowhere more visible than in a remote rural Andean community where the poor have struggled for years. The people of Andahuaylas helped elect former President Pedro Castillo last year. Now, their fury over his ouster is such that they continued protesting Monday despite the deaths of four people, including two young demonstrators. Peru’s new president, Dina Boluarte, has given in to protesters' demands by announcing a proposal to move up elections. But her announcement in a nationally televised address has not placated protesters, some of whom blocked access to an international airport in southern Peru hours after Boluarte spoke.

Prosecutor: Oath Keepers saw Jan. 6 as 'first battle' in war

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jurors have heard a prosecutor's opening statements for a second seditious conspiracy trial against members of the far-right Oath Keepers group charged in the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021. The trial that started Monday comes less two weeks after a different jury convicted Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and Florida chapter leader Kelly Meggs of seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors described as a violent plot to overturn President Joe Biden's victory. While Rhodes' and Meggs' verdicts were a major victory for the Justice Department, three of their co-defendants were acquitted of seditious conspiracy. The question for this trial is whether prosecutors will be able to persuade jurors to convict lower-level defendants of that charge.

Biden forms interagency group to draft antisemitism strategy

WASHINGTON (AP) — Amid a surge in hateful rhetoric and violence, President Joe Biden has formed an new interagency group to develop a national strategy to combat antisemitism. The action Monday comes at a time of growing anti-Jewish vitriol spread by prominent public figures. The new group will be led by the White House Domestic Policy and National Security councils. The panel will consult with community leaders, government officials, lawmakers and activists as it drafts a national strategy to tackle antisemitism and Holocaust denial. The action follows on Biden’s public commitment to healing the “soul of the nation” after seeing hate groups marching in Charlottesville, Virginia, with torches and swastikas in 2017.

Breonna Taylor's boyfriend settles lawsuits over shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Breonna Taylor's boyfriend has settled two lawsuits against the city of Louisville. He fired a shot at police as they burst through Taylor's door the night she was killed in March 2020. Attorneys for Kenneth Walker say the city of Louisville agreed to pay $2 million to settle lawsuits filed by Walker in federal and state court. Police knocked down Taylor's door the night of the deadly raid, and Walker fired a shot from a handgun, striking one of the officers. Walker was charged with attempted murder, but that charge was later dropped.

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas

NEW YORK (AP) — The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of U.S. authorities. That's according to a statement Monday from United States Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried is under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX. The firm filed for bankruptcy on Nov. 11, when it ran out of money after the cryptocurrency equivalent of a bank run.

Twitter relaunching subscriber service after debacle

NEW YORK (AP) — Twitter is once again attempting to launch its premium service, a month after a previous attempt failed. The social media company said it would let users buy subscriptions to Twitter Blue to get a blue check mark and access special features starting Monday. Businesses are also now getting a separate gold check mark. The blue mark was originally given to companies, celebrities, government entities and journalists verified by the platform. After Elon Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in October he launched a service granting blue checks to anyone willing to pay $8 a month. But it was inundated by imposter accounts, so Twitter suspended the service.

Iran execution: Man publicly hanged from crane amid protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran has executed a second prisoner detained and convicted over crimes committed during the nationwide protests now challenging the country’s theocracy. Authorities publicly hanged him on Monday from a construction crane as a gruesome warning to others. The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard came less than a month after he allegedly fatally stabbed two paramilitaries after purportedly becoming angry about security forces killing protesters. It shows the speed at which Iran now carries out death sentences handed down for those detained in the demonstrations the government hopes to put down. Activists say at least 488 people have been killed since the demonstrations began in mid-September.

EXPLAINER: Why fusion could be a clean-energy breakthrough

The Department of Energy is planning an announcement for Tuesday about a “major scientific breakthrough” at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The laboratory is one of several sites worldwide where researchers have been trying to develop the possibilities of harnessing energy from nuclear fusion. It’s a technology that could one day help shift the planet away from reliance on fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change. The technology has long struggled with daunting challenges.